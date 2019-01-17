It’s rivalry week on the hardwood for Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker.

The girls teams play tonight at Parker, with the boys following suit Friday night in the Vikings’ gym.

Both Craig teams will be looking for the season sweep, but as usual none of the participating coaches are expecting anything less than close, hard-fought games.

“They really played us tough the first time we played them,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said of the Vikings. “I know they’ve struggled this year with Julia (Hartwig) out, but we’re going to have some girls playing that have never won at Parker at the varsity level.

“And as far as the rivalry goes, we want our girls to embrace it. I think everybody has a little more bounce in their step this week, knowing who we play next.

“For me, this will be my 20th or so time playing against Parker, and I still get excited and a little nervous leading up to the game. That’s what makes it so much fun.”

With both the Parker boys and girls teams struggling this season, Craig will be heavily favored in both games.

Parker boys first-year coach Matt Bredesen got his first taste of the rivalry in a 68-56 Craig win back in November. The Cougars have won seven straight in the series.

“I know these games mean a great deal to the kids,” Bredesen said. “I got a sense of that the first time we played Craig.

“But my job as the coach is to try and treat it as any other game, and that means putting them in a situation where they can be successful. There’s no sense adding any additional pressure by constantly reminding them that we’re playing Craig.”

As long as one jersey reads Craig and the other Parker, it’s still one of the greatest rivalries around.

Tip-off for both games is set for 7:15 p.m.

Here’s a look at those games, along with one other area tilt with conference-title implications:

Janesville Craig (7-6, 4-6 Big Eight) at Janesville Parker (2-12, 2-8), girls, Big Eight, 7:15 p.m., today, Parker High School—The Cougars are looking to return the favor after being swept by the Vikings last season. Craig won 54-45 in the first meeting back in November.

Claudia Fieiras and Emily Pierson continue to lead the Cougars in scoring, but the supporting cast has played a much larger role as of late. The sophomore Fieiras is averaging 14.2 points per game, and the senior Pierson is right behind at 13.2. Rileigh Elgas, Brooke Parkhurst, Hannah Dunlavy and Sarah Gregg—all juniors—have picked things up on the offensive end, giving the Cougars more scoring options and taking the pressure off Fieiras and Pierson.

Parker won its first two games of the season in beating Beloit Memorial and Madison West, but the Vikings took a step back in a blowout loss to Verona last Friday.

“I know they lost to Verona at home, but Parker really has been playing better lately,” Storbakken said. “(Brooke) Graesslin has really come on, and the wildcard is (Jena) Forrestal. If she gets hot from the outside, she is a big-time scoring threat.

“We’ve played pretty good defense all season, and that has to continue at Parker. We’re not taking anything for granted. We have to be ready to play and keep the pressure on them.”

Graesslin is the only player averaging in double figures for the Vikings. The senior is at 10.0 points per game.

Best guess: Craig 63, Parker 51

Janesville Craig (7-6, 4-6) at Janesville Parker (2-11, 1-9), boys, Big Eight, 7:15 p.m., Friday, Parker High School—The Cougars will look to continue their recent dominance in the series with their eighth straight win. Parker’s last win in the series was in January 2015.

Craig snapped a six-game conference losing streak Saturday with a win over Beloit Memorial. Four players scored in double figures.

Senior Jack Huml leads the Cougars in scoring at 16.8 per game, while fellow senior Aaron Leverson is at 13.7. Leverson had 27 points in the first meeting between the city rivals.

“Craig shoots the ball very well,” Bredesen said. “That’s something we’re well aware of. That means our ball pressure has to be there on every possession.

“We have to match their intensity, be patient offensively and beat them on the boards.”

Tremar Curry leads Parker offensively. The senior is averaging 13.3 points per game for an offense averaging only 51.4 total.

Best guess: Craig 72, Parker 58

Lake Geneva Badger (10-4, 6-1) at Waterford (10-3, 7-0), girls, Southern Lakes, 7 p.m., Friday, Waterford High School—First place is on the line as the Wolverines try and complete the season sweep. Waterford handed Badger its only conference loss of the season with a 66-60 win in a Southern Lakes opener.

Waterford’s Katie Rohner leads the Lakes in scoring. The junior is averaging 17.5 points. Kathleen Fitzgerald is at 12.5.

Badger has got it done on the defensive end. The Badgers are allowing less than 40 points per game.

Jada Moss is second in the conference in scoring at 16.2 points per game, while teammate LuAnnabelle Wieseman is at 10.5.

Best guess: Waterford 59, Badger 52