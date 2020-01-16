As we hit the halfway point of the girls basketball season, let’s take a peak at the area conference races and what to expect in the second half of the 2019-’20 area season.
Big Eight
I said two weeks ago that Madison Memorial was not only the best team in the Big Eight but the best team in Division 1, and after seeing them play in person, I’m even more convinced.
Memorial is 12-0 overall and 9-0 in conference play and are ranked second in D1 behind defending state champion and unbeaten Bay Port. The Spartans have outscored nine Big Eight opponents 765-361.
Penn State University recruit Leilani Kapinus is nearly unguardable.
Marshall High School transfer and two-time state champion Mia Morel makes the Spartans go.
Middleton is second in Big Eight at 7-1 and ranked fourth in the state. The Cardinals lost to Memorial by 16 in the first meeting this season and host the Spartans on Jan. 31.
Sun Prairie is third in the conference but not in the same league as Middleton, or certainly Memorial.
Janesville Craig went 6-3 in the first round of the conference season, with the three losses to the teams in front of them in the Big Eight standings.
Craig junior Claudia Fieiras continues to lead the Big Eight in scoring at 19.9 points a game.
The Cougars host Memorial on Feb. 22 in the last game of the regular season.
Janesville Parker is a respectable 6-7 overall and 3-6 in the conference despite a rash of injuries an alarming lack of size.
Senior Tina Shelton is the glue for the Vikings.
I expect Memorial to run the table to a conference title and hoist a WIAA Division 1 gold ball at the Resch Center in Green Bay on championship Saturday.
Rock Valley
Paige Banks and Evansville are the ones to catch in the Rock.
Banks, the reigning Gazette player of the year, leads the conference in scoring at 16.8 points per game.
Evansville is 8-1 in the Rock Valley heading into Friday night’s pivotal game with streaking Beloit Turner.
Clinton is 7-2 and a game behind first-place Evansville. The Cougars have won seven of their last nine and host Evansville on Monday, Feb. 17, in what could decide the Rock title.
Turner (6-3 in Rock) is in third place and has won five straight heading into Friday’s showdown with Evansville.
Evansville will likely lose at least one game the second half, but with Banks leading the way, I think the Blue Devils will hang on for an undisputed Rock Valley Conference championship
Badger South
Oregon went 6-1 the first half of the conference season and has a one-game lead over Watertown and Monona Grove.
The Panthers’ only conference loss was to defending champion Monroe.
The Cheesemakers are 3-3 in the Badger South and have the conference’s leading scorer in Megan Benzschawel. The junior is averaging 18.8 points per game.
Milton went 2-5 the first half in conference play and is 4-9 overall. The Red Hawks have not won back-to-back game all season.
When all is said and done, I get the sense that Oregon and Watertown will tie for the Badger South title with two or three losses.
Southern Lakes
Union Grove appears to be the cream of the crop in the Lakes.
The Broncos are 5-0 in conference play and 10-1 overall.
Lake Geneva Badger is 4-2 in the Lakes and tied for second with Waterford. The Badgers gave the Broncos its closest conference game, losing 46-42.
Elkhorn started the season slow but has won five straight and is 3-3 in the Lakes.
I don’t think Union Grove goes unbeaten in conference play, but I do think the Broncos are good enough to win an undisputed Southern Lakes title.
Trailways South
Deerfield is 6-0 and alone in first in the Trailways South. The Demons are one-game ahead of Palmyra-Eagle (5-1).
Defending conference champion Orfordville Parkview has been hurt by injuries and is 1-4 in conference play and 2-9 overall.
Deerfield gets my vote as the conference champion, although I admit I don’t know much about the Demons or the rest of the Trailways South.
Here’s a look at three area games on tap, including Friday night’s key Rock Valley Conference girls game between Evansville and Beloit Turner.
Evansville (9-4, 8-1) at Beloit Turner (9-3, 6-3), girls, Rock Valley, 7:15 p.m., Friday—A Turner win coupled with a Clinton win over East Troy would make it a two-way tie atop the Rock Valley, with the Trojans one game back.
Evansville beat Turner by 29 points the first time the teams met this season.
Paige Banks continues to lead the Rock Valley in scoring. The senior point guard is averaging 17.0 points per game, with teammate Josie Rhinehart fifth in scoring at 14.4.
Turner has won five straight since a one-point loss to Clinton.
Olivia Tindor leads the Trojans in scoring at 13.7 points a game, and Jenn Njoo is averaging 10.8.
Best guess: Evansville 64, Turner 53
Janesville Craig (6-4, 4-3) at Madison West (2-4, 4-6), boys, Big Eight, 7:15 p.m., Friday—The Cougars snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Middleton last Saturday, while the Regents have won four straight.
West started the season 0-6 before turning the season around its last four games.
Dayne Armwald leads the Big Eight in scoring. The senior is averaging 22.4 points per game.
Jerome Jacobs III is also scoring in double figures, averaging 11.3 points a game.
Craig counters with the conference’s second- and third-leading scorers.
Senior Caleb Scoville is having a breakout season and is averaging 19.4 points a game. Junior Angelo Rizzo is right behind at 18.5 a game.
The Cougars are averaging 67.1 points per game.
Best guess: Craig 73, West 67
Monroe (9-1, 5-0) at Milton (6-5, 3-3), boys, Badger South, 7:15 p.m., today—Last week, the Red Hawks snapped a nine-game losing streak to Madison Edgewood. Can they snap an 11-game losing streak to Monroe tonight?
The Cheesemakers picked up a big nonconference win Tuesday with a 66-50 victory over Elkhorn.
Cade Meyer is one of the top juniors in the state. The 6-foot-8 center has already been offered Division I scholarships from UW-Green Bay, UW-Milwaukee and Valparaiso University. He leads the Badger South in scoring at 21.9 points per game.
Carson Leuzinger (15.8) and J.T. Seagreaves (12.4) are also averaging double figures for a Monroe team that has scored at least 60 in every game this season.
Milton continues to improve. The Red Hawks have won five of their last six, including an impressive 22-point win over Jefferson in a nonconference game Monday.
Sophomore Jack Campion continues to be the catalyst for Milton. The point guard is second in the Badger South in scoring at 19.3 points per game.
Junior Sam Burdette is averaging 10.1 points a game.
Best guess: Monroe 74, Milton 61