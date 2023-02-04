01STOCK_BASKETBALL
EVANSVILLE—The strategy that worked so well three nights earlier for Evansville against first-place McFarland did not fare well against second-place Beloit Turner on Friday night.

The zone defenses that helped the Blue Devils hand the Spartans their first Rock Valley Conference loss Tuesday night were shredded by the fast-paced, drive-oriented Trojans’ offense, which led to an easy 79-57 Turner victory in the Evansville gym.

