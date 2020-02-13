Evansville's boys basketball team overcame a scorching shooting performance from Brodhead on Thursday night.
The Blue Devils rallied from a three-point halftime deficit to win 73-67 in a Rock Valley Conference game.
Evansville improved to 11-7 overall and 8-6 in the RVC, where it is tied for fourth place. Brodhead fell to 7-11 and 4-10.
Brodhead made 15 3-pointers on the night, including six from Owen Leifker.
But the Blue Devils did not let the long-range barrage get to them. They got a game-high 21 points from Seth Maag, and Aaron Anderson added 19.
Evansville hosts third-place Edgerton on Tuesday night.
EVANSVILLE 73, BRODHEAD 67
Evansville (73)--Borchardt 4-1-9, Bisch 2-2-6, Louis 2-0-4, Miller 1-7-9, Maag 8-2-21, Mielke 1-0-3, Anderson 8-2-19, Thompson 1-0-2. Totals: 27-14-73.
Brodhead (67)--Walker 4-0-10, Green 5-2-16, Malcook 4-0-10, Leifker 6-0-18, Anderson 1-0-3, Boegli 1-0-2, Malkow 3-2-8. Totals: 24-4-67.
Evansville;34;39--73
Brodhead;37;30--67
3-point goals--E 5 (Maag 3, Mielke, Anderson), B 15 (Leifker 6, Green 4, Walker 2, Malcook 2, Anderson). Free throws missed--E 9, B 2. Total fouls--E 11, B 18. Fouled out--Louis, Leifker, Malkow.
- Edgerton 101, Big Foot 57--The host Crimson Tide made 14 3-pointers to hit the century mark and hold steady in third place in the RVC.
Clayton Jenny and Brian Rusch each scored 18 points for Edgerton (14-4, 11-3), which had five players in double figures.
Basil Demco led the Chiefs (4-14, 2-12) with 15 points.
EDGERTON 101, BIG FOOT 57
Big Foot (57)--Demco 5-3-15, Greco 2-2-7, Peterson 3-1-8, Gillingham 4-6-13, Foster 1-3-5, Wilson 2-1-5, Schmitz 0-2-2. Totals: 17-16-57.
Edgerton (101)--Jenny 6-6-18, Hanson 4-2-12, Coombs 2-0-6, Rusch 7-1-18, Gullickson 7-0-14, P. Fox 1-0-2, N. Fox 3-0-9, Spang 6-4-16. Totals: 36-9-101.
Walworth Big Foot;25;32--57
Edgerton;54;47--101
3-point goals--BF 5 (Demco 2, Greco, Peterson, Gillingham), E 14 (Jenny 4, Rusch 3, N. Fox 3, Hanson 2, Coombs 2). Free throws missed--BF 9, E 10. Total fouls--BF 17, E 16.
- Jefferson 64, Clinton 43--James Monogue scored 25 points, and the Eagles outscored the Cougars 42-25 after halftime to pull away.
Wade Mueller led Clinton with 12 points.
JEFFERSON 64, CLINTON 43
Clinton (43)--Dominy 3-1-7, Espinoza 2-2-7, Howard 1-0-2, Jacobs 1-3-5, Rangel 1-2-4, DuCharme 1-0-2, Peterson 1-2-4, Mueller 5-0-12. Totals: 15-10-43.
Jefferson (64)--Miller 2-0-5, McGraw 2-0-4, Rechlin 1-1-3, Fetherston 2-2-6, Hoffman 1-2-4, C. Stelse 4-2-11, Monogue 9-5-25, Vogel 3-0-6. Totals: 24-12-64.
Clinton;18;25--43
Jefferson;22;42--64
3-point goals--C 3 (Mueller 2, Espinoza), J 4 (Monogue 2, Miller, Stelse). Free throws missed--C 8, J 8. Total fouls--C 21, J 21.
- McFarland 66, Whitewater 55--Jackson Werwinski scored 17 points to help the host Spartans stay tied with Evansville for fourth place.
Jake Martin led all scorers with 21 points for the Whippets (7-12, 5-10).
McFARLAND 66, WHITEWATER 55
Whitewater (55)--Martin 10-1-21, Frye 1-0-2, Grosinske 0-2-2, Pease 1-0-2, Zimdars 4-2-10, Aron 1-0-2, Brown 2-2-7, Nickels 4-0-9. Totals: 23-7-55.
McFarland (66)--E. Nichols 3-1-7, Z. Nichols 1-0-3, Pavelec 5-4-16, Werwinski 6-2-17, Kes 3-3-9, Larson 1-0-2, Hanson 4-0-9, Kussow 1-1-3. Totals: 24-11-66.
Whitewater;25;30--55
McFarland;29;37--66
3-point goals--W 2 (Brown, Nickels), M 7 (Werwinski 3, Pavelec 2, Z. Nichols, Hanson). Free throws missed--W 3, M 6. Total fouls--W 16, M 15.
Trailways
- Parkview 71, Williams Bay 60--The host Vikings outscored the Bulldogs 35-26 in the second half to pull away and gain sole possession of third place in the Trailways South.
Connor Simonson scored 20 points for Parkview (11-9, 7-4), while Tyler Oswald had 18 and Zac Unseth 16.
Williams Bay fell to 9-11 and 6-5.
PARKVIEW 71, WILLIAMS BAY 60
Williams Bay (60)--Randall 4-7-16, West 2-0-4, Norton 2-3-9, Viss 6-0-13, Mannelli 3-2-10, Edington 2-4-8. Totals: 19-16-60.
Parkview (71)--Unseth 6-4-16, Barlass 0-1-1, Oswald 6-4-18, Simonson 6-7-20, Kundert 4-3-11, Klitzman 2-0-4, N. Crane 0-1-1. Totals: 24-20-71.
Williams Bay;34;26--60
Orfordville Parkview;36;35--71
3-point goals--WB 4 (Norton 2, Randall, Viss), P 3 (Oswald 2, Simonson). Free throws missed--WB 11, P 5. Total fouls--WB 17, P 26. Fouled out--Viss, N. Crane.