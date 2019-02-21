WIAA seeding meetings can be tension-packed.

Coaches throw out strengths of schedule and conference, head-to-head matchups and how a team is playing the last month or so to fight for seeding position.

And that was probably the case at Racine Horlick last Saturday, as area coaches gathered to seed the boys Division 1 Waunakee Sectional.

Unfortunately for Janesville Parker, a spreadsheet error likely cost the Vikings a chance to play closer to home and open up tournament play on the road at Beloit Memorial. Instead, 18th-seeded Parker plays at 15th-seeded Kenosha Tremper next Tuesday. Lake Geneva Badger, the 17th seed, plays at 16th-seeded Beloit.

An email from Horlick athletic director Joe Wendt to the sectional’s coaches detailed the mistake, according to a copy obtained by The Gazette:

“Attached is the spreadsheet from Saturday. Upon reviewing, there was 1 error in typing in the rankings. That error occurred in the voting for Badger. It was mistakenly put in as a 7, should have been a 17. I have attached the updated sheet with the accurate score. That score will bump Badger down to a 17 and Beloit Memorial up to a 16. I have communicated the error with WIAA, a new updated bracket will be released shortly. I apologize for the oversight.”

Parker’s problem is the error wasn’t discovered until the meeting was over. That didn’t allow Parker to appeal it’s seed position against Badger, and to possibly move up. Teams can only appeal against the team seeded directly above them.

Badger had four wins going into the seeding meeting, but two of those came against winless Delavan-Darien. Parker had two wins coming into the meeting but also played in a much tougher conference and against Division 1 teams. Badger’s schedule featured mainly Division 2 and 3 teams.

Parker beat Badger 74-55 in a nonconference game Monday night.

This may seem like a minor detail, but for Parker it’s a big deal—especially travel-wise. If Parker beats Tremper on Tuesday, the Vikings would then play at second-seeded Racine Park on Friday, March 1. Had Parker gotten a higher seed than Badger, the Vikings would’ve played at Beloit to open tournament play, with the winner of that game playing at top-seeded Madison East.

Parker has played much better lately and probably deserved a better fate.

Unfortunately, an erroneous spreadsheet said otherwise.

Here’s a look at three area games, including the start of postseason play for the girls:

Janesville Craig (10-11, 7-10) at Madison Memorial (15-5, 12-5), boys, Big Eight, 7:15 p.m., today, Madison Memorial High School—The Spartans look for the season sweep, while the Cougars attempt to get back to the .500 mark.

Memorial has won six straight since a rare four-game losing streak knocked the team out of Big Eight title contention.

Cade Ellingson and Nick Caropreso both average in double figures scoring for the Spartans.

“This will be a good gauge as to how far we’ve come as a team,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “We were two points away from a three-game winning streak last week, and in our conference that’s not easy to do.

“We’ve really stepped things up defensively. And that’s usually a big reason why teams have success in the tournament, and that starts next week.”

Craig senior guards Jack Huml and Aaron Leverson are averaging a combined 30 points per game.

Best guess: Memorial 57, Craig 52

Janesville Craig (10-12) at Lake Geneva Badger (16-6), girls, Division 1 regional semifinal, 7 p.m., Friday, Badger High School—These teams meet for the second time this season, with much more at stake. The winner likely plays at third-seeded Madison Memorial on Saturday night.

Sixth-seeded Badger is led by Jada Moss. The 6-foot senior center averages 15.6 points per game. Badger finished third in the Southern Lakes.

Eleventh-seeded Craig beat Badger, 61-48, in a nonconference game earlier this season.

Emily Pierson has been the catalyst for the Cougars lately. The senior point guard has 81 points in her last three games, including two 30-plus games. Sophomore Claudia Fieiras leads Craig in scoring at 15 points per game, with Pierson right behind at 13.8.

Best guess: Badger 59, Craig 56

Elkhorn (15-8) at Milton (8-13), girls, Division 2 regional semifinal, 7 p.m., Friday, Milton High School—The Red Hawks got the higher seed despite having seven less wins than the Elks.

Elkhorn started the season 6-0 but was a .500 team after that, and it finished fifth in the Southern Lakes.

The Elks have got it done on the defensive end, allowing only 36.6 points per game. Payton Christiansen leads the team in scoring at 10 points per game.

Milton ended the regular season on a five-game losing streak. The Red Hawks beat top-seeded Waterford in a nonconference game, while the Elks lost twice to the Wolverines.

Chloe Buescher leads the Red Hawks in scoring at 15.6 points per game.

Best guess: Milton 48, Elkhorn 44