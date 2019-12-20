Gavin Mielke was dialed in Friday night.

The Evansville High senior guard made six 3-point baskets to lead the Blue Devils to a 76-61 Rock Valley Conference win over Brodhead.

Evansville (4-3, 3-2) opened up a 16-point halftime lead.

Mielke finished with a game-high 18 points for Evansville, while Sulley Geske added 15.

Josiah Engen and Brady Malkow had 14 points each for Brodhead.

EVANSVILLE 76, BRODHEAD 61Brodhead (61)—Walker 2-0-5; Green 1-0-2; Malcook 1-3-6; Engen 6-2-14; Leifker 4-1-12; Anderson 2-2-8; Malkow 5-3-14. Totals: 21-11-61

Evansville (76)—Borchardt 1-2-4; Bisch 3-0-6; Louis 2-0-4; Miller 2-0-5; Maag 4-0-8; Geske 6-1-15; Mielke 6-0-18; Anderson 1-0-2; Thompson 4-5-14. Totals: 29-8-76

Brodhead 26 35—61

Evansville 42 34—76

Three-point goals—Brodhead 8 (Leifker 3, Anderson 2, Walker, Malkow, Malcook), Evansville 10 (Mielke 6, Geske 2, Miller, Thompson). Free throws missed—Brodhead 4, Evansville 4. Total fouls—Brodhead 15, Evansville 17. Fouled out—Knuth

Edgerton 78, Big Foot 27—

The Crimson Tide hit 10 3-pointers in the lopsided Rock Valley win.

Nick Spang and Clayton Jenny had 15 points each for Edgerton (6-1, 4-1).

The Crimson Tide led 40-15 at half.

EDGERTON 78, BIG FOOT 27Edgerton (78)—Krause 1-0-2; Jenny 5-3-15; Hanson 3-0-8; Rusch 4-0-12; Gullickson 4-0-8; Coombs 1-1-4; P. Fox 2-4-8; Norland 1-1-3; N. Fox 1-0-3; Spang 6-3-15. Totals: 28-12-78

Big Foot (27)—Demco 1-0-2; Peterson 1-0-3; Foster 3-0-6; Ahrens 1-0-2; Wilson 3-3-9; Schmitz 2-0-5. Totals: 11-3-27

Edgerton 40 38—78

Big Foot 15 12—27

Three-point goals—Edgerton 10 (Rusch 4, Jenny 2, Hanson 2, Coombs, N. Fox), Big Foot 2 (Peterson, Schmitz). Free throws missed—Edgerton 6, Big Foot 1. Total fouls—Edgerton 10, Big Foot 17. Fouled out—Foster

Jefferson 69, Clinton 30—James Monogue scored 26 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead the Eagles past host Clinton.

JEFFERSON 69, CLINTON 30

Jefferson (69)—Miller, 1-2-5; McGraw, 3-1-9; Gehl, 1-0-3; E. Stelse, 1-0-3; Fetherston, 0-2-2; Ca. Stelse, 4-3-12; Monogue, 9-2-26; Vogel, 4-1-9. Totals: 23-11-69.

Clinton (30)—Dominy, 3-1-9; Marchillo, 1-0-2; Espinosa, 3-0-6; Rangel, 1-2-4; Mueller, 2-0-4; Klein, 2-0-5. Totals: 12-2-30.

Jefferson 33 36—69

Clinton 19 11—30

3-point goals—J 11 (Miller, McGraw, Gehl, E. Stelse, C. Stelse, Monogue 6), C 4 (Dominy 3, Klein). Free throws missed—J 9, C 3. Total fouls—J 11, C 19. Fouled out—Klein.

McFarland 78, Whitewater 71—The visiting Spartans (5-2, 4-1) hung on for the Rock Valley win and remained a game behind first-place East Troy.

Milton 64, Monona Grove 54—

Jack Campion scored 20 points to lead the visiting Red Hawks to a second straight Badger South Conference win.

Milton (3-4, 2-2) opened up an 18-point halftime lead. Zack Bothun added 12 points for the Red Hawks.

MILTON 64, MONONA GROVE 54Milton (64)—Campion 6 6-7 20, Jordahl 2 0-0 5, Burrows 4 1-2 9, Nelson 1 0-0 2, Weberpal 1 2-4 4, Widner 3 0-0 7, Burdette 1 0-0 3, Haesner 1 0-0 2, Bothun 3 4-5 12. Totals: 22 13 64.

Monona Grove (54)—Loken 2 0-0 5, Nelson 4 6-8 16, Hibner 1 0-0 2, Tipton 2 0-0 5, Munz 0 2-2 2, Bracken 7 0-4 14, Daugherity 1 0-0 2, Schreiner 1 0-0 3, Croak 1 1-2 3, Schroeckenthaler 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 11 54.

Milton 40 24—64

Monona Grove 22 32—54

Three-point goals—Milton 7 (Campion 2, Bothun 2, Jordahl, Widner, Burdette) Monona Grove 5 (Nelson 2, Loken, Tipton, Schreiner). Free throws missed—Milton 5, Monona Grove 7. Total fouls—Milton 15, Monona Grove 18. Fouled out—Campion