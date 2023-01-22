Red Hawks 68, Beavers 43 Boys basketball: Defense shines in Red Hawks' 25-point win GAZETTE STAFF Jan 22, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Milton Red Hawks beat Badger Conference opponent Reedsburg (3-11 overall, 2-4 Badger West) 68-43 on Saturday.Milton's defense was spectacular, as it gave up just 15 points in the first half.On offense, the Red Hawks (9-7, 4-3 Badger East) hit nine 3-point shots. Brogan McIntyre, Ayden Goll and Karson Lueck led the team in scoring with 13 points each.On Tuesday, Milton will host Watertown for a conference game at 7:15 p.m.MILTON 68, REEDSBURG 43Milton (68)—Goll 5-1-13, Twist 3-0-7, McIntyre 5-2-13, Kirk 3-0-7, Ostema 1--2, Herbst 1-0-3, Leuck 6-0-13, Burckhardt 1-0-3, Wuertich 2-1-6, Kavanaugh 0-1-1. Totals 27-5-68.Reedsburg (43)—Pickel 1-0-2, Roman 3-2-8, Yanke 2-0-4, Thompson 3-2-9, Horkan 1-0-2, Montelongo 1-0-3, Southworth 2-1-7, Kroeger 1-1-3, Molitor 1-2-4, Hameau 1-0-2. Totals 16-8-43.Halftime—Milton 37, Reedsburg 15. 3-point goals—Milton 9 (Goll 2, Twist, McIntyre, Kirk, Herbst, Lueck, Burckhardt, Wuertich), Reedsburg 4 (Thompson, Montelongo, Southworth 2). Missed free throws—Milton 7, Reedsburg 10. Team fouls—Milton 15, Reedsburg 15. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social_feed Sports High School Sports Boys Basketball Milton Red Hawks Recommended for you Trending Now Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form