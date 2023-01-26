01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Leyton McKillips and Will Schuman led the way in Edgerton’s come-from-behind victory over Big Foot in Rock Valley Conference play Thursday night.

The Crimson Tide (11-6 overall, 8-3 Rock Valley) only managed 20 points in the first half against the Chiefs and trailed 27-20 at the break. But McKillips had nine of his game-high 15 points in the second half and Schuman scored 10 of his 12 after the break to turn the game around. Jack Fox also added 12 for the Tide.

