EVANSVILLE—After losing to Evansville earlier in the season and trailing at halftime of Thursday night’s game, Edgerton finally found a way to turn the tide against its Rock Valley Conference rival and won the rematch 71-67.
The Blue Devils (14-10 overall, 13-5 Rock Valley Conference) won a 94-84 shootout over the Crimson Tide on Jan. 17, but Thursday’s game was a little more defensive in nature, though both teams enjoyed huge scoring runs in the game.
In the first half, Edgerton’s 2-3 zone defense lifted the team to an 11-0 run and 23-13 lead. The Crimson Tide (16-8, 13-5) forced the Blue Devils into tough possessions, and they struggled from the floor in the first period.
The Blue Devils battled back, however, going on a run of their own to close out the half with eight points from Hayden Kraus, including two 3-pointers. A dunk from Evansville’s Kole Johnson tied the contest at 24. Johnson finished with 20 points, and Krause scored 11 in the game.
Two made free throws from Edgerton and a field goal from Evansville’s Caleb Maguigad set up the Blue Devils with one last possession before the first-half buzzer sounded. Johnson took the ball and hit a deep 3 to give Evansville a 29-26 lead at the break.
The Blue Devils kept their momentum entering the second half, going on a 9-0 run with two 3-pointers from Aiden Maves and another from Johnson. Maves led Evansville in scoring with 22 points.
With Evansville having figured out Edgerton’s zone, Crimson Tide coach Daryl Fox switched his defense to man to throw a new look at the Blue Devils.
“Our guys worked really hard in that 2-3 zone and then right at the end of the first half and the (beginning) of the second half, them guys figured it out,” Fox said. “They knocked down some big 3-pointers, so we had to get out of it and get back into man. For our guys, that’s as well as we can play defense.”
Edgerton kept playing aggressively on defense and kept chipping away at Evansville’s lead, which hovered stubbornly around nine points for much of the second half. At 59-50, Edgerton’s Jack Fox, who finished with 25 points, hit a 3-pointer to cut the advantage to six.
With four minutes remaining and the Blue Devils holding a 61-56 lead, Edgerton’s Olin Zellmer got fouled on a reverse layup and hit one of his free throws. The Crimson Tide then tipped in a missed shot on their next possession to further trim the Evansville edge to just 61-59.
Two possessions later, Zellmer took another foul and this time hit both of his throws to tie the game at 61. Like Fox, Zellmer also put up 25 points.
After Grayden Geske made one free throw for the Blue Devils after being fouled, Edgerton created a turnover after an Evansville offensive rebound. Cole Langer grabbed the ball for Edgerton, drove down the court and made a contested layup in transition to give the Crimson Tide their first lead of the second half with just more than a minute remaining in the game.
On the next possession, Edgerton again forced a turnover and Langer again made a transition layup to make the advantage 65-62.
The Crimson Tide then relied on Zellmer to close out the game from the free-throw line with Evansville chasing and fouling. Zellmer delivered, making 4 of 4 from the line to seal the win.
Daryl Fox was proud of his team and their ability to stay focused in a game that saw large-scoring runs for both teams.
“We talked about having some grit and to be able to grind something out when it’s not going well because it doesn’t always go well,” Fox said. “They’re not giving up and quitting. “(They’re) finding a way, getting the stop, coming down and making a bucket and making free throws. It’s about finding a way and that’s the growth we’ve done this year because we’re still a pretty young team.”
With the victory, Edgerton ended its regular season tied with Evansville for third place in the Rock Valley standings.
Both teams are scheduled to begin their tournament runs Tuesday. Evansville will host Brodhead while Edgerton will host nonconference foe Richland Center.
“I’ve been watching a bunch of film getting ready for them, and they’re coming to our place on Tuesday,” Daryl Fox said. “I’m looking for another great effort by our guys.”
EDGERTON 71, EVANSVILLE 67
Edgerton (71)—Hazeltine 2-2-6, Zellmer 6-12-25, Schaffner 4-0-8, Langer 2-0-4, Fox 11-2-25, Johnson 1-1-3. Totals 26-17-71.
Evansville (67)—Johnson 6-4-20, Geske 1-1-3, Maves 9-1-22, Holman 3-0-8, Maguigad 1-0-2, Kraus 4-0-11, Buehl 0-1-1. Totals 24-7-67.
Halftime—Ev 29-26. 3-point goals—Ed 2 (Zellmer, Fox), Ev 12 (Johnson 4, Maves 3, Holman 2, Kraus 3). Missed free throws—Ed 6, Ev 4. Team fouls—Ed 13, Ev 14.