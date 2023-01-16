Burlington’s boys basketball team walked into the Elkhorn High gym Friday night unbeaten in Southern Lakes play and 9-1 on the season.
The Elks, on the other hand, were 2-9 and had just picked up their first Southern Lakes win a week prior over Wilmot.
But Elkhorn shocked the visitors after trailing by three at halftime, beating the Demons 65-52. The Elks (3-9 overall, 2-4 Southern Lakes) are now on a two-game winning streak, while Burlington (9-2, 5-1) has lost its last two.
Reid Paddock, held scoreless in the first half, scored 17 points in Elkhorn’s second-half surge, while Owen Paddock scored 11 of his 16 after the break to lead the winning charge.
Connor Roffers had 18 points for Burlington to lead all scorers.
Elkhorn (65)—Forster 0-4-4, Truesdale 1-0-2, Georgalas 5-5-15, Moore 4-0-8, R. Paddock 6-4-17, O. Paddock 5-4-16, Texidor 1-0-2. Totals 22-17-65.
Halftime—B 23-20. 3-point goals—B 3 (Lang 2, Teberg), E 3 (O. Paddock 2, R. Paddock). Missed free throws—B 9, E 9. Total fouls—B 22, E 20. Fouled out—Teberg (B).
Big Foot 71, Brodhead 50—Four Chiefs, led by Evan Penniman’s 21, scored in double figures in a Rock Valley Conference rout over the Cardinals last Thursday night.
Brodhead (4-9, 2-6 Rock Valley) hung with Big Foot (7-6, 4-4) through one half of basketball, trailing by just four at the break, but the Chiefs allowed just seven Cardinals field goals in the second half to pull away.
Cullen Walker led Brodhead in scoring with 18 points on the night.
BIG FOOT 71, BRODHEAD 50
Big Foot (71)—Torrez 7-2-18, Paul 1-0-3, Peterson 1-0-2, Penniman 7-7-21, Nordmeyer 6-4-17, Robinson 5-0-10. Totals 27-13-71.