A lack of quality referees continues to plague the high school basketball landscape.
And with three-person crews now the norm and not the exception, there doesn’t appear to be a solution in sight.
The Big Eight Conference started using three-person crews in the 2007-08 season, while the majority of other area conferences implemented the format in the 2014-15 season.
My suggestion is to go back to two-person crews, at least during the regular season.
I have to believe the majority of coaches would prefer a competent two-person crew over a three-person crew where one—and sometimes two—of the three officials have no business doing varsity games.
Some are simply not qualified or not in good enough shape to get up and down the court in a sufficient manner.
Janesville Craig girls coach Kerry Storbakken—who umpires softball in the spring—agrees a shift back to a smaller crew might be a good idea.
“I really like the two-man crew,” Storbakken said. “It’s two guys that know each other well, will hustle the entire game and don’t rely on one or the other to make the calls.
“I think the three-man officiating crew was a good idea, and I understand why they went to it because of safety reasons and the physicality of the game now, but I don’t think it has improved the game that much.”
But Chris Nicholson, a longtime area referee who also schedules officials for Janesville events as the Janesville School District’s athletics assistant, said going back to two-person crews would likely make things worse.
“I would be done refereeing if you went back to the two-man crews, as would some others I’ve got to believe,” Nicholson said. “I like the three-man crew and the way it’s set up, but I also know first-hand how difficult it is to schedule officials.
“I have five girls games left this season on my schedule where I have no officials under contract yet. And for the 2019-20 season, I have no officials for all 18 of the 18 home games for the girls.”
Nicholson said because of the shortage, he is now booking officials from the Milwaukee area to come to Janesville.
Another problem is that many conferences are booking officials two to three years in advance, thus creating even more of a shortage, especially when contracting out nonconference games. The Big Eight Conference does not book officials that far out, so when it comes time to send out contracts for the 2019-20 season, many of the more qualified and respected officiating crews have already been booked by other area conferences.
I’ve always thought that if I don’t really notice an officiating crew, they’ve done a pretty good job.
Unfortunately, in several games I’ve covered this season, that’s not the case. Too many times in a three-person crew, one official seems to make the majority of the calls, another blows his or her whistle on the obvious calls and the third member seems to be doing nothing more than getting in the way of the other two.
In a recent game girls game at Craig, one official blew his whistle 11 times during the first half, a second official nine times and the third one just twice. To only whistle two violations in a girls Big Eight Conference game in 18 minutes is hard to believe.
Finding a solution is the tricky part. The WIAA