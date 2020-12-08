With just under nine minutes left Tuesday night, Janesville Craig’s boys basketball team took the lead at Beaver Dam.
It was all Beavers from that point on.
Beaver Dam scored 29 of the final 41 points to win 80-64 in a nonconference game that was closer than the final score indicated.
“They made a run at the end, so give them credit,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “But although the score might not show it, we played far better than we did against East Troy on Monday night, so we were happy about that.”
Nate Abel paved the way to victory for Beaver Dam, and he needed just four made field goals to do it. Abel went 18 of 18 from the free-throw line on his way to 28 points.
Beaver Dam went 29 of 35 from the line, while Craig was 6 of 9.
“Our guys understand what we have to do to win; we gave up 80 points again and put them on the line 34 times, and we only went nine. So we have to do a better job of defending without fouling,” McCormick said. “We knew Abel was a nice player, but he only had four field goals and had 28 points.”
Craig had four players in double figures. Angelo Rizzo and Marshaun Harriel each scored 16 points, while Da’Marcus DeValk had 14 and Cole Bertagnoli 12.
The Cougars host Beloit Turner in varsity-only action Friday night.
BEAVER DAM 80, CRAIG 64Craig (64)—Clark 2-0-6, DeValk 8-2-14, Harriel 7-2-16, Bertagnoli 5-0-12, Rizzo 6-2-16. Totals: 25-6-64.
Beaver Dam (80)—Bunkoske 7-2-18, Helbing 4-5-14, Soto 6-4-18, Abel 4-18-28, Davis 1-0-2. Totals: 22-29-80
Janesville Craig 31 33—64
Beaver Dam 35 45—80
3-point goals—Craig 8 (Clark 2, DeValk 2, Bertagnoli 2, Rizzo 2), Beaver Dam 7 (Bunkoske 2, Soto 2, Abel 2, Helbing). Free throws missed—Craig 3, Beaver Dam 6. Total fouls—Craig 23, Beaver Dam 12. Fouled out—Clark, Rizzo.