Leyton McKillips led the Edgerton Crimson Tide (14-8, 11-5 Rock Valley) to a 64-49 Rock Valley Conference victory over Brodhead on Friday and led all scorers with 29 points. Olin Zellmer scored 17 points.
Down 32-30 at halftime, Edgerton stepped up on defense and allowed just 19 points in the second half. Edgerton forced 14 turnovers in the game.
The Cardinals (7-15, 5-11) struggled from deep and went 4-for-27 behind the 3-point line. The Cardinals were led by Jaxon Dooley, who scored 13 points. Nathan Engen added 10.
Edgerton will host Clinton on Monday.
Big Foot 65, East Troy 50—Evan Penniman led the Chiefs in their win over the Trojans (8-13 overall, 7-9) on Friday.
Penniman scored 17 points for Big Foot, while Hudson Torrez and Dakota Nordmeyer each scored 12. Eli Gerdes chipped in 10 points.
The Chiefs led 32-25 at halftime. The team hit seven 3-pointers and recorded 13 steals on defense.
Big Foot will host Brodhead at 7 p.m. Monday.
Evansville 71, Clinton 58—Kole Johnson scored 26 points and led the Blue Devils to another conference win Friday. Johnson hit four 3-pointers in the contest.
Evansville (13-9, 12-4) built a 37-28 lead at halftime and rode it to the win. Aiden Maves chipped in 19 points for the Blue Devils.
Clinton (7-13, 4-12) was led by Peyton Bingham and he scored 23 points. Kerrigan Conway scored 12 and Peircen Bingham scored 11 points.
On Monday, Evansville will travel to Whitewater.
Beloit Turner 75, Jefferson 60—The Trojans created 15 turnovers and led 35-27 at the half in their conference win on Friday over Jefferson (5-17, 4-12).
Turner (20-2, 14-2) was led by Will Lauterbach, who scored 23 points. Tyshawn Teague-Johnson scored 19 points and went 8-for-13 in field goals. Avonte Repta scored 10 points in the game.
On Monday, Turner will travel to McFarland in a battle of the Rock Valley’s top two teams in the standings.
