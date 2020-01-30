Season-ending injuries can often times take a team from contender to pretender.
Madison Memorial’s girls basketball team hopes that is not the case with the recent news that star junior point guard Mia Morel has been lost for the season with a torn ACL.
The Spartans are ranked first in the state in Division 1 and have steamrolled everyone in their path en route to a 15-0 start.
Despite sharing the spotlight with Penn State University recruit Leilani Kapinus, Morel was the backbone of the Spartans and the one the made the team go. She had transferred to Memorial after leading Marshall High to back-to-back Division 3 state titles.
Janesville Parker coach Jennah Hartwig and Sun Prairie coach John Olson can relate to the disappointment and sadness that comes with losing a star player to a season-ending injury.
Hartwig guided Parker to a Division 1 sectional semifinal game in the 2017-18 season and welcomed back four of five starters off that team last season, including her daughter, Julia, a UW-Green Bay recruit. Julia tore her labrum in an early-season practice, tried to play through the pain but ended up needing surgery and was lost for the season after appearing in only three games.
Without its star player, Parker finished 5-19.
“First of all, I feel horrible for Mia,” Jennah Hartwig said. “She’s a a great player on a great team. Memorial went through it last year losing Leilani, and now this year when they’re even better and get Leilani back and Mia, as well, she goes down.
“We went through it with Julia last year. It just breaks your heart to see anyone get hurt. I don’t care if it’s a star player or whoever. You just hate to see it. And for us, it changed completely the way we played.”
Olson lost four-year starter Carly Coulthard to knee injuries her sophomore (2016) and senior (2018) seasons. Last season top 3-pointer shooter and defender Elle Moore got hurt during the summer and missed the entire 2018-19 season.
“I understand exactly what Marques (Flowers) is going through,” Olson said.
“Two years ago, we won the Big Eight, but where would we have gone had Carly played?
“And I understand Bay Port’s big girl is out, as well, with an injury, so you have the top two teams in the state with key injuries. Morel knocked down five 3s against us, and that’s not something that you easily replace.”
Both coaches believe Memorial, led by Kapinus, still has enough talent to make a long postseason run.
But does yet another season-ending injury cost a team a shot at a state title?
We’ll have to wait and see.
Here’s a look at three area games on tap the next two nights, including tonight’s crosstown showdown in boys basketball between Craig and Parker:
Janesville Parker (4-9, 2-7) at Janesville Craig (6-7, 4-6), boys, Big Eight, 7:15 p.m., today—The Cougars look for the season sweep and their 10th straight win against their longtime city rival.
Craig crushed Parker in the first meeting, 65-42.
“You don’t take anything for granted when you play Parker,” Craig coach Ben McCormick said. “It doesn’t matter what the score was the first time or who might have more talent on the the team. Anything can happen.
“Parker didn’t shoot the ball very well the first time we played them, and we know they’re very capable of getting hot from the outside. (Robert) DeLong has really shot it well lately, and we have to be aware of that.”
Parker comes in riding a two-game winning streak, including a conference season sweep of Verona for the first time in program history.
The Vikings are playing better and snapped a seven-game losing streak thanks to a balanced offense. Three players are averaging at least nine points a game. Juniors DeLong (13.5) and Brenden Weis (11.6) are both in double figures in scoring, while senior Brady Biba is at 9.8 per game.
“We’re starting to see pieces of what it takes to be successful as a team and the mentality that is needed,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said.
“I think the West Bend game was the first time in two years that we took a lead late in a game, kept the lead and won.”
Craig has floundered of late. The Cougars have lost three straight and fell below .500 overall for the first time this season.
Senior Caleb Scoville ranks second in the Big Eight in scoring at 18.4 points a game.
Junior Angelo Rizzo is tied for fourth in scoring at 17.6.
McCormick said his team’s struggles are easy to pinpoint.
“We’ve just got to shoot the ball better than we have,” McCormick said. “I think we were 9-for-42 beyond the arc against Beloit and that’s not going to beat anybody.
“The good thing is that despite losing a couple in a row, our guys have stayed positive. There is still plenty of time to right the ship, and hopefully it starts Thursday against Parker.”
Bredesen knows his team has to be mentally and physically stronger this time around if it hopes to avoid its 11th straight loss to Craig.
“Our transition defense has to be better, and we have to do a better job of controlling tempo,” Bredesen said.
“I know it’s the Craig game, but we have to have the mentality that it’s our ‘next game’ and nothing more. We got too caught up in it being Craig the first time around.”
Best guess: Craig 73, Parker 65
Beloit Turner (10-3, 9-1) at Edgerton (11-3, 8-2), boys, Rock Valley, 7:15 p.m., today—Both teams try to keep pace with conference unbeaten East Troy.
Turner won the first game between these two teams 62-45.
The Trojans have won five straight since back-to-back losses to state-ranked East Troy and Racine St. Catherine’s.
Senior Jordan Majeed leads Turner in scoring at 15.2 points per game, while Dai’Vontrelle Strong is right behind at 12.9.
Edgerton has won four straight since an 8-point home loss to East Troy.
Nick Spang, Clayton Jenny and Brian Rusch are all averaging double figures in scoring for Crimson Tide.
Defense continues to be the story for Edgerton. The Crimson Tide are allowing only 44.1 points per game.
Best guess: Turner 53, Edgerton 49
Waterford (10-4, 6-2) at Elkhorn (11-3, 7-1), boys, Southern Lakes, 7 p.m., Friday—The Elks moved into a first-place tie with a big road win over Westosha Central on Tuesday. The Wolverines are a game back in the Lakes standings.
Elkhorn won the first meeting of the season 55-52.
Waterford is the hottest team in the conference and winners of six straight.
Cameron Glembin and Hunter Karpinski combine to average more than 34 points a game for the Wolverines.
Elkhorn handed Westosha its first conference loss of the season with a 65-45 win Tuesday.
Elks junior point guard Jordan Johnson continues to lead the conference in scoring at 21.9 points a game.
Best guess: Elkhorn 68, Waterford 57