Janesville Craig lost a boys basketball shootout 78-75 in a conference matchup against Verona on Saturday. The teams combined to make 24 3-pointers.
“It was a very entertaining high school basketball game with several runs by both teams,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said.
The Cougars (13-10 overall, 11-8 Big Eight) led 43-41 at halftime, but a late run near the end of the second half to put Craig up by 12 wasn’t enough to fend off the Wildcats.
Verona’s Finley Deischer hit a contested 3-pointer with about a minute left in the game that put the Wildcats up 73-70. Craig battled back but couldn’t secure the victory.
The Wildcats’ Gavin Farrell led all scorers with 30 points after hitting seven 3-point shots.
“Gavin Farrell played a great game for Verona,” McCormick said. “He made seven 3-pointers and didn’t miss many and had 30 on the night. Give them credit as they have found a way to get it done at the end of the game.”
Craig had five players in double-figures. Jackson Bertagnoli led the Cougars with 21 points and Devon Becker scored 12 and hit four 3-pointers.
Evan Lawton scored 11 and Keagan Clark and Denver Hughes each scored 10 points. Verona (15-8, 12-7) hit 13 3-pointers in the contest and Craig made 11.
On Monday, the Cougars will travel to Middleton to close out the regular season.