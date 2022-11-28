The Rock Valley Conference is loaded with talent in 2022-23 and figures to be anyone’s to take.
After winning the conference last season, Brodhead is losing four out of five starters. McFarland and Beloit Turner are returning the majority of their key players from last season. Big Foot, Edgerton and Evansville all have talented players returning this year.
Brodhead
This season, Brodhead is fielding an almost entirely new roster. The Cardinals won the conference last season with a 15-3 conference record, but they lost three starters and three of their top four scorers in 2021-22 in Owen Leifker (20.7 points per game), Josiah Engen (14.3) and Brady Malkow (9.8).
“It’s basically a whole new group of kids here,” said coach Tommy Meier. “We graduated six seniors, four starters and about 90% of our scoring. So (it’s) a little nerve-wracking to see what’s going to happen with these guys at the varsity level.”
With such a young team for the Cardinals, the feeling at practice has been different with the coaching staff focusing on fundamentals.
“I used to take it for granted because I’ve had these kids for three years, like you just say it and they know it,” Meier said. “(We’re) now going back to our roots of like actually having to stress all the fundamentals where we already had the fundamentals developed in those other kids.”
Brodhead’s one returning starter from last season is sophomore Cullen Walker, a 6-foot-1 guard who scored 10.5 points a game while shooting 36% from behind the arc as a freshman.
“He’s pretty solid and he’s gonna be carrying us this year,” Meier said. “It’ll be a struggle to find ways to get him to score because everybody’s going to be keying in on him. He’s head and shoulders our best player on our team right now. He’s actually stepped up quite nicely as a sophomore being a leader even though it’s not really in his DNA.”
Junior guard Jaxon Dooley has impressed early in the year after gaining some varsity experience last season, his coach said.
After winning conference last season and with a new team, there are many obstacles the Cardinals will have to overcome to be repeat champions.
“The conference schedule doesn’t do us any favors,” Meier said. “We start out with McFarland, Turner and East Troy for our first three games. We’re going to learn real quick how good we are.”
Beloit Turner
After finishing with a 16-9 overall record last season and placing fourth in the conference, Beloit Turner is in a prime position to win it all this season. Almost every single one of their key contributors is back in 2022-23.
“I think obviously the expectations are high because we won 16 games a year ago and we’re bringing just about everybody back,” Trojans coach Ken Watkins said. “There’s a lot of reasons to be optimistic. We’ve got good size, really good athletes and some kids who are really good in other sports as we’ve got a couple of three sport athletes. The athleticism certainly isn’t lacking, and we’ve got some guys who’ve experienced some success in basketball and some success in other sports, as well.”
Turner is bringing back its top five scores from last season: Konner Giddley (13), Will Lauterbach (11.1), Keshawn Hobson (8.8), Tyler Sutherland (8.8) and Brent Hoppe (7.9).
Turner understands that while they might be frontrunners early in the season, they still have to earn their place atop of the conference.
“Even though you’ve got a veteran team coming back, last year isn’t always isn’t always an indication of what this year is going to be,” Watkins said. “It’s still a different season, and we still have to go out and and earn everything.”
Big Foot
Big foot finished fifth in the Rock Valley last season with an 11-7 conference record. Gus Foster led the Chiefs in scoring last season at 22.6 points a game, but he was a senior last year, leaving Big Foot to look elsewhere for scoring.
To start this season, the new leading man is junior guard Hudson Torrez, who played significant minutes for the Chiefs last year.
“He was the first underclassmen to get on the RVC second team in about five years last year,” Big Foot coach Hunter Price said. ”From that you can tell he had an impact last year as a sophomore. He’s just so fast and he’s probably a Division I soccer player, so his foot speed is pretty incredible. He’s able to get in front of guys on a regular basis, which is great.”
Other players to look out for on the roster this year are Eli Gerdes, Evan Penniman and Patrick Corey, All three will be high-usage shooters for the team this year. Dakota Nordmeyer and freshman Jayden Paul round out Big Foot’s roster.
Price sees McFarland and Turner as the front runners of the conference. How the other teams stack up is anyone’s guess.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if anyone fell wherever they end up at the end of the year because it’s going to be a shot in the dark to see kind of who comes out of it,” Price said.
For Big Foot, the team is going to focus on each individual matchup this season.
“We got to take it one game at a time and not focus on anyone because we could lose or we could beat really anyone,” Price said. “So we got to take that one game at a time.”
Evansville
The Blue Devils finished sixth in the Rock Valley Conference last season at 11-7. The team is positioned to have another successful season, but it will be without some of their key players from last season.
The Blue Devils lost four starters from last season: Mason Miller (16.4), Stephen Kopecky (12.8), Kane Howlett (8) and Trevor Bahrs (6.3).
This season, 6-foot-2 forward Aiden Maves will lead the team after starting 16 games last season. Maves’ experience will be needed for Evansville this season.
Joining him this year is Grayden Geske, a three-year varsity player.
“He’s kind of a utility type of guy,” Evansville coach Beau Tway said. “He does a lot of things: rebounds, plays good defense and can put the ball in the hole if we need it. He does a little bit of everything for us, which I love.”
Sawyer Holman is the team’s point guard this season and will lead the Blue Devils’ offense.
“Sawyer is kind of the glue,” Tway said. “He doesn’t get high or low from emotion and other things. He’s just kind of straight across and kind of runs the show.
Reilly Buehl, a 6-foot-5 center, is another player to watch for this season. Rounding out the roster for Evansville is wing Kole Johnson.
The rest
Edgerton (10-15, 9-9)—The Crimson Tide broke even in the Rock Valley Conference last season with a 9-9 record. With many unknowns in the conference, a talented 2022-23 Edgerton squad has the talent to get above .500 in the conference this season.
Edgerton will be without last season’s leading scorer, Conner Coombs, who averaged 19.3 points per game. The Tide are returning their next three top scoring players in Leyton McKillips, Preston Schaffner and Bryce Appel.
Whitewater (5-21, 3-15)—The Whippets lost all five of their starters from last season. Guard David Rubio and wing Juan Vidales are players to look out for this season after they started five and three games, respectively, for Whitewater last year.
Clinton (4-21, 2-16)—The Cougars are in a good position to grow this year as they are retaining four out of five starters. This season, Clinton’s two leading scorers are back. Peircen Bingham (11.2 PPG) and Peyton Bingham (10.6 PPG) are hoping to lead the young roster and climb in the conference standings.
East Troy (17-8, 13-5)—The Trojans finished second in the conference last season but lost their top five scorers from last season. Guard Justin Brehm and forward Aidan Guyse are key returners.
McFarland (16-9, 13-5)—Much like Evansville, McFarland is returning the vast majority of its key varsity contributors from last season. All five starters from last season—Kyle Kussow, Dadon Gillen, Deven Kulp, Aidan Chislom and Andrew Kelley—are all back. Gillen and Kulp led the way in scoring for McFarland last season by scoring 16.4 and 15.6 points per game last year.
Jefferson (1-24, 1-17)—The Eagles placed last in the Rock Valley Conference last season. It will be tough for Jefferson to move up the standings this year, as its lost leading scorer guard Branden McGraw (15). The Eagles will need new faces to lead the team this year to hope for more conference success.