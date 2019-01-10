BELOIT
Beloit Memorial’s run to start the game was stifled.
The Purple Knights’ spurt to open the second half spiraled.
They scored the first 16 points out of halftime Thursday night, running away with a 63-48 Big Eight Conference victory over Janesville Parker at Barkin Arena.
Beloit finished the first half of league play 2-7 (3-9 overall), while the Vikings are 1-8 (2-10).
“We’re better than that,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said after his team gave up 41 second-half points. “Lack of defensive intensity is going to catch you eventually.
“We’ve been in a lot of games where we’re in the game at halftime, and it’s fairly competitive. And then the first five minutes are always key, and we came out and didn’t match their intensity.
“That’s really where the game was lost.”
The Vikings led 25-22 at halftime, but Beloit’s Markai Payne buried a 3-pointer coming out of the break.
Parker turned the ball over on five of its first six possessions, and the Knights were up 38-25 when Bredesen used his second timeout with just over 13 minutes left.
“They definitely ran out, and we didn’t get back in transition like we needed to,” Bredesen said. “But I think it all began and ended with the fact that we just didn’t defend very well.
“It’s not Parker defense. It’s not what we want to see. Something we talk to the kids about is we have to change that culture and mentality of, ‘We’re Parker and this is how it’s always been, or at least how it’s been in recent memory.’ We have to work to change that.”
Parker has not won at Barkin Arena since 1987.
After the run to start the second half, the Vikings never got closer than within eight points the rest of the way.
It was 53-45 in the waning minutes as Parker looked to claw back, but Amariah Cook’s inside bucket put the Knights back up 10 with less than two minutes remaining to help salt the game away.
Senior Tremar Curry led the Vikings with 16 points.
Cook was one four Beloit players in double figures with 12 points. Junior Jaden Bell led all scorers with 17, while Payne added 15 and Azeez Ganiyu 10.
Parker was coming off a 50-47 victory against Columbus and had held state-ranked Madison Memorial under 60 points in a loss before that. But Beloit’s 63-point effort was its second-best of the season.
“After two pretty good defensive showings ... to come out and give Beloit Memorial, who hasn’t scored real well this year, 63 points, it was disconcerting,” Bredesen said.
Parker returns to Big Eight play at Verona on Saturday night.
BELOIT 63, PARKER 48
Parker (48)—Dahlke 3-0-8, DeLong 1-0-3, Biba 1-0-2, A. Thompson 3-1-8, Weis 1-0-3, Curry 4-5-16, Hartwig 2-1-5, Stricklin 1-0-3. Totals: 16-7-48.
Beloit (63)—Ringer 1-2-4, Payne 6-2-15, Cook 4-4-12, Bell 6-3-17, Bach 1-1-3, Boyd 1-0-2, Ganiyu 5-0-10. Totals: 24-12-63.
Janesville Parker 25 23—48
Beloit Memorial 22 41—63
Three-point goals—Parker 9 (Curry 3, Dahlke 2, A. Thompson, Weis, DeLong, Stricklin), Beloit 3 (Bell 2, Payne). Free throws missed—Parker 11, Beloit 6. Total fouls—Parker 19, Beloit 17. Fouled out—Dahlke.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse