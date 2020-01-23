Last week, I took a look at area conference races in girls basketball heading into the second half of the season.
This week, let’s take a gander at area conferences in boys basketball and what to expect in 2020.
Big Eight
Arguably, the Big Eight is the best overall conference in the state.
Led by top-ranked and unbeaten Madison La Follette, four teams have enough talent to make a long postseason run.
“La Follette, East, Sun Prairie and Memorial are all good enough to win state,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “I honestly think now that Memorial is healthy, they might be the best team of them all.
“All four of them present big problems. La Follette’s defensive pressure is second to none. East has a couple guys that are going to play at a high level in college, and Memorial is really physical and can shoot from anywhere on the court. Sun Prairie is so well-coached and presents problems with their size.”
Craig currently sits in fifth place in the conference standings at 4-5, and its next three games are against Beloit Memorial, Janesville Parker and Verona—teams it beat in the first round of Big Eight play.
“The question for every team right now is have you improved from Day 1?,” McCormick. “For us, the answer is yes.
“But we know going forward that every game is going to be a challenge, especially with how strong our conference is.”
Parker is 1-7 in league play, with the one win coming in the season-opener against Verona.
When all is said and done, I’ll take La Follette to win the undisputed title. I don’t think the Lancers will run the table, but I think one loss will be good enough to win it all.
Rock Valley
Can anyone catch AJ Vukovich and East Troy?
The Trojans are 8-0 thus far in the conference, and the teams chasing them all have to come to East Troy to play the second half.
Vukovich, the two-time Rock Valley player of the year, leads the league in scoring at 26.2 points a game and continues to terrorize opponents with his size and athleticism.
Turner sits one game back of East Troy but has been an up-and-down team all season.
The Trojans look like world beaters one night and an average team the next.
Edgerton is 7-2 and moved into sole possession of third place Tuesday night with a road win over McFarland.
Evansville is a solid three-loss team, but I can’t see East Troy losing more than one game in the second half.
As long as Vukovich continues to enforce his reign of terror on the Rock, the road to the title continues to go through East Troy.
Badger South
Monroe and Stoughton are tied for first place at 6-1 after the Cheesemakers were upset by Milton last week.
Division I recruit Cade Meyer leads Monroe, while Adam Hobson is the catalyst for Stoughton.
Milton is the surprise team of the Badger South. The Red Hawks, who were 1-13 in conference play last season, started this season by losing four of five but have now won six of their last seven.
Jack Campion continues to impress for the Red Hawks. The sophomore point guard leads the Badger South in scoring at 20.8 points per game.
I still like Monroe as the team to beat, but it sure is nice to see the Red Hawks in the mix for a change.
Southern Lakes
Westosha Central sits at 6-0 overall and one game ahead of Elkhorn in the conference race, but the Falcons are only 8-5 overall.
Elkhorn lost by 19 to Westosha in the first meeting of the season and hits the road for the rematch Tuesday night.
The Elks’ Jordan Johnson continues to lead the conference in scoring at 21 points a game.
Waterford is in third place with two losses and is likely the only other team to have a shot at catching Westosha.
Tuesday night’s game will likely decide the conference championship. I’ll take the Falcons to prevail at home and win the undisputed Lakes title.
Trailways South
Palmyra-Eagle is 5-0 in the conference and has a 1 1/2-game lead over second place Williams Bay.
Orfordville Parkview is 3-2 in the league but lost by 22 to Palmyra-Eagle in the first meeting.
The Panthers look to be in a league of their own in the Trailways South and should cruise to the title.
Here’s a look at three upcoming games, including the second meeting this season between city rivals Craig and Parker in girls basketball:
Janesville Parker (6-7, 3-6) at Janesville Craig (10-4, 7-3), girls, Big Eight, 7:15 p.m., today—The Cougars are looking for the season-series sweep and their fourth straight win in the longtime city rivalry. Craig won the first meeting of the season 70-49.
Parker has battled injuries and a couple of early-season suspensions but still finds itself only one game under .500 for the season.
“We need to get better defensively as a team, and I think we’re slowly starting to do that,” Parker coach Jennah Hartwig said. “The girls are starting to understand what they’re supposed to be doing and what each one’s role is on the team.”
Senior Tina Shelton leads the Vikings in scoring at 12.7 points a game.
Craig counters with the Big Eight’s leading scorer in Claudia Fieiras. The junior is averaging 19.6 points.
“We have to know where she’s at all times and keep a hand in her face,” Hartwig said of Fieiras.
“And Craig shoots the ball pretty well from the outside, so we have to do a good job of closing out and contesting their 3s.
“The last time we played them, I looked up and they were ahead 12-0. Obviously, we have to get off to a better start and keep our composure.”
Best guess: Craig 70, Parker 50
Beloit Turner (8-3, 7-1) at Evansville (9-4, 6-3), boys, Rock Valley, 7:15 p.m., Friday--Neither team can afford a conference loss if they have any hopes of catching East Troy.
Turner won the first meeting at home 50-47.
The Trojans erupted for 91 points in beating Brodhead on Tuesday, including 39 from last year’s Gazette area player of the year Jordan Majeed.
Evansville has won four straight and seven of its last eight.
Sulley Geske, who did not play in the Blue Devils’ win over Walworth Big Foot on Tuesday, leads the team in scoring at 15.7 points a game.
Best guess: Turner 74, Evansville 67
Orfordville Parkview (6-7, 4-2) at Palmyra-Eagle (10-1, 6-0), boys, Trailways South, 7:15 p.m., Friday--This is a must win for the Vikings if they hope to contend for a conference title.
Aiden Calderon and Danny Hammond are averaging a combined 39 points a game for the Panthers.
Tyler Oswald leads Parkview in scoring at 16.2, with Connor Simonson right behind at 15.9.
Best guess: Palmyra-Eagle 71, Parkview 54