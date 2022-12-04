01STOCK_BASKETBALL
TOWN OF BELOIT—Beloit Turner made its case as the team to beat in the Rock Valley Conference after beating Brodhead, last season’s conference champions, Friday night.

The Trojans (2-0 overall, 2-0 Rock Valley Conference) started the game on a 12-0 run and never looked back en route to an 80-62 win. The team played faster than the Cardinals and pestered their ball handling perimeter players. Turner’s athleticism up and down the roster figures to make the Trojans a conference threat all season long.

