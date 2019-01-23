The coaches weren’t sure what to expect this season in Rock Valley Conference girls basketball.

Jefferson was the defending conference champion but lost a ton of talent to graduation, including top scorers Parker Fetherston and Callie Morrison.

When you combine the Rock Valley North with the current format, Whitewater had won four of the last five conference titles. The Whippets, however, had to replace longtime coach Judy Harms and leading scorer Allison Heckert.

Evansville and Walworth Big Foot both hoped to contend but were more likely a year away because of talented but youthful rosters.

“I think everybody comes into the season with the goal of winning a conference championship,” Evansville coach Tina Aasen said. “And I certainly felt like with what we had coming back, that we could contend for the title.

“It usually comes down to which team is the most consistent, and right now that team is McFarland. But with seven games left, I still wouldn’t be surprised if the conference champion ends up with four or five losses.”

McFarland currently sits at the top of the Rock with a 9-2 record. East Troy is a game and a half back at 8-4, while Walworth Big Foot, Evansville and Whitewater are all two games back at 7-4.

Evansville plays at East Troy on Thursday, and Aasen knows it may be do-or-die time for her team.

“Before we lost to Clinton last week, we had a little wiggle room as far as the standings went,” Aasen said. “But now the girls know that we’re in charge of ourselves. It’s a game we have to win if we have any hopes of winning conference.

“We started 0-3 in the conference but have come a long way since then. We’ve found the right combinations that work best on the floor. Now we get a chance to prove that against McFarland.”

A few other games coming in the next week or so that will have a great impact on the league race include: East Troy at Whitewater on Tuesday and Big Foot at McFarland and Evansville at Whitewater, which are both Friday, Feb. 1.

Here’s a look at three area games on tap, including Evansville’s marquee matchup with McFarland:

Janesville Craig (8-7, 5-6) at Verona (4-11, 3-8), boys, Big Eight, 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Verona High School—The Cougars look to get back to .500 in the conference and complete the season sweep of the Wildcats.

Verona is coming off a 10-point loss to Middleton but had won three of four before that. Ryan Van Handel is averaging 15.4 points per game. Tyler Slawek is also averaging in double figures at 11.5.

Craig beat Verona 63-53 in the first meeting behind a career-high 17 points from senior Jake Fieiras.

The Cougars are coming off a 10-point win over crosstown rival Janesville Parker but have not won back-to-back games since early December.

Senior guards Jack Huml and Aaron Leverson continue to lead the way offensively for Craig. The dynamic duo are averaging a combined 31 points a game.

Best guess: Verona 67, Craig 62

Evansville (8-7, 7-4) at McFarland (9-6, 9-2), girls, Rock Valley, 7:15 p.m., Thursday, McFarland High School—The Spartans can move one step closer to a conference title with the win, while the Blue Devils need a win to stay in contention.

McFarland has won eight straight conference games and is looking to sweep the season series from Evansville after winning 63-50 in the first meeting.

Katie Hildebrant is the only player averaging in double figures for the Spartans at 10.0, but Evansville coach Tina Aasen said that’s deceiving.

“They have the bigs,” Aasen said of McFarland’s post players. “They can hurt you inside or out, so you really can’t try to take one or the other away.

“But we’re a completely different team from the first time we played them. And we’ve also got five or six girls that are capable of scoring in double figures on any given night.”

Paige Banks leads the Blue Devils. The junior ranks third in the Rock at scoring at 16.2 points per game.

Evansville had a chance to stay within one game of front-running McFarland, but a disappointing home loss to Clinton last week put it two games back in the loss column.

“I think that loss was a wake-up call for our team,” Aasen said. “The girls realized you can’t take any team for granted in our league. Hopefully we learned from it.”

Best guess: McFarland 52, Evansville 44

East Troy (11-1, 9-0) at Edgerton (6-5, 5-4), boys, Rock Valley, 7:15 p.m., Friday, Edgerton High School--The Crimson Tide aren’t likely to make a run at a conference title but can play the role of spoiler with the upset win.

East Troy defeated Edgerton three times last season, including in a Division 3 sectional title game. The sixth-ranked Trojans have won 11 straight since a season-opening loss to Martin Luther, which is ranked No. 1 in Division 3.

AJ Vukovich continues to fill up the scoresheet for East Troy. The junior leads the Rock in scoring at 27.2 points per game and has been unstoppable, at times.

Michael Polakoski is averaging 20 points per game for the Trojans.

Edgerton is coming off a three-point win over Beloit Turner but has not won back-to-back conference games all season.

Clayton Jenny and Kyle Wille are both averaging double figures in scoring for the Crimson Tide.

Best guess: East Troy 74, Edgerton 57