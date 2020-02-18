Edgerton’s boys basketball team won for the eighth time in its last nine games Tuesday, but the Crimson Tide needed a second-half rally to get there.
They trailed by eight points at halftime at Evansville but doubled up the Blue Devils in the second half on the way to a 50-41 Rock Valley Conference victory.
Clayton Jenny had 10 of his team-high 13 points in the decisive second half, and Nick Spang scored all 11 of his in the final 18 minutes to help Edgerton improve to 15-4 overall and 12-3 and in third place.
Ryan Borchardt scored 13 points to pace Evansville (11-8, 8-7), which hit five of its seven 3-pointers in the first half.
Edgerton hosts Whitewater on Friday while Evansville plays at Jefferson.
EDGERTON 50, EVANSVILLE 41Edgerton (50)—Jenny 3-6-13, Hanson 3-0-9, Coombs 0-2-2, Rusch 3-0-6, Gullickson 3-3-9, Spang 3-5-11. Totals: 15-16-50.
Evansville (41)—Borchardt 5-3-13, Bisch 2-0-4, Louis 1-0-3, Miller 1-0-3, Maag 2-1-6, Mielke 1-0-3, Anderson 2-0-6, Thompson 1-0-3. Totals: 15-4-41.
Edgerton 18 32—50
Evansville 25 16—41
3-point goals—Edgerton 4 (Hanson 3, Jenny), Evansville 7 (Anderson 2, Louis, Miller, Maag, Mielke, Thompson). Free throws missed—Edgerton 9, Evansville 3. Total fouls—Edgerton 13, Evansville 20.
Brodhead 78, Whitewater 75—Owen Leifker and Cody Malcook each scored 19 points, and the visiting Cardinals erased an 11-point halftime deficit to improve to 8-11 overall and 5-10 in the RVC.
Connor Green added 13 points and Cade Walker 11 to give Brodhead four players in double figures.
Jake Martin scored 19 to lead the Whippets (7-13, 5-11).
BRODHEAD 78, WHITEWATER 75Brodhead (78)—Walker 4-0-11, Green 5-0-13, Malcook 9-0-19, Leifker 7-2-19, Anderson 2-2-6, Boegli 1-0-2, Malkow 4-0-8. Totals: 32-4-78.
Whitewater (75)—Martin 9-1-19, Frye 3-0-7, Grosinske 5-1-11, Pease 3-3-10, Zimdars 3-0-6, Aron 1-0-2, Brown 7-0-14, Nickels 2-0-6. Totals: 33-5-75.
Brodhead 35 43—78
Whitewater 46 29—75
3-point goals—B 10 (Walker 3, Green 3, Leifker 3, Malcook), W 4 (Nickels 2, Frye, Pease). Free throws missed—B 1, W 3. Total fouls—B 14, W 12.
Turner 82, Clinton 45—The host Trojans scored 50 points in the first half.
Danny Burrows made four 3s on the way to 16 points, and Jordan Majeed added 13 for Turner (15-4, 13-2).
Tyler Dominy scored 10 for the winless Cougars.
TURNER 82, CLINTON 45Clinton (45)—Dominy 4-0-10, Marchillo 1-2-5, Espinoza 1-2-4, Howard 0-2-2, Jacobs 1-2-4, Rangel 2-0-6, DuCharme 1-0-3, Peterson 1—2, Mueller 1-0-2, Klein 3-0-7. Totals: 15-8-45.
Turner (82)—Wash 5-1-12, Strong 1-3-5, Majeed 4-4-13, D. Burrows 6-0-16, Marquardt 2-1-7, Heldt 0-1-1, Carter 2-2-7, Karich 1-0-3, Howard 1-0-3, Tinder 1-0-2, Ruckett 2-2-6, Diehl 1-0-3, Hanson 2-0-4. Totals: 28-14-82.
Clinton 21 24—45
Beloit Turner 50 32—82
3-point goals—C 7 (Dominy 2, Rangel 2, Marchillo, DuCharme, Klein), T 12 (Burrows 4, Marquardt 2, Wash, Majeed, Heldt, Karich, Howard, Diehl). Free throws missed—C 4, T 7. Total fouls—C 15, T 15.
Jefferson 70, Big Foot 56—The visiting Eagles (9-11, 8-8) trailed by one at halftime but outscored the Chiefs 39-24 in the second half.
Jared Vogel (21) points and James Monogue combined for 41 of Jefferson’s 70 points.
Eli Greco led the Chiefs (4-15, 2-13) with 17 points, while Gus Foster added 14.
JEFFERSON 70, BIG FOOT 56Jefferson (70)—Miller 2-0-5, McGraw 1-0-3, Rechlin 2-1-5, Fetherston 2-1-5, C. Stelse 3-4-11, Monogue 7-4-20, Vogel 9-3-21. Totals: 26-13-70.
Big Foot (56)—Demco 2-0-5, Greco 7-0-17, Shallcross 1-0-2, Gillingham 3-0-7, Foster 6-0-14, Wilson 5-1-11. Totals: 24-1-56.
Jefferson 31 39—70
Walworth Big Foot 32 24—56
3-point goals—J 5 (Monogue 2, Miller, McGraw, Stelse), BF 7 (Greco 3, Foster 2, Demco, Gillingham). Free throws missed—J 5, BF. 7 Total fouls—J 8, BF 17.
East Troy 82, McFarland 37—AJ Vukovich scored 27 points and went over 2,000 for his career as the host Trojans remained unbeaten in league play.
Badger South
Milton 76, Watertown 70 (OT)—Sam Burdette made nine 3-pointers on the way to 32 points, and the visiting Red Hawks outscored the Goslings 11-5 in overtime to move into a tie with them for third place in the Badger South Conference.
Jack Campion added 16 points, while Tommy Widner had 11 and Ethan Burrows 10 for Milton (11-9, 7-5).
Cade Oiler scored 22 points for Watertown (11-9, 7-5).
MILTON 76, WATERTOWN 70 (OT)Milton (76)—Campion 6-4-16, Burrows 3-4-10, Widner 4-0-11, Burdette 10-3-32, Haefner 0-1-1, Bothun 1-3-6. Totals: 24-15-76.
Watertown (70)—Oiler 7-2-22, Meyers 2-0-6, Foltz 2-0-4, Nailing 4-2-13, Stas 3-2-8, Wehner 0-2-2, Gapinski 3-1-7, Rowedder 2-0-6, Kuckkan 1-0-2. Totals: 22-9-70.
Milton 43 22 11—76
Watertown 38 27 5—70
3-point goals—M 12 (Burdette 9, Widner 3), W 13 (Oiler 6, Nailing 3, Meyers 2, Rowedder 2). Free throws missed—M 9, W 9. Total fouls—M 14, W 20.
Southern Lakes
Elkhorn 75, Wilmot 61—Jordan Johnson scored 15 of his game-high 26 points in a first half where the host Elks put up 42, and they rebounded from a loss.
Elkhorn is 16-4 overall and 10-2 and tied with Westosha Central atop the Southern Lakes Conference.
Nick Brown added 15 points and Mason Stebnitz 12 for the Elks, who host Delavan-Darien on Friday.
ELKHORN 75, WILMOT 61Wilmot (61)—Cummings 6-0-15, Lindsay 0-1-1, Janski 1-0-2, Glass 6-7-19, Camp 4-1-9, Sandman 5-3-13, Klein 1-0-2. Totals: 23-12-61.
Elkhorn (75)—Johnson 10-3-26, Dr. Davey 2-0-4, Franz 3-0-6, VanDyke 3-2-8, De. Davey 2-0-4, Stebnitz 6-0-12, Brown 6-1-15. Totals: 27-6-75.
Wilmot 26 35—61
Elkhorn 42 33—75
3-point goals—W 3 (Cummings 3), E 5 (Johnson 3, Brown 2). Free throws missed—W 5, E 3. Total fouls—W 14, E 18.
Waterford 78, Badger 65—Grant DuMez scored 31 points, but the visiting Badgers (2-17, 1-11) could not keep up with the Wolverines.
Waterford (12-8, 6-6) got 30 points from Cameron Glembin and 22 from Hunter Karpinski.
WATERFORD 78, BADGER 65Badger (65)—Giovingo 5, Brzinski 6, DuMez 31, Bishop 7, Slayton 7, Deering 9.
Waterford (78)—Riska 4, Glembin 30, Grissmeyer 1, Hancock 7, Karpinski 22, Chart 4, Brekke 6, Graham 4.
Lake Geneva Badger 27 38—65
Waterford 34 44—78