The road to the Resch Center began Tuesday.
Postseason play is underway in high school girls basketball in five divisions, with regional championships slated for Saturday.
It has been five years since an area team made it to state. Whitewater won the WIAA Division 3 state title in 2015.
Can any area team repeat the magical postseason run of coach Judy Harms and the Whippets five years ago, or will will the Resch Center require a ticket for those headed to state?
Rock Valley Conference champion Evansville is probably the area’s best bet, but the Blue Devils are in a tough Division 3 sectional with two-time defending state champion Marshall and unbeaten and top-ranked Platteville.
As I gaze into my crystal ball, here are the five teams I envision bringing home a gold ball:
Division 1
I really, really liked Madison Memorial to win the whole thing before star point guard Mia Morel was lost for the season with a torn ACL. The junior had led Marshall to back-to-back Division 3 state titles before transferring to Memorial and had teamed up with Penn State University recruit Leilani Kapinus to give the Spartans a nearly unstoppable one-two punch.
I still believe Memorial has enough depth and the star power of Kapinus to advance to state, but is it enough to bring home a championship?
Middleton is the top-ranked team in the state, but I don’t think they get past Memorial in a sectional final. The teams split during the regular season.
Bay Port is the defending champion, but just like Memorial lost one of its top players to a season-ending injury.
Locally, Janesville Craig has an excellent chance to advance to the sectional, but the Cougars don’t have the size or depth to play with Middleton or Memorial.
I’m sticking with Memorial to win it all and bring the Big Eight its first state title since Verona in 2016.
Best guess: Memorial 71, Mukwonago 59
Division 2
I’m going out on a big limb here in saying Beaver Dam will hoist the trophy in D2.
Winners of three straight state titles, the Beavers should cruise to a fourth. They simply don’t lose to in-state teams. Beaver Dam has lost six games the last four years and only one loss was to a team from Wisconsin. Aquinas, top-ranked in Division 4, beat Beaver Dam earlier this season.
Elkhorn is the No. 2 seed in the Janesville Craig Sectional, but an inconsistent season has me leery of the Elks. I can see Elkhorn pulling off an upset or two, but I can’t see them getting past top-seeded DeForest in a sectional title game.
I’ll take Beaver Dam and give you the field.
Best guess: Beaver Dam 67, Hortonville 57
Division 3
Platteville and Marshall might be the two best D3 teams in the state, but unfortunately they’re in the same sectional.
Platteville finished the regular season 21-0 and won the SWC title. The Hillmen won all but one game by double digits.
Evansville, behind likely two-time Rock Valley player of the year Paige Banks, cruised to the conference title.
The Blue Devils are talented but probably don’t have the firepower to compete with Platteville—whom they’d see in a sectional semifinal.
Clinton is a No. 1 seed in the Brown Deer Sectional. The Cougars were the Rock Valley runner-up and are led by four-year starter Liz Kalk.
A sectional date with No. 2 seed Martin Luther could be on the docket for Clinton, but beating sixth-ranked Lake Mills in a sectional final seems like too tall a task.
Marshall is good, but the loss of Morel to Memorial likely ends any hopes of a three-peat.
Platteville won a state title in 1984 in its only state appearance. Says here: The Hillmen will win No. 2 in 2020.
Best guess: Platteville 56, Wrightstown 51
Division 4
Any team that can beat Beaver Dam and plays in Division 4 gets my vote.
Aquinas obliterated every Wisconsin opponent on its schedule this season, with the only loss coming to Hopkins, Minnesota.
The Bluegolds are averaging more than 80 points a game and had back-to-back games of 103 in wins over La Crosse Logan and Sparta.
In Aquinas’ last game of the regular season, it beat Tomah 81-8.
Unbeaten and second-ranked Racine Lutheran looks like the only other team capable of giving Aquinas a game.
Best guess: Aquinas 81, Racine Lutheran 62
Division 5
The one division I know the least about, but with Black Hawk rolling again this season, I’ll take the Warriors to repeat as D5 state champion.
Much like Aquinas, unbeaten Black Hawk has best tested once all season by Wisconsin opponents. The Warriors’ 59-55 win over Mineral Point is the only game they haven’t won by at least 18 points. The Warriors opened tournament play Tuesday night with a 103-34 victory over Benton after leading 77-18 at halftime.
Newman Catholic has made 12 state appearances with three state titles. Make it 13 for the Fighting Cardinals, but it’ll be a silver ball they’ll be taking home.
Best guess: Black Hawk 75, Catholic Newman 53
With the boys wrapping up the regular season this week, here’s a look at two key area games, along with Janesville Parker’s matchup with Waunakee in girls tournament play:
Elkhorn (17-4, 11-2) at Union Grove (9-12, 7-6), boys, Southern Lakes, 7 p.m., today—The Elks can wrap up at least a share of the conference title with a win. A Westosha Central loss at Wilmot and an Elkhorn win gives the Elks the undisputed title.
Elkhorn won the first game between these teams 71-38.
Union Grove has struggled down the stretch, losing five of its last six games.
Collin Long (12.0) and Sam Rampulla (10.2) both average in double figures for the Broncos.
Elkhorn’s Jordan Johnson will end the regular season as the Southern Lakes’ leading scorer. The junior is averaging 23.8 points a game.
Senior and UW-Parkside recruit Nick Brown is at 15.4 points per game.
Best guess: Elkhorn 77, Union Grove 53
Milton (12-9, 8-5) at Monroe 16-5, 10-3), boys, Badger South, 7:15 p.m., today—The Cheesemakers could share the conference title with a win and a Stoughton loss.
Milton shocked Monroe 97-84 in the first meeting this season.
Cade Meyer and Carson Leuzinger are averaging a combined 34 points a game for Monroe. The 6-foot-8 Meyer is getting Division I looks from a number of schools, including UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee.
After only one conference win last season, the upstart Red Hawks are assured of no worse than a third-place finish in the Badger South.
Sophomore point guard Jack Campion leads the conference in scoring at 20.0 points a game and is second in assists at 4.5.
Junior guard Sam Burdette has been hot lately for the Red Hawks, including a 32-point performance in a win over Watertown.
Best guess: Monroe 77, Milton 65
Janesville Parker (7-15) at Waunakee (17-5), girls, Division 1 regional semifinal, 7 p.m., Friday—The winner plays in a regional final Saturday against either sixth-seeded Badger or 11th-seeded Madison East. Third-seeded Waunakee would host if it wins, while 14th-seeded Parker would play at Badger or East if it prevails.
Waunakee finished third in the Badger North Conference. The Warriors had won 11 straight before losing back-to-back games to Beaver Dam and DeForest.
Elena Maier leads Waunakee in scoring at 13.5 points a game.
The Warriors are allowing only 45 points a game.
“Waunakee should be an interesting matchup,” Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. “They play mostly zone, and we’ve played a number of teams that play zone and have improved a lot.
“Plus, our transition defense has improved, and it will be tested against them.”
The Vikings lost seven of their last eight games to end the regular season.
Tina Shelton leads the Vikings in scoring at 11.8 points a game.
“The tournament is about who wants it more,” Hartwig said. “We shall see!”
Best guess: Waunakee 58, Parker 44