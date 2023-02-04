EVANSVILLE—The strategy that worked so well three nights earlier for Evansville against first-place McFarland did not fare well against second-place Beloit Turner on Friday night.
The zone defenses that helped the Blue Devils hand the Spartans their first Rock Valley Conference loss Tuesday night were shredded by the fast-paced, drive-oriented Trojans’ offense, which led to an easy 79-57 Turner victory in the Evansville gym.
Just three nights earlier, Evansville upset McFarland 63-61 on the Spartans’ court. But the same tactics that flustered McFarland were quickly dissected by Turner’s 5-foot-9 junior guard Elzavian Howard, who either got to the hoop or dished passes to open outside shooters.
When those shots fell early in the game, Evansville was in trouble.
Turner coach Ken Watkins understood why the Blue Devils opened in zone. He also knew why his team handled it when highly regarded McFarland struggled against it on Tuesday.
“We shot it really well,” said Watkins, who said that has not been the case in several games this season. “Early on, the emphasis was take the ball to the basket. That opened up some stuff, and our guys shot it really well.”
The Trojans sank five of their seven 3-point goals in the first half when they ran out to a 52-34 lead.
Tyshawn Teague-Johnson, Turner's 6-4 wing player, led the way with three first-half 3s and finished with a game-high 22 points. Konner Giddley made two 3-pointers in the first half.
The Blue Devils stayed in the first-half track meet for 4½ minutes and led 12-11.
The Trojans then used their half-court trapping defense to create several turnovers, with Howard leading most of the charges downcourt. Giddley’s back-to-back 3s put the visitors up 17-12 and started a 31-7 run that put the Trojans in control.
The Blue Devils did respond with nine unanswered points to get within 42-28, but Will Lauterbach scored seven straight points for the Trojans to help them to their 18-point halftime lead.
“We cut the lead to 14, and then we had four or five possessions where we didn’t get back on defense,” Evansville coach Beau Tway said.
Watkins praised the play of Howard, who finished with 18 points, dished off several assists and was a nuisance on defense.
“It was hard to take him off the floor,” Watkins said. “He was putting a lot of pressure on their defense, pushing it on transition."
“He was getting into the paint, finishing a number of times, and that opened up a lot of stuff for us.”
Turner improved to 11-2 in the Rock Valley and remained one game behind McFarland. The Trojans went to 16-2 overall with its impressive victory.
“Our length was an issue for them,” Watkins said. “Tyshawn had a phenomenal game.”
Lauterbach rolled his ankle in practice Thursday, but started and contributed 16 points, including 12 in the decisive first half.
Evansville had its seven-game Rock Valley Conference winning streak snapped and fell to 9-4 in the league and 10-9 overall.
“They shot the ball well, and we did some things that didn’t help our cause like not getting back on their shooters,” Tway said. “They have a lot of weapons that come at you.”
Senior guard Aiden Maves led the Blue Devils with 16 points. Kole Johnson added 14, and Grayden Geske contributed 13.