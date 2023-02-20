01STOCK_BASKETBALL
Buy Now

Big Foot needed to get going offensively after falling behind Brodhead 29-21 in the first half of Monday night's Rock Valley boys basketball game.

Hudson Torrez and Evan Penniman provided the impetus for the Chiefs' 62-52 comeback win, combining for 28 of the team's 41 second-half points.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you