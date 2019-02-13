A furious second-half rally came up short Wednesday night for Janesville Parker’s boys basketball team.

Jack Boyle made two free throws with two seconds left to lift Middleton to a 57-55 Big Eight Conference win.

Parker (2-17, 1-15) trailed by 11 with eight minutes left but fought back and eventually tied the game at 55-55 on Matthew Hartwig’s basket with 30 seconds left. Middleton played for the last shot, and Boyle was eventually fouled on the perimeter with two seconds left.

Tremar Curry’s last-second 3-point heave was no good.

“The progress we’re making is evident,” Parker first-year coach Matt Bredesen said. “We’ve been very competitive the last couple of games.

“I told the guys afterward that this one is going to sting for a bit because it was a game we had a chance to win.”

Curry led the Vikings with a game-high 15 points, while Brody Dahlke added 10.

Parker hosts Madison Memorial on Friday night.

MIDDLETON 57, PARKER 55

Parker (55)—Dahlke 3-2-10; DeLong 2-0-6; Biba 3-2-8; A. Thompson 0-1-1; E Thompson 3-0-8; Curry 5-0-15; Hartwig 3-1-7. Totals: 19-6-55

Middleton (57)—Patterson 0-2-2; Thomas 3-2-11; Hellenbrandt 1-0-3; Close 2-2-8; Scher 0-2-2; Boyle 4-5-14; Klubertanz 1-2-4; Van Buren 4-1-9; Johnson 1-0-2. Totals: 16-16-57

Janesville Parker 31 24—55

Middleton 40 17—57

Three-point goals—Parker 11 (Curry 5, E. Thompson 2, Dahlke 2, DeLong 2), Middleton 9 (Thomas 3, Close 2, Van Buren, Boyle, Hellenbrandt). Free throws missed—Parker 6, Middleton 4. Total fouls—Parker 16, Middleton 11