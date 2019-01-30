What a scheduling nightmare Mother Nature has created.

High school sports have come to a standstill.

Friday is likely the first day that any area high school sporting events take place this week.

And Janesville students haven’t seen the inside of a classroom since last Friday.

So what exactly is the Janesville School District’s policy when it comes to busing Craig and Parker teams to and from sporting events?

On Friday, Jan. 18, the Janesville School District was in session. That evening, Craig and Parker’s boys basketball teams were scheduled to play at Parker.

The game was postponed that afternoon and rescheduled for the following evening.

As is district policy, Craig coaches and players would take a Van Galder bus to and from the game. The Janesville School District deemed roads would be unsafe for travel because of an impending snowstorm and made the decision to postpone.

Many people probably believe that the decision not to travel falls with the local bus company—Van Galder. That’s not the case, according to Van Galder general manager Al Fugate.

“The district will come to us for our input, but the final decision on whether to travel or not is theirs,” Fugate said. “And they seem to take the conservative approach, which is to err on the side of caution. And that makes perfect sense.

“We have buses that run all the time, and if it was a case where they had a team in the state tournament and had to get them there, we’d find a way come hell or high water.”

When it comes to travel plans between Van Galder and the school district, there is no benchmark as far as conditions or temperatures. The school district does not have a certain temperature it has to reach or an amount of snow that has to fall before it won’t travel.

“These are no-brainer decisions the district is making,” said Chris Nicholson, the district’s athletic secretary. “Superintendent (Steve) Pophal, and Director of Administrative and Human Resources Scott Garner have the final say, and it simply comes down to safety.

“All it would take would be for one bus to slide off the road or one incident to take place and people would be screaming, ‘Why were they traveling in the first place?’ We will avoid something like that happening at all costs. We’ll take the cautious approach every time.”

In case teams finally do take to the hardwood at some point this week, here’s a look at three area games:

McFarland (10-5, 6-5) at Evansville (9-6, 8-3), boys, Rock Valley, 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Evansville High School—The Blue Devils can’t afford to stumble at home if they want to stay on the heels on first-place East Troy.

McFarland has lost three of its last four conference games after starting 5-2.

The Spartans have a terrific one-two punch in Trevon Chislom and Daniel Toennies. Chislom, a senior, is second in the conference in scoring at 22.4 points per game. Toennies is averaging 17.8.

The Blue Devils will be looking for the season sweep after beating the Spartans 73-66 in the first meeting.

Evansville is led by Sulley Geske and Davonte McAlister, who are averaging a combined 33.7 points a game.

Best guess: Evansville 68, McFarland 61

Madison La Follette (13-3, 10-3) at Janesville Craig 9-8, 5-8), girls, Big Eight, 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Craig High School—The Cougars hope to play the role of spoiler as the Lancers are only two games back of first-place Sun Prairie.

La Follette beat Craig in the first meeting 66-53 behind 26 points from Kaitlyn Eder, who made six 3-pointers. The Lancers have been on a roll, winning nine of their last 10 games. Eder is one of three players averaging in double figures. Freshman Demetria Prewitt leads the way with a 14.9 per-game scoring average, with Nyenhial Riak and Eder both averaging better than 10 points a game.

Craig is led by sophomore Claudia Fieiras and senior Emily Pierson. The duo are averaging more than 26 points combined per game.

Best guess: La Follette 61, Craig 55

Elkhorn (11-5, 4-5) at Lake Geneva Badger (11-5, 7-2), girls, Southern Lakes, 7 p.m., Friday, Badger High School—The Badgers are in must-win mode if they have any hopes of contending for a Southern Lakes title. The Elks can get back to .500 in conference play and likely end Badger’s title hopes with a win.

Elkhorn started the season 6-0 but is only 5-5 since. The Elks nearly upset conference-leading Waterford last Friday, losing 36-35.

Payton Christensen leads Elkhorn in scoring at 10.4 points a game.

Badger has won four of its last five, with the only loss to Waterford. Jada Moss is one of the top players in the Lakes, averaging 16.4 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Best guess: Badger 47, Elkhorn 42