Jordan Johnson scored 25 points to help keep the Elkhorn High boys basketball team in a first-place tie in the Southern Lakes Conference heading into the final week of the regular season.
Johnson scored 17 of his 25 points in the first half, and the Elks breezed past visiting Delavan-Darien 77-46 on Friday night.
The win kept the Elks even with Westosha Central at 11-2 on top of the SLC. Elkhorn is 17-4 overall.
Johnson had five 3-pointers on his 25-point night. Nick Brown had 17 points, and Erik Van Dyke added 13.
Luke Freitag scored 11 points, and Oliver Hetzel added 10 for the Comets, who fell to 1-12 in the SLC.
ELKHORN 77, DELAVAN-DARIEN 46
Delavan-Darien (46)—Freitag, 4-3-11; Janssen, 1-0-2; Hembrook, 2-0-5; Cerros, 1-0-2; Hetzel, 4-0-10; Greenwald, 0-2-2; Morales, 1-0-2; Christiansen, 1-0-3; Winkle, 2-0-4; Cesarz, 2-0-5. Totals: 18-5-46.
Elkhorn (77)—Johnson, 9-2-25; Ahler, 1-0-2; Hall, 1-0-3; Davey, 1-0-2; Brahm, 2-0-5; Van Dyke, 5-1-13; Davey, 2-0-4; Stebnitz, 2-2-6; Brown, 6-2-17. Totals: 28-7-77.
Delavan-Darien;21;25—46
Elkhorn;39;38—77
3-point goals-DD 5 (Hembrook, Hetzel 2, Christiansen, Cesarz), E 12 (Johnson 5, Hall, Brahm, Van Dyke 2, Brown 3). Free throws missed—DD 4, E 0. Total fouls—DD 8, E 8.
- Wilmot 79, Badger 70—Grant DuMez scored 50 points, but it wasn’t enough to lead Lake Geneva Badger a win over visiting Wilmot.
DuMez, a 6-foot-4 senior guard, had 25 points in each half of his remarkable game. He had four 3-pointers and made 14 of 17 free throws, including 13 of 14 in the second half.
But it was Wilmot’s Kevin Sandman who put Badger asleep with 32 points, including a 16 of 18 performance from the line.
Sandman scored 19 of his points in the second half. London Glass added 21 points for the Panthers.
Badger fell to 1-12 in the SLC and 2-18 overall. Wilmot is 6-7 in the Lakes.
WILMOT 79, BADGER 70
Wilmot (70)—Cummings, 2-0-6; Lindsay, 3-1-7; Tanski, 1-0-2; Glass, 6-7-21; Camp, 4-1-9; Sandman, 7-16-32; Klein, 1-0-2. Totals: 24-25-79.
Badger (70)—Oswego, 1-1-3; DuMez, 16-14-50; Bishop, 2-0-4; Murry, 1-0-3; Deleskiewicz, 2-0-4; Slayton, 2-1-6. Totals: 24-16-70.
Wilmot;33;46—79
Badger;29;41—70
3-point goals—W 6 (Cummings 2, Glass 2, Sandman 2), B 6 (DuMez 4, Murry, Slayton). Free throws missed—W 7, B 6. Total fouls—W 20, B 23. Fouled out—Bishop.
Rock Valley
- Turner 61, McFarland 46—Jordan Majeed had 21 points, including 14 in the second half to lead Turner past host McFarland.
Dai’Vontrelle Strong added 10 points in the win.
Turner improved to 14-2 in the Rock Valley and 16-4 overall.
TURNER 61, MCFARLAND 46
Turner (61)—Strong, 5-0-10; Majeed, 6-6-21; Burrows, 4-0-12; Heldt, 0-1-1; Carter, 2-1-5; Karich, 1-0-2; Diehl, 1-0-2; Hanson, 4-0-8. Totals: 23-8-61.
McFarland (46)—Nichols, 2-2-6; Tadelet, 2-2-7; Werwinski, 1-1-3; Kes, 6-4-19; Olsen, 0-2-2; Bruce, 1-1-3; Anderson, 2-0-4; Hansen, 1-0-2. Totals: 15-12-46.
Turner;23;38—61
McFarland;18;28—46
3-point goals—T 7 (Burrows 4, Majeed 3), M 4 (Kes 3, Tadelet). Free throws missed—T 6, M 7. Total fouls—T 15, M 15.
- Edgerton 81, Whitewater 48—Nick Spang scored 18 points, Drew Hanson had 15 and Brian Rusch added 13 to lead host Edgerton past the Whippets.
The Crimson Tide ran off to a 43-20 lead by halftime and cruised home. The win put the Tide at 13-3 in the Rock Valley and 16-4 overall.
Jake Martin scored 18 points and Peter Zimdars had 11 for the Whippets, who fell to 5-12 in the Rock and 7-14 overall.
EDGERTON 81, WHITEWATER 48
Whitewater (48)—Martin 8-2-13; Zimdars, 4-3-11; S. Brown, 2-1-3; C. Brown, 4-0-8; Nickels, 2-0-5; Wence, 1-0-3. Totals: 20-6-48.
Edgerton (81)—Krause, 3-0-6; Jenny, 3-1-8; Hanson, 4-5-15; Coombs, 2-2-7; Rusch, 4-2-13; Gullickson, 2-0-4; Fox, 2-2-6; Norland, 2-0-4; Spang, 5-8-18. Totals: 27-20-81.
Whitewater;20;28—48
Edgerton;43;38—81
3-point goals—W 2 (Nickels, Wence), E 6 (Hanson 2, Jenny, Rusch 3). Free throws missed—W 8, E 12. Total fouls—W 26, E 20.
- Evansville 59, Jefferson 56—Gavin Mielke scored 13 points and Seth Maag and Aaron Anderson each added 11 as the Blue Devils held off host Jefferson.
The Blue Devils made 10 3-point goals, led by Mielke’s three.
Evansville is 9-7 in the Rock Valley and 12-8 overall. Jefferson fell to 8-9, 9-12.
EVANSVILLE 59, JEFFERSON 56
Evansville (59)—Borchardt, 4-0-9; Bisch, 2-0-6; Miller, 0-4-4; Maag, 4-2-11; Mielke, 5-0-13; Anderson, 4-1-11; Thompson, 2-0-5. Totals: 21-7-59.
Jefferson (56)—McGraw, 1-0-2; Wade, 1-0-2; Fetherston, 3-0-8; Stelse, 7-1-19; Manogue, 5-3-14; Vogel, 4-3-11.
Evansville;34;25—59
Jefferson;31;25—56
3-point goals—E 10 (Borchardt, Bisch 2, Maag, Mielke 3, Anderson 2, Thompson), J 7 (Fetherston 2, Stelse 4, Monogue 1). Free throws missed—E 6, J 7. Total fouls—E 13, J 13