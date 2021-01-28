Due to strict COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the Dane County Health Department, the four Madison public high schools have not participated in an athletic event since March 12 of 2020.
East, La Follette, Memorial and West saw the 2019-20 winter sports season end abruptly, with the 2020 spring, fall and 2020-21 winter seasons cancelled altogether.
Basketball players at those four schools have the option of playing for a club team, which some have opted to do, but anything associated with their high school is off limits.
La Follette’s boys team was a Big Eight Conference co-champion last season and a game away from a state tournament berth before the pandemic ended the season. The Lancers were expected to contend for a conference title this season.
The girls team was 10-14 last season, but with two talented players that missed last season due to injury expected back this season, the Lancers would’ve likely been a Big Eight contender.
La Follette Athletic Director Tim Rockhold said student-athletes are coping but it has been a struggle for many.
“There’s a definite profound sense of loss,” Rockhold said, “But it pales in comparison to what so many families have gone through that have lost loved ones to COVID.
“In a perfect world, we would be back to playing sports, and we certainly don’t begrudge any other districts that are playing sports right now, but we’ll continue to follow the Dane County guidelines and what our superintendent is being told is best in the long run for our district.”
The Madison School District has also been learning virtually since the pandemic hit last March. That has led to a surge in teen depression.
La Follette has tried to keep things positive and help student-athletes stay active despite not being in school by implementing the “Every Lancer Connected” program. The program is designed to keep a group of adults connected with La Follette students through phone calls, zoom meetings or any other type of interaction through social media. Rockhold said the program has been so successful that the New York Times did a story on it.
“We’re doing all we can to make the best of the situation,” Rockhold said. “It’s a way to check on grades, the kids’ well-being, and most importantly, their mental health.
“It’s important to keep things as human as possible and to keep yourself ready at all times because you never know when things can change.”
Rockhold hopes the four Madison high schools can return to the playing field sooner than later. Any type of winter sports season has been ruled out, and for now, the best chance to return will come in the spring sports season. A truncated fall season set to begin in March is not likely.
“We have to figure out the best way to get to that point,” Rockhold said. “And for now, it’s listening to what the medical experts and science are telling us.
“Once we get to that point, we have to have a good plan, and then go out and execute it. But we’ll be back. I have no doubt about that.”
Game of the Week
Lake Geneva Badger (12-2) at Janesville Craig (9-6), girls, nonconference, 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Craig High School—The teams meet for the second time this season, with the Cougars winning the first game 77-72 in overtime.
Badger is 12-1 in the Southern Lakes and a half-game behind frontrunning Union Grove.
Macie Todd leads three Badgers averaging in double figures in scoring. The 6-foot senior center sits at 15.9 points a game, with Ava Schulz at 13.5 and Ashlyn Welch at 10.1.
Craig has won three straight and four of its last five.
The Cougars are averaging more than 60 points a game, and four players have scoring averages of at least 11.4 a game.
Senior Claudia Fieiras leads the team in scoring at 15.1 a game, with freshman Mya Nicholson right behind at 14.3. Kate Huml is at 14.1 and Ellie Magestro-Kennedy at 11.4.
Best guess: Craig 67, Badger 58