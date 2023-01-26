Leyton McKillips and Will Schuman led the way in Edgerton’s come-from-behind victory over Big Foot in Rock Valley Conference play Thursday night.
The Crimson Tide (11-6 overall, 8-3 Rock Valley) only managed 20 points in the first half against the Chiefs and trailed 27-20 at the break. But McKillips had nine of his game-high 15 points in the second half and Schuman scored 10 of his 12 after the break to turn the game around. Jack Fox also added 12 for the Tide.
Hudson Torrez started well for Big Foot (8-8, 5-6), scoring eight in the first half to help his team build its lead. But he was held to just five points after halftime to finish with 13 as Edgerton staged its comeback.
The Crimson Tide will hope to win a second straight game when they return to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Jefferson; the Chiefs will leave conference play for an afternoon when they travel to play at Elkhorn at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
EDGERTON 52, BIG FOOT 50
Big Foot (50)—Torrez 6-0-13, Paul 2-1-7, Gerdes 2-1-5, Penniman 2-0-5, Corey 2-0-6, Nordmeyer 3-2-8, Robinson 2-2-6. Totals 19-6-50.
Edgerton (52)—Zellmer 2-0-4, Schaffner 2-2-7, McKillips 5-2-15, Schuman 3-4-12, Fox 3-4-12. Totals 15-12-52.
Halftime—BF 27-20. 3-point goals—BF 6 (Paul 2, Corey 2, Torrez, Penniman), E 8 (McKillips 3, Schuman 2, Fox 2, Schaffner). Missed free throws—BF 2, E 3. Total fouls—BF 17, E 12. Fouled out—Penniman (BF).
Evansville 59, Jefferson 45—Aiden Maves scored 19 points and Kole Johnson added 17 as the Blue Devils beat the host Eagles on Thursday.
Maves scored off the opening tip as Evansville (9-8, 8-3) built an 8-0 lead out of the gate, forcing a Jefferson timeout, and then quickly pushed ahead by double digits. Johnson had a pair of early dunks plus a 3-pointer. The Eagles went into halftime within shouting distance at 33-23 but couldn’t get closer than eight points in the second period.
Grayden Geske added seven of his 10 points before halftime for the Blue Devils.
Aidan Kammer, Karim Cisse and Andrew Altermatt scored eight points apiece for the Eagles (3-12, 3-8).
“Evansville’s front line with Johnson and Maves — especially when they are aggressive — is pretty good,” Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said.
The Blue Devils’ next game is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at McFarland against the first-place Spartans, who haven’t lost in Rock Valley play.
EVANSVILLE 59, JEFFERSON 45
Evansville (59)—Johnson 8-0-17, Geske 3-4-10, Maves 8-1-19, Holman 2-0-4, Kornes 0-1-1, Hanson-Howell 1-0-2, Buehl 3-0-6. Totals 25 6-13 59.
Jefferson (45)—Kammer 3 2-2 8, Cisse 2 2-2 8, Ganser 1 0-0 3, Altermatt 3 0-0 8, Krause 1 0-0 2, Schroedl 0 3-4 3, DeBlare 3 0-0 7, Butina 3 0-0 6. Totals 16 7-8 45.
Halftime—E 33-23. 3-point goals—E 3 (Maves 2, Johnson), J 6 (Cisse 2, Altermatt 2, Ganser, DeBlare) 6. Missed free throws—E 7, J 1. Total fouls—E 13, J 15.
Beloit Turner 90, Brodhead 46—The Trojans’ flirtation with scoring 100 points continued as they racked up 90 in a rout in the Cardinals’ gym Thursday night.
Five Trojans scored in double figures, led by Tyshawn Teague-Johnson with 15 points. Avonte Repta and Elijah Terrell had 14 apiece off the bench as Repta converted four 3-pointers. Konner Giddley had 13 points and Will Lauterbach chipped in 10. Turner had 10 3-pointers.
Turner held a 39-22 lead at halftime as Teague-Johnson scored 11 of his points.The Trojans poured in 51 points in the second half to the Cardinals 24. Eleven Trjoans in all scored in the victory.
Jaxon Dooley led Brodhead with 14 points and Cullen Walker chipped in 13. The Cardinals converted six 3-pointers, but were just 6-of-16 at the free-throw line.
BELOIT TURNER 90, BRODHEAD 46
Turner (90) — Howard 3-0-6, Giddley 5-1-13, Teague-Johonson 6-3-15, Lauterbach 4-2-10, Sutherland 3-0-7, M. Erickson 1-0-2, Buckley 2-0-5, Repta 5-0-14, Terrell 4-4-14, Njoo 1-0-2, S. Erickson 1-0-2. Totals: 35-10-90.
Brodhead (46) — Walker 4-3-13, Bockhop 3-0-8, Pinnow 1-0-2, Vondra 0-1-1, Dooley 6-1-14, Searls 1-0-3, Ingham 2-1-5. Totals: 17-6-46.
Halftime—BT 39-22. 3-point goals—BT 10 (Repta 4, Giddley 2, Terrell 2, Buckley, Sutherland), B 6 (Walker 2, Bockhop 2, Dooley, Searls). Missed free throws—BT 8, B 10. Total fouls—BT 21, B 13.
McFarland 88, Clinton 51—Dadon Gillen and Aidan Chislom overpowered the Cougars early to keep the Spartans undefeated in Rock Valley play Thursday night.
The pair from McFarland (13-2, 11-0) put up 26 and 22 points, respectively, with most of that damage done in the first half. Their team led 45-31 at the break.
Peyton Bingham was the lead scorer for Clinton (4-9, 3-8) with 12 points. Reagan Flickinger added 10. The Cougars’ next game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Delavan-Darien.
MCFARLAND 88, CLINTON 51
McFarland (88)—Meinholdt 1-0-3, Randolph 1-0-2, Gillen 12-2-26, Kussow 3-1-8, Kulp 4-4-14, Dean 1-1-4, Roder 1-0-2, Chislom 9-2-22, Forbes 3-0-7. Totals 35-10-88.
Clinton (51)—Shallenberger 2-0-4, Williams 1-0-3, Pey. Bingham 5-2-12, Weisensel 1-0-3, Conway 3-0-6, Flickinger 5-0-10, Krummel 1-2-4, Nowak 1-0-2, Aceves 1-0-2, Pei. Bingham 2-0-5. Totals 22-4-51.
Halftime—M 45-31. 3-point goals—M 8 (Kulp 2, Chislom 2, Meinholdt, Kussow, Dean, Forbes), C 3 (Williams, Weisensel, Pei. Bingham). Missed free throws—M 1, C 2. Total fouls—M 7, C 11.
East Troy 62, Whitewater 36—No further information was provided. Whitewater falls to 0-15 and 0-11 in Rock Valley play. The Whippets’ next game is at noon Saturday at home against Shoreland Lutheran.
- Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 88, Orfordville Parkview 58—No further information was provided. The Vikings fell to 5-11 overall and 3-4 in Trailways South play. Their next game is home to Williams Bay at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.