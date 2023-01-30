Boys basketball Boys basketball: Beloit Turner holds off talented Belleville squad in nonconference matchup ADAMS PUBLISHING GROUP STAFF Jan 30, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TOWN OF BELOIT—Senior Will Lauterbach scored 16 of his team-high 24 points in the second half as Beloit Turner knocked off visiting Belleville 76-68 Monday night in nonconference basketball action.The Trojans (14-2, 9-2 Rock Valley) held a 31-25 lead at halftime. Both offenses heated up in the second half with Turner outscoring Belleville 45-43 after the break.The Trojans’ Avonte Repta scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half. Tyshawn Teague-Johnson added 13 and Zay Howard nine.Belleville (13-5, 5-0 Capitol South) was led by Jack Erickson with 28 points.The teams were nearly identical at the free-throw line. Turner hit 11 of 18 and Belleville converted 12 of 18.Turner won its fifth straight game, but had its string of games with 90 or more points end at three.BELOIT TURNER 76, BELLEVILLE 68Belleville (68)—C. Scholey 2-2-7, Clark 2-0-4, DeSmet 1-0-3, Connor 5-4-14, J. Scholey 1-0-2, Meier 4-2-10, Erickson 12-4-28. Totals: 27-12-68.Turner (76)—Howard 3-2-9, Teague-Johnson 6-1-13, Lauterbach 11-2-24, Hoppe 3-1-7, Sutherland 1-2-4, M. Erickson 2-2-5, Repta 6-2-14. Totals: 32-11-76.Halftime—BT 31-25. 3-point goals—B 2 (C. Scholey, DeSmet), BT 1 (Howard). Missed free throws—B 6, BT 7. Total fouls: B 17, BT 15.Clinton 67, Marshall 59—Peyton Bingham and Reagan Flickinger combined for 48 points to lead the Cougars to a nonconference road win over the Cardinals on Monday.Bingham tallied 28 points and Flickinger added 20. Peircen Bingham chipped in 12.The Cougars led 32-28 at halftime. They converted 14-of-20 free throws.CLINTON 67, MARSHALL 59Clinton (67)—Williams 0-1-1, Pey. Bingham 13-4-28, Weisensel 2-0-4, Flickinger 6-7-20, Aceves 0-2-2, Pei. Bingham 5-0-12. Totals 26-14-67.Marshall (59)—Kleinheinz 4-3-11, Petersen 2-0-5, Higgins 8-5-21, Campos 1-3-5, Hornby 4-5-13, Grossman 0-1-1, Ruelas 0-1-1. Totals 19-18-59.Halftime—C 32-28. 3-point goals—C 3 (Pei. Bingham 2, Flickinger), M 1 (Petersen). Missed free throws—C 6, M 12. Total fouls—C 24, M 19. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form