WALWORTH
T he regular-season statistics revealed nothing particularly special about the Walworth Big Foot boys basketball team.
The Chiefs finished 15-10 overall and tied for a modest fifth place in the Rock Valley Conference.
However, something has clearly changed in the postseason. After three WIAA Division 3 regional victories last week, the Chiefs are the only Rock Valley school still playing and are two more wins away from the program’s first trip to the state tournament since 1918.
Head coach Hunter Price said there have been two keys to the postseason run.
“First of all, this is the closest team I’ve ever coached,” Price said. “They go all out as hard as they can because they want to play for each other and don’t want the season to end.
“The other thing is that they’ve all embraced and mastered their roles in the last two weeks, whatever they might be. Nobody is trying to do too much or too little.”
Big Foot started the season 5-1 but then hit a rough stretch, losing seven of its next 10 to fall to 8-8 on the season. The Chiefs righted the ship and finished strong.
“We had two big wins over McFarland and East Troy the last couple weeks (of the regular season) that really sparked us,” Price said. “Those are two of the best programs in our conference, and it gave us the confidence knowing that we could play with anybody.”
Gus Foster is still in the lead role for the Chiefs, but his supporting cast has been solid. Foster, a senior, led the Rock Valley in scoring at 22.9 points per game and was second in rebounding with 10.2 per game.
The 6-foot-3 forward, who will play at UW-Stevens Point in the fall, hit the game-winning 3-pointer to beat Martin Luther in the regional title game.
“Gus is just a special player who makes everyone around him better,” Price said. “I think everyone in the gym knew his shot was going in as soon as it left his hands. That’s how much confidence we have in him.”
Price also praised the play of point guard Hudson Torrez, senior center Tyler Wilson and senior forward Alex Schmitz.
“Torrez turned himself into one of the elite point guards in the Rock Valley,” Price said. “Wilson and Schmitz have provided big leadership and have thrived in the roles we need them to play.”
A look at the two area WIAA boys sectional semifinal games on tap for tonight:
Walworth Big Foot (17-10) vs. Racine St. Catherine’s (18-9), Division 3, 7 p.m. at East Troy—The winner will meet either Whitefish Bay Dominican, Milwaukee St. Thomas more or Brown Deer in the sectional final—which, for now, is set for Saturday at Whitewater.
Racine St. Catherine’s finished fourth in the Metro Classic Conference but has come on strong as of late. The Angels are the defending Division 3 state champions and have won six state titles since 2005.
“They really have no weaknesses,” Price said of St. Catherine’s. “They do everything well and don’t really compare to anyone else that we’ve played.
“The key for us is to get after it defensively. All five guys can score for them, so our job will be to make sure we’re not leaving guys open. They’re a very aggressive team, and we have to be just as aggressive and as physical as they are.”
Three players average double figures in scoring, led by Alijah Matthews at 17.6 points per game. The Angels average 63.5 points and allow 57.6 points.
Big Foot has hung its hat on its defense all season. The Chiefs are allowing 52.3 points per game and held all three regional opponents to less than 50 points.
Foster has been the catalyst offensively, leading the team in scoring at 22.9 points a game.
Price said his team has nothing to lose in facing one of the top Division 3 programs in the state.
“It comes down to knowing your role and what’s expected of each and every player on the court for us,” Price said. “But at the same time you have to go out there and have fun. Enjoy the moment.”
Best guess: St. Catherine’s 68, Big Foot 55.
Milton (21-5) vs. Westosha Central (23-2), Division 2, 7 p.m. at Wilmot High School—The winner will meet DeForest or Oregon in the sectional final Saturday at Oregon.
Westosha went unbeaten in winning the Southern Lakes Conference and ended the season ranked fourth in the state by The Associated Press. The Falcons have played at state once, losing a state semifinal in 2018.
In beating Milton 64-51 in a nonconference game during the regular season, Westosha got 28 points from Jack Rose.
“”We learned a valuable lesson from that game,” Milton coach Alex Olson said. “We weren’t ready for the physicality in which the game was played, and we didn’t adjust to it until it was too late.
“Both teams are playing well right now, so the key for us is to worry about what we can control and what we need to do to be successful.”
The 6-foot-4 Rose has a number of Division I offers, including from UW-Milwaukee and Maryland. He leads the Falcons in scoring at 20.4 ppg.
Westosha is in the midst of a 14-game winning streak.
Milton is led by senior point guard Jack Campion and junior center Brogan McIntyre, who are averaging a combined 30 points a game.
“I think losing to DeForest (at the Badger East tournament) turned out to be a good thing for us,” Olson said. “It’s helped us refocus on the task at hand and what we needed to do going forward.
“It should be a great game. We certainly know we can play with them.”
Best guess: Westosha 72, Milton 63.