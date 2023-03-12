JVG_230313_ROCKVALLEY_BOYS02
Buy Now

Beloit Turner’s Tyshawn Teague-Johnson throws down an alley-oop dunk against East Troy in January. He and teammate Will Lauterbach were named to the all-Rock Valley Conference first team Friday.

 Anthony Wahl

With a WIAA regional title already to their name, two Beloit Turner boys basketball players were named to the all-Rock Valley Conference first team Friday.

Senior wing Will Lauterbach and junior wing Tyshawn Teague-Johnson were the Trojans' honorees. Both players scored 14.3 points per game this season and led Turner to a 23-4 record.

JVG_230313_ROCKVALLEY_BOYS01
Buy Now

Beloit Turner’s William Lauterbach scores on a layup during the first half of a game against East Troy in January. Lauterbach and Turner teammate Tyshawn Teague-Johnson were named first team all-Rock Valley Conference players Friday.
JVG_230313_ROCKVALLEY_BOYS03
Buy Now

Evansville’s Aiden Maves goes up for a contested shot beneath the basket during a game against Edgerton in January. The Rock Valley Conference on Friday named Maves as a first-team all-conference performer in the 2022-23 season.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you