The Rock Valley Conference is loaded with talent in 2022-23 and figures to be anyone’s to take.

After winning the conference last season, Brodhead is losing four out of five starters. McFarland and Beloit Turner are returning the majority of their key players from last season. Big Foot, Edgerton and Evansville all have talented players returning this year.

Brodhead’s Cullen Walker hopes to lead the team to another Rock Valley Conference title in the 2022-23 season.
Big Foot's Hudson Torrez is returning to the team and should be a big factor for the Chiefs in the 2022-23 season.
