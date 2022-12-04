TOWN OF BELOIT—Beloit Turner made its case as the team to beat in the Rock Valley Conference after beating Brodhead, last season’s conference champions, Friday night.
The Trojans (2-0 overall, 2-0 Rock Valley Conference) started the game on a 12-0 run and never looked back en route to an 80-62 win. The team played faster than the Cardinals and pestered their ball handling perimeter players. Turner’s athleticism up and down the roster figures to make the Trojans a conference threat all season long.
“We’ve got really good athletes and guys that can run and jump,” Turner coach Ken Watkins said. “Our athleticism and experience was the difference tonight and it was a good win. The guys played hard and there are some things to shore up, but I’m happy with the effort. I’m happy with the enthusiasm, and we’ve just got to not get too high and stay grounded and continue to get better.”
Throughout the game, Turner was forcing turnovers and making the Cardinals (1-2 overall, 0-2 Rock Valley Conference) regret any attempts inside the paint. Turner slowed down Brodhead’s biggest threat, Cullen Walker, holding him to just 13 points on the night. Turner’s Zay Howard, Will Lauterbach, Tyler Sutherland and Konner Giddley pressed the issue defensively and created plenty of turnovers.
“(The game plan) was to attack in transition offensively and if it’s not there make Brodhead work a little bit in the half court,” said Watkins. “Then defensively, Konnor Giddley’s a really good athlete with a lot of energy, and a motor that doesn’t quit. He’s really good at face guarding a guy and taking on the other team’s best player. I thought that Konnor did a really nice job against Cullen Walker.”
On offense, Tyshawn Teague-Johnson led the way for the Trojans. The 6-foot-4 wing was dominating the paint on the defensive end, including on the glass. His athleticism was on full display as he ran down the court and scored on several transition plays. He poured in 25 points and hit three 3-point shots.
Teague-Johnson’s presence as a defensive anchor inside let Turner’s guards get tight to Brodhead on the perimeter.
“Our team is really athletic, and I think we have a really good team,” Teague-Johnson said. “I feel like all of us are a great height and length, and we can just get up and down (the court). Our guards are pretty good at throwing good passes and getting people shots. As long as we communicate on defense and I stay in the paint and call out stuff, that’s when we do good because our guards are good at keeping their own.”
Jaxon Dooley and Sam Searls each scored 13 points for the Cardinals.
Turner will look to remain undefeated in its next matchup Thursday against Clinton. Also on Thursday, Brodhead’s young team will face off against East Troy at home.
BELOIT TURNER 80, BRODHEAD 62
Turner (80)—Z. Howard 3-1-7, K. Giddley 6-4-17, T. Teague-Johnson 11-0-25, W. Lauterbach 5-3-13, T. Sutherland 3-1-7, A. Buckley 0-2-2, C. Hughes 2-0-4, A. Repta 0-1-1, E. Elliot 1-0-2, J. Njoo 1-0-2. Totals 32-12-80.
Brodhead (62)—C. Walker 5-2-13, R. Searls 2-0-4, J. Dooley 4-4-14, S. Searls 5-2-14, B. Riese 2-0-5, D. Blum 1-0-2, N. Edgen 4-2-10. Totals 23-10-62.