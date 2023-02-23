EVANSVILLE—After losing to Evansville earlier in the season and trailing at halftime of Thursday night’s game, Edgerton finally found a way to turn the tide against its Rock Valley Conference rival and won the rematch 71-67.

The Blue Devils (14-10 overall, 13-5 Rock Valley Conference) won a 94-84 shootout over the Crimson Tide on Jan. 17, but Thursday’s game was a little more defensive in nature, though both teams enjoyed huge scoring runs in the game.

