Big Foot’s boys basketball team put together a second half to remember Tuesday night.
The Chiefs trailed by eight at halftime but scored 46 second-half points to rally on the road and beat McFarland 69-67 in a Rock Valley Conference game.
Big Foot improved to 4-12 overall and 2-10 in the RVC. McFarland is 9-7 and 7-5.
Mason Bennett scored 14 of his team-high 17 points in the decisive second half for Big Foot, which also got 15 from Jack Gillingham, 13 from Gus Foster and 12 from Tyler Wilson.
The victory helped the Chiefs avenge an 80-56 loss to the Spartans in the teams’ first meeting.
BIG FOOT 69, McFARLAND 67Big Foot (69)—Bennett 4-6-17, Demco 3-0-6, Greco 1-0-2, Peterson 2-0-4, Gillingham 7-1-15, Foster 5-2-13, Wilson 5-2-12. Totals: 27-11-69.
McFarland (67)—Nihols 0-2-2, Pavelec 5-0-14, Werwinski 4-2-11, Larson 3-2-9, Vogel 3-0-7, Hanson 8-3-20, Kussow 1-2-4. Totals: 24-11-67.
Walworth Big Foot 23 46—69
McFarland 31 36—67
3-point goals—BF 4 (Bennett 3, Foster), M 8 (Pavelec 4, Werwinski, Larson, Vogel, Hanson). Free throws missed—BF 9, M 5. Total ofuls—BF 13, M 20. Fouled out—Gillingham, Nichols.
Turner 69, Whitewater 34—Danny Burrows scored 17 points to help the visiting Trojans remain in second place in the Rock Valley.
Jordan Majeed added 10 points for Turner (12-3, 11-1).
Jake Martin had 19 for the Whippets (7-9, 5-7).
TURNER 69, WHITEWATER 34Turner (69)—Wash 3-2-9, Strong 3-1-7, Majeed 3-4-10, Draeving 1-0-2, M. Burrows 0-2-2, D. Burrows 5-2-17, Marquardt 1-0-2, Heldt 2-0-4, Carter 2-0-4, Tinder 1-1-3, Luckett 1-0-2, Diehl 1-0-2. Totals: 25-13-69.
Whitewater (34)—Martin 7-5-19, Grosinske 1-0-3, Pease 1-3-5, Aron 0-1-1, Brown 1-0-2, Nickels 1-1-4. Totals: 11-10-34.
Beloit Turner 29 40—69
Whitewater 13 21—34
3-point goals—T 6 (D. Burrows 5, Wash), W 2 (Grosinske, Nickels). Free throws missed—T 4, W 9. Total fouls—T 15, W 15.
East Troy 64, Evansville 49—The visiting Blue Devils were tied with the first-place Trojans at halftime, but East Troy (15-1, 12-0) outscored Evansville 36-21 in the second half.
Two-time reigning RVC player of the year AJ Vukovich poured in 36 points, including 20 after halftime.
Seth Maag had 14 to pace Evansville (9-7, 6-6).
EAST TROY 64, EVANSVILLE 49
Evansville (49)—Borchardt 3-0-6, Louis 2-0-4, Miller 1-0—3, Maag 4-6-14, Mielke 2-0-4, Anderson 3-6-12, Thompson 1-4-6. Totals: 16-16-49.
East Troy (64)—Nixon 4-0-8, Rosin 0-2-2, Lottig 3-2-9, Vukovich 14-8-36, Cummings 3-0-9. Totals: 24-12-64.
Evansville 28 21—49
East Troy 28 36—54
3-point goals—Evansville 1 (Miller), East Troy 4 (Cummings 3, Lottig). Free throws missed—Evansville 8, East Troy 10. Total fouls—Evansville 17, East Troy 19. Fouled out—Nixon.
Brodhead 84, Clinton 42—The host Cardinals made 13 3-pointers to run away with a league win.
Four players scored in double figures for Brodhead (6-10, 3-9), led by Cade Walker with 21 and Owen Leifker with 19.
Chase Peterson had 15 for Clinton (0-15, 0-12).
BRODHEAD 84, CLINTON 42Clinton (42)—Dominy 2-0-5, Espinoza 3-0—6, Howard 0-2-2, Jacobs 2-0-4, Ducharme 1-0-2, Peterson 7-0-15, Mueller 2-0-4, Klein 2-0-4. totals: 19-2-42.
Brodhead (84)—Walker 7-2-21, Green 3-2-11, Malcook 4-6-14, Leifker 5-6-19, Weeden 2-0-5, Anderson 1-2-4, Malkow 3-0-7, Saunders 0-1-1, Vondra 1-0-2. Totals: 26-19-84.
Clinton 24 18—22
Brodhead 49 35—74
3-point goals—C 2 (Dominy, Peterson), B 13 (Walker 5, Green 3, Leifker 3, Weeden, Malkow). Free throws missed—C 3, B 8. Total fouls—C 17, B 6.
