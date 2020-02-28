BELOIT
In a tight game at Barkin Arena on Thursday night, Beloit Memorial turned a foe into a friend.
The Purple Knights, who have struggled from the free-throw line all season, clinched a 69-65 victory over Janesville Parker by connecting from the charity stripe.
Beloit (4-14 in Big Eight, 4-17 overall) went 8-for-11 from the line in the last 90 seconds of the game, with Daonne Hanna clinching the win with one make with four seconds left. to provide the final margin.
“Free-throw shooting is definitely something we’ve worked a lot on as a team,” Beloit Memorial coach Dondre Bell said. “We’ve seen a lot of teams foul us because they know we’re not finishing at the line, so it was great to see us do that tonight.”
Jaden Bell split a pair at the line to give the Knights a 68-65 lead with 18 seconds left.
After a timeout, the Vikings got a good look from Brenden Weis from the top of the key, but the shot didn’t fall, leading to Hanna’s clinching free throw.
It was fitting that Hanna, performing like the rest of the Beloit Memorial seniors in his last game at Barkin Arena, closed the game out. He finished with a career-best 21 points.
“Hanna was electric tonight,” Bell said. “And really, in the last few games he’s been like that. The light has really turned on for him, and we’re going to need that same effort from him in the playoffs.”
Jaden Bell added 12 points for the Knights.
The game was tight throughout, including a 30-30 halftime tie. Neither team led by more than six points at any time during the game.
“We gave up a few too many offensive rebounds down the stretch, and Beloit made their free throws while we missed a few too many,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “I don’t think there’s a lot of difference in these two teams. We are very similar, but with us, it’s still about learning how to win.
“We’re taking steps forward, but it’s an art to learn how to close out close games.”
Robert DeLong led the Vikings (2-16, 4-18) with 21 points, hitting on three of Parker’s nine 3-pointers. Braxton Conners added 12 points (all on 3s) before fouling out, while Weis finished with 14.
The attention for both teams now turns to the postseason, where they both will need to avenge regular-season Big Eight sweeps. Parker, seeded 13th, plays at Sun Prairie in a regional semifinal next Friday, while the 15th-seeded Purple Knights play at Madison East.
BELOIT 69, PARKER 65
Parker (65)—Thompson 2-0-4, DeLong 7-6-23, Conners 4-0-12, Biba 1-0-2, Hartwig 4-0-8, Naber 1-0-2, Weis 4-4-14. Totals: 21-10-65.
Beloit (69)—Phiffer 2-0-4, Hanna 9-3-21, Farr 1-2-4, Harris 3-0-6, Bell 4-3-12, Chandler 2-3-8, Boyd 1-4-6, Ganivu 3-2-8. Totals: 25-16-69.
Janesville Parker 30 35—65
Beloit Memorial 30 39—69
3-point goals—Parker 9 (DeLong 3, Conners 4, Weis 2), Beloit 2 (Chandler, Bell). Free throws missed—Parker 8, Beloit 20. Total fouls: Parker 23, Beloit 15. Fouled out: Conners.