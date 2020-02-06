Elkhorn's march toward a Southern Lakes Conference boys basketball title took another step Thursday night.
The Elks won their seventh straight game overall and their ninth in Southern Lakes play since losing their league opener, downing Lake Geneva Badger 69-37.
Eklhorn is 14-3 overall and 9-1 with a one-game lead top the SLC standings. Badger is 2-15 and 1-9.
Senior Devon Davey scored a game-high 21 points for the Elks, including 12 in a second half where they scored 41 points.
Jordan Johnson went 12 of 14 from the free-throw line on his way to 18 points, and Nick Brown added 12, including 10 after halftime.
Elkhorn plays a nonconference game at Racine Park (5-12) on Tuesday night.
ELKHORN 69, BADGER 37
Badger (37)--McGreevy 3-0-8, DuMez 2-2-6, Bishop 1-0-3, Deleskiewicz 5-0-10, Slayton 0-1-1, Faul 2-0-4, Deering 2-0-5. Totals: 15-3-37.
Elkhorn (69)--Johnson 3-12-18, Ahler 1-0-2, Franz 2-0-6, Van Dyke 2-0-5, Davey 8-2-21, Hall 1-0-3, Stebnitz 1-0-2, Brown 5-2-12. Totals: 23-16-69.
Lake Geneva Badger;18;19--37
Elkhorn;28;41--69
3-point goals--B 4 (McGreevy 2, Bishop, Deering), E 7 (Davey 3, Franz 2, Van Dyke, Hall). Free throws missed--B 3, E 3. Total fouls--B 14, E 8.
- Burlington 67, Delavan-Darien 46--The host Comets fell to 2-15 and 1-9, while the Demons improved to 10-8 and 6-4.
A full box score was not reported.