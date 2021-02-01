Beaver Dam used a 42-24 advantage in the second half to pull away from host Janesville Craig in boys basketball action Monday night.
Angelo Rizzo scored 26 points in an attempt to keep the Cougars in the game, but Beaver Dam had too much firepower in the form of Nate Abel in the final half.
Abel, a 6-foot-1 senior guard, poured in 47 points, which included six 3-pointers and 11 of 13 free throws. Beaver Dam improved to 14-4.
BEAVER DAM 88, JANESVILLE CRAIG 63
BEAVER DAM (fg ft-fta pts)—Bunkoske 4 1-1 12, Helbing 6 2-3 14, Scharfenberg 1 0-0 2, Kuhl 1 0-0 2, Soto 1 0-1 3, Sharkey 3 0-0 7, Abel 15 11-13 47, Fakes 0 0-1 0. Totals 31 14-19 88.
JANESVILLE CRAIG—Devalk 1 3-6 5, Harriel 1 0-0 2, Jahnke 1 0-0 3, Bertagnoli 2 0-0 4, Brown 4 1-2 9, Hodgkinson 0 0-2 0, Halverson 3 2-3 10, Rizzo 9 7-10 26, Currie 2 0-0 4. Totals 22 14-22 63.
Beaver Dam 46 42—88
Janesville Craig 39 24—63
3-point goals: BD 12 (Abel 6, Bunkoske 3, Scharfenberg 1, Soto 1, Sharkey 1); JC 5 (Halverson 2, Rizzo 2, Jahnke 1). Total fouls: BD 17; JC 20. Fouled out: Brown. Technical foul: BD bench.