Trailways
Parkview 66, Abundant Life 51—Connor Simonson scored 21 points to help the Vikings pick up a Trailways South road win.
Parkview was up just two points at half but outscored the hosts 38-25 from there.
The Vikings are 8-9 overall and 5-4 in the Trailways South. Abundant Life fell to 2-14 and 1-8.
PARKVIEW 66, ABUNDANT LIFE 51
Parkview (66)—Unseth 1-3-5, Barlass 3-2-9, Oswald 8-2-19, Simonson 8-5-21, Kundert 1-0-2, A. Crane 2-0-6, N. Crane 2-0-4. Totals: 25-12-66.
Abundant Life (51)—Rockwell 3-1-9, LKD 1-1-4, Emmel 2-1-6, Lamba 1-0-2, Schmiesing 4-0-13, Gerry 4-0-8, Byington 3-0-7, Galvin 1-0-2. Totals: 19-3-51.
Orfordville Parkview 28 38—66
Madison Abundant Life 26 25—51
3-point goals—P 4 (A. Crane 2, Barlass, Oswald), AL 8 (Schmiesing 3, Rockwell 2, LKD, Emmel, Byington). Free throws missed—P 2, AL 5. Total fouls—P 14, AL 15.
Nonconference
Fort Atkinson 50, Delavan-Darien 49—Cade Cosson hit an 8-foot jumper with 13 seconds to play to put host Fort Atkinson up, and then the Black Hawks had to sweat out two misses by the Comets to earn the nonconference victory.
Jackson Fenner led Fort Atkinson with 13 points, and Cosson and Greyson Wixom each finished with 12 as the Black Hawks improved to 4-12.
Luke Freitag led the Comets (2-14) with 14 points, and Erik Cesarz added 12.
FORT ATKINSON 50, DELAVAN-DARIEN 49Delavan-Darien (49)—McCann, 0-2-2; Freitag, 4-2-13; Janssen, 1-0-2; Hetzel, 3-2-9; Greenwald, 1-0-3; Morales, 3-0-6; Cesarz, 5-2-12; Winkle, 1-0-2. Totals: 18-8-49.
Fort Atkinson (50)—Fenner, 5-2-13; Klingbeil, 1-0-2; Cosson, 6-0-12; Wixom, 4-3-12; Kees, 1-0-3; Evans, 4-0-8.
Delavan-Darien 21 28—49
Fort Atkinson 22 28—50
3-point goals—DD 5 (Freitag 3, Hetzel, Greenwald), FA 3 (Fenner, Wixom, Kees). Free throws missed—DD 0, FA 2. Total fouls—DD 13, FA 11.
Elkhorn 63, Monona Grove 51—Jordan Johnson went 15 of 15 from the free-throw line on the way to 28 points, and the visiting Elks won their sixth straight game to get to 13-3 overall.
Devon Davey added 15 points for the Elks, who were up five at halftime.
ELKHORN 63, MONONA GROVE 51
Elkhorn (63)—Johnson 6-15-28, Franz 1-2-5, VanDyke 1-1-3, Davey 5-2-15, Stebnitz 2-1-5, Brown 2-3-7. Totals: 17-24-63.
Monona Grove (51)—Nelson 6-5-17, Hibner 2-0-4, Munz 3-0-8, Nett 2-2-6, Walsh 1-2-4, Bracken 3-1-7, Croak 2-0-5. Totals: 19-10-51.
Elkhorn 32 31—63
Monona Grove 27 24—51
3-point goals—E 5 (Davey 3, Johnson, Franz), MG 3 (Munz 2, Croak). Free throws missed—E 4, MG 4. Total fouls—E 15, MG 18. Fouled out—Brown.
Watertown 60, Badger 45—The host Goslings built a 10-point lead by half and never looked back.
Grant DuMez had 19 points for the Badgers (2-14).
WATERTOWN 60, BADGER 45Badger (45)—McGreevy 2-1-6, DuMez 6-7-19, Bishop 2-0-5, Deleskiewicz 6-3-15. Totals: 16-11-45.
Watertown (60)—Oiler 2-5-10, Meyers 0-2-2, Foltz 3-1-7, Nailing 2-2-8, Stas 3-2-8, Wehner 1-0-3, Gapinski 0-1-1, Rowedder 4-0-10, Pauly 2-1-5, Timmel 3-0-6. Totals: 20-14-60.
Lake Geneva Badger 22 23—45
Watertown 32 28—60
3-point goals—B 2 (McGreevy, Bishop), W 6 (Nailing 2, Rowedder 2, Oiler, Wehner). Free throws missed—B 7, W 7. Total fouls—B 19, W 19. Fouled out—Bishop.