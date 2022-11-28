Big Foot dropped its season-opening game 91-63 to Oregon on Saturday. Chiefs coach Hunter Price knew it would be a tough matchup for his team, but he thought his players could learn something from the defeat.
“Oregon’s probably the best team we’re going to play this year,” Price said. “We kind of set up our schedule that way intentionally so that we could see the speed and size of Division 1 team and then kind of break it down after that and to our Division 2 and 3 schedule.”
The Chiefs got solid perimeter play from Evan Penniman, who scored 14 points and hit three 3-point shots. Patrick Corey also made three from beyond the arc and tallied 11 points in the game. Overall, this type of play is what Price wants to see against the rest of their competition this year.
“I think we’re gonna be really fast,” Price said. “I think we have a lot of good shooters and some good scorers. We don’t have a whole lot of size/paint presence. So really, our focus this year is going to be on perimeter players getting a lot of shots up.”
Hudson Torrez led the team in scoring with 16 points.
Big Foot will travel to Evansville on Tuesday. for its first conference game of the season.
OREGON 91, BIG FOOT 63
Oregon (91)—Q. Bush 0-2-2, B. McCorkle 1-2-5, G. Mihm 2-0-4, E. Miles 6-3-17, K. Diaz 6-2-18, V. Karvala 1-1-4, C. Schoenecker 8-1-17, J. Rulseh 6-4-16. Totals 30-15-90.
Big Foot (63)—Torrez 7-2-16, Paul 2-1-5, Gerdes 2-2-6, Penniman 4-3-14, Corey 4-0-11, Nordmeyer 2-2-6, Robinson 2-1-5. Totals 23-11-63.
Halftime—Oregon 54, Big Foot 29. 3-point goals—Oregon 7 (McCorkle, Miles 2, Diaz 4), Big Foot 6 (Penniman 3, Corey 3). Missed free throws—Oregon 5, Big Foot 16. Team fouls—Oregon 30, Big Foot 21.
Brodhead 60, Albany 30—The defending Rock Valley Conference champion Cardinals convincingly won their opener with a 60-30 victory over the Comets on Saturday.
Brodhead (1-0) was led by guard Cullen Walker’s 14 points. Gavin Pinnow had 11 for the Cardinals, and Jaxon Dooley scored 10.
Brodhead opens its conference schedule Tuesday against McFarland at home.
BRODHEAD 60, ALBANY 30
Brodhead (60)—C. Walker 7-0-14, G. Pinnow 4-0-11, R. Searls 2-0-4, J. Dooley 5-0-10, S. Searls 2-2-7, B. Riese 3-0-7, N. Engen 3-1-7. Totals 26-3-60.
Albany (30)—B. Bakken 0-2-2, C. Smith 2-0-4, E. Koss 4-2-11, K. Zurfluh 0-2-2, G. Roth 0-1-1, D. Sertle 2-0-5, N. Stokstad 2-1-5. Totals 10-8-30.