The Verona Area boys basketball team saw the best of Sam Bess on Friday night.
The Janesville Parker junior scored 23 points, including a game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds left to lift the Vikings to a 59-56 Big Eight Conference win.
Parker trailed by seven at halftime but rallied from the free-throw line, making 16 the second half.
With the game tied at 56-56 and time running down, Bess took a pass from Jake Naber well beyond the 3-point arc and drilled an NBA 3 to make it 59-56 with 2.4 seconds left. Verona got a desperation halfcourt heave off at the buzzer but it fell well short.
Bess was happy to play the hero's role in what has been an up-and-down season for him.
"All I knew was that the clock was winding down, and I had to get a shot off," Bess said. "I know it was a deep 3, but it's a shot I have confidence in taking.
"What makes it even sweeter was that the win came at home in front of our fans. For some reason, we just play better at home."
Parker struggled from the field the first half in scoring only 22 points. The Vikings missed several close-look shots and did not make a 3.
Trailing by seven at half, Parker used an 11-3 run to take a 42-37 lead on Keegan Skrzypchak's steal and basket with 9:28 left. The lead went back-and-forth the rest of the way before Verona tied the game with 38 seconds left on two Jonah Anderson free throws. Parker elected to hold the ball for one shot and Bess delivered.
"The second half we made a conscious effort to run a lot more sets offensively," Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. "And by doing that, we got the ball into Jake and Tre's hands.
"The plan at the end of the game was to get Tre or Jake isolated with a screen and roll off the wing, but that didn't happen. Verona did a good job of defending that, but Sam found himself open and hit the big shot."
Naber and Miller both finished with 16 points for Parker (9-9, 6-8), which hosts Madison La Follette on Saturday night.