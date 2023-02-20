Big Foot needed to get going offensively after falling behind Brodhead 29-21 in the first half of Monday night's Rock Valley boys basketball game.
Hudson Torrez and Evan Penniman provided the impetus for the Chiefs' 62-52 comeback win, combining for 28 of the team's 41 second-half points.
Torrez scored five in the first 18 minutes of the game but dropped 19 in the second to finish with a game-leading 24 points for Big Foot (12-10 overall, 9-8 Rock Valley). Penniman scored nine of his 13 total points after the break to help his teammate erase Brodhead's advantage.
The Cardinals (7-15, 5-12) couldn't generate enough offense in the second half to keep up with the Chiefs. Cullen Walker had 14 points to lead Brodhead, and Gabe Bockhop added 13 of his own.
Big Foot will close out its Rock Valley schedule in Clinton at 7 p.m. Thursday; Brodhead will host Jefferson at the same time to end its regular season.
Edgerton 83, Clinton 66—No further information provided. The Crimson Tide improved to 15-8 overall and 12-5 in conference play while the Cougars dropped to 7-14 and 4-13. Edgerton wraps up its regular season at Evansville at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Evansville 69, Whitewater 46—No further information provided. The win put the Blue Devils at 14-9 and 13-4; Whitewater is 0-23 and 0-17. The Whippets wrap up their regular season at Beloit Turner at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Cambridge 75, Orfordville Parkview 58—No further information provided. With the nonconference loss, the Vikings fell to 7-15 overall. They close their regular season at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday with a home game against Deerfield, which is in first place in the Trailways South Conference.
