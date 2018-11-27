Julia Hartwig’s season is over. The pain was too much. The Janesville Parker senior standout and UW-Green Bay recruit injured her shoulder during the first week of practice. She sat out Parker’s first two games hoping the injury would heal on its own. A trip to the doctor’s office and subsequent X-ray revealed otherwise. Hartwig has a torn labrum, and surgery was advised due to the location of the tear.
Hartwig tried to gut it out last week by playing limited minutes in games against Janesville Craig and Fremd (Illinois), but the pain and discomfort were too much. She is scheduled for surgery Dec. 7, with a six-month recovery period to follow.
“I feel so bad for her, because she worked so hard coming into what we thought would be a really special season for her and the team,” her mother and Parker head coach Jennah Hartwig said. “We had a strong core coming back, but when you lose your leading scorer and rebounder, it’s like a punch in the gut.
“But in talking to the doctors and staying in contact with the coaching staff at Green Bay, we felt like surgery was her best option. It’s a very painful injury because of where the tear is located.
“Hopefully Julia is a fast healer and it won’t take quite six months to recover. We’re hoping that maybe she could throw (shot put and discus) late in the (spring track and field) season and have a chance to go back to state.”
Julia was third at the Division 1 state meet in the shot put and fifth in discus. She medaled at state each of the past three years.
Hartwig’s prep basketball career ends with some impressive stats. She averaged 15.3 points and 11 rebounds as an every-game starter her freshman season. Those numbers increased to 19.0 and 13.8 as a sophomore.
In being named The Gazette’s area player of the year last season, Hartwig averaged 17.3 points and 13.2 rebounds per game while earning all-state recognition.
Parker has struggled thus far without Hartwig on the court. The Vikings are 0-4 overall and have struggled particularly on the offensive end of the floor. Parker is averaging 39 points per game.
“We’re just not putting the ball in the basket. It’s as simple as that,” Jennah Hartwig said. “We were 1-for-22 shooting 3s last Saturday. That’s not going to beat anybody.
“But the season is still young. We’re only four games in. The girls have to decide whether they want to fold or build. We had our best practice of the season (Monday), and that’s after finding out Julia was out for the year. Everyone has to be willing to pick up the pieces.”
As conference play gets fully underway this week, here’s a look at three area games, including the first of two city rivalry games between the Janesville Parker and Janesville Craig boys:
- Janesville Parker (0-1) at Janesville Craig (1-0), boys, Big Eight, 7:15 p.m., Saturday, Craig High School—The city teams open conference play Thursday night before facing each other Saturday.
The Cougars have dominated the city series in recent years. Craig has won six straight over its crosstown rival and 12 of the last 14 meetings.
Parker is searching for an identity under first-year coach Matt Bredesen. The Vikings struggled out of the gate in losing their season opener at Stoughton, misfiring on 19 of 20 shots from beyond the arc.
Sophomore Matthew Hartwig led the Vikings in scoring with 14 points.
“We played hard the entire game, which is a positive,” Bredesen said. “But we know percentage-wise, we have to shoot the ball better and continue to run our offense. The only way we’re going to get better is through repetition.
“Defensively, when we went and looked at the tape, we gave up way too many baskets to guys going north and south. That’s something we’re working hard on to correct.”
Parker’s last win over Craig was a 49-47 victory on Jan. 23, 2015.
Craig was firing on all cylinders in its season-opening win over Madison Edgewood. The Cougars piled up 52 points in the first half en route to an 82-65 victory. Senior Jack Huml led the way with 30 points.
“We hope to be 2-0 heading into the Parker game,” said McCormick, whose team plays at Beloit on Thursday. “We did some good things in our opener but need to improve on some others.
“We don’t overlook anyone, especially Parker. It was a single-digit game last year in the second half the first time we played them.”
Best guess: Craig 77, Parker 54
- Verona (2-1, 2-0) at Janesville Craig (2-0, 2-0), girls, Big Eight, 7:15 p.m., Friday, Craig High School--Early-season bragging rights in the Big Eight are on the line as two of the three remaining unbeaten teams square off.
Verona bounced back with wins over Parker and Middleton after a season-opening nonconference loss to Stoughton. Freshman Aaliyah Smith missed the first two games of the season with an injury but made an impressive debut with 26 points in a 70-63 win over Middleton.
“It’s a different type of look for Verona this season,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “They’re much more guard-oriented this year. They’re not as big as they’ve been, but they’re much quicker.
“We’re going to have to be able to rebound and finish better than we have the first two games.”
Craig opened the season by routing Beloit Memorial and picked up a big win by beating Parker last week.
“We’re 2-0, but we can play better,” Storbakken said. “Defensively, we’ve been pretty good. We’re not making it easy for anybody.”
Sophomore Claudia Fieiras is averaging 15 points per game to lead the Cougars, while senior Emily Pierson is at 12.
Best guess: Verona 61, Craig 55
- East Troy (0-1) at McFarland (1-0), boys, Rock Valley, 7:15 p.m., Thursday, McFarland High School—The two preseason favorites in the Rock meet in a key early-season test for both teams.
East Troy won the conference title last season and advanced to the WIAA Division 3 state tournament.
A.J. Vukovich was the Rock’s player of the year last season, and the senior began this year with 27 points in a nonconference loss to state-ranked Martin Luther.
McFarland tied Edgerton for second place last season and returns three starters.
Best guess: East Troy 68, McFarland 59
