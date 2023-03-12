Beloit Turner’s William Lauterbach scores on a layup during the first half of a game against East Troy in January. Lauterbach and Turner teammate Tyshawn Teague-Johnson were named first team all-Rock Valley Conference players Friday.
Evansville’s Aiden Maves goes up for a contested shot beneath the basket during a game against Edgerton in January. The Rock Valley Conference on Friday named Maves as a first-team all-conference performer in the 2022-23 season.
With a WIAA regional title already to their name, two Beloit Turner boys basketball players were named to the all-Rock Valley Conference first team Friday.
Senior wing Will Lauterbach and junior wing Tyshawn Teague-Johnson were the Trojans' honorees. Both players scored 14.3 points per game this season and led Turner to a 23-4 record.
McFarland's Jeff Meinholdt was named the Rock Valley Conference's coach of the year and the Spartans' Dadon Gillen and Aiden Chislom were named co-players of the year. Deven Kulp made it three Spartans among the league's seven first-team selections.
Evansville senior forward Aiden Maves and Big Foot senior guard Hunter Torrez rounded out the first team. Maves led the 15-11 Blue Devils in scoring with 14.9 points per game. Torrez scored 16 points a game and led the Chiefs to a 16-11 record and a regional championship game appearance.
The seven-player all-Rock Valley second team consisted of six players from Gazette coverage area schools. They included two more from Turner, Zay Howard (11.5 points per game) and Konner Giddley (10.3); Maves' Evansville teammate Kole Johnson (13.4); Edgerton's Leyton McKillips (15.9); Brodhead's Cullen Walker (17.6); and Clinton's Peyton Bingham (17.1).
Big Foot's Eli Gerdes and Evan Penniman were named as honorable mentions as was Brodhead's Jaxon Dooley and Clinton's Reagan Flickinger.
Other honorable mentions included Edgerton's Olin Zellmer and Jack Fox and Evansville's Grayden Geske and Sawyer Holman. Turner's Avonte' Repta and Whitewater's Casey Lyon were also honorable mentions.
ROCK VALLEY ALL-CONFERENCE AWARDS
Coach of the year: Jeff Meinholdt (McFarland).
Player of the year: Dadon Gillen (McFarland), Aiden Chislom (McFarland).