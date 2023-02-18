01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Leyton McKillips led the Edgerton Crimson Tide (14-8, 11-5 Rock Valley) to a 64-49 Rock Valley Conference victory over Brodhead on Friday and led all scorers with 29 points. Olin Zellmer scored 17 points.

Down 32-30 at halftime, Edgerton stepped up on defense and allowed just 19 points in the second half. Edgerton forced 14 turnovers in the game.

