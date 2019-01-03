All eyes will be on Evansville the next two nights as title contenders square off in Rock Valley Conference girls and boys basketball.
The fun starts tonight, with the Evansville boys hosting defending conference-champion and eighth-ranked East Troy.
AJ Vukovich leads an East Troy offense that is burying opponents early and often. The Trojans are averaging 41 points in the first half this season and allowing only 28. East Troy advanced to the Division 3 state tournament last season and defeated Evansville in both the regular-season meetings.
“They’re definitely as good as advertised,” Evansville co-head coach Kendall Buttchen said. “They’ve got a great inside-outside game with Vukovich and (Michael) Polakoski, and their guard (Quinten) Lottig can really create.
“But we’ve played our best this season in big games, so I hope that’s the case Thursday night. We’ve struggled with consistency, but when we’re locked in with our full-court pressure, we’re capable of playing with anyone.”
If the Blue Devils hope to keep it close, they can’t get into a track meet with the Trojans. That means ball security, shot selection and pressure defense are a must for Evansville.
Friday night has the Evansville girls—a game out of first place—hosting Big Foot, one of three teams tied at the top. The teams have combined for 10 wins in their last 12 games.
Big Foot is led by junior scoring machine Reagan Courier.
“She’s so hard to defend,” Evansville coach Tina Aasen said of Courier. “If you put someone smaller on her, they can easily post her up.
“And if you put somebody bigger on her, she goes right around them.
“But considering how we struggled to start the season, we couldn’t be happier to be in the position that we’re in right now. It came down to finding the right combinations, which I think we have.”
Here’s a look at those two games, along with one other contest this week with first-place implications:
East Troy (7-1, 5-0) at Evansville (6-4, 5-1), boys, Rock Valley, 7:15 p.m., today, Evansville High School—The Blue Devils need a win here, or the Trojans may run away and hide from the rest of the league en route to a second straight Rock Valley championship.
East Troy has won seven straight since an opening-night loss to Division 3 powerhouse Martin Luther.
Vukovich was the Rock’s player of the year last season and is terrorizing opponent’s again this year. The senior leads the league in scoring at 25.9 points per game. Polakoski is right behind at 22.2 points for an offense averaging 76.6.
Evansville has battled inconsistency. The Blue Devils have won three of their last four conference games but have lost three of four nonconference games.
Junior Sulley Geske leads Evansville in scoring at 17.5 per game, which ranks fifth in the Rock.
Best guess: East Troy 74, Evansville 58
Walworth Big Foot (7-2, 6-2) at Evansville (5-3, 6-6), girls, Rock Valley, 7:15 p.m., Friday, Evansville High School—The two hottest teams in the conference square off to wrap up the first trip through the double-round-robin schedule.
The Chiefs have won five of their last six to move into a three-way tie for first place. Courier leads the Rock in scoring at 20.6 points per game. Big Foot is averaging 56 points a game.
The Blue Devils had won five straight before losing to Janesville Craig by three in the title game of the Optimist Holiday Tournament last Friday.
Junior point guard Paige Banks is averaging 16.1 points per game for Evansville, which is third in the conference.
Best bet: Big Foot 49, Evansville 43
Janesville Craig (5-4, 2-4) at Middleton (7-4, 6-1), girls, Big Eight, 7:15 p.m., today, Middleton High School—The Cougars hope to build momentum off their Optimist tourney title, while the Cardinals look to remain in first place.
The Cardinals have lost two straight since rattling off six straight wins. Both losses were in Middleton’s holiday tournament—to Mequon Homestead and Bay Port.
Sitori Tanin and Evie Coleman are both averaging in double figures for Middleton.
The Cougars started 2-0 in the Big Eight but have lost four straight. Emily Pierson and Claudia Fieiras combine to average more than 27 points per game.
Craig has the shooters to play with Middleton, but can they handle the Cardinals’ full-court press?
Best guess: Middleton 71, Craig 57
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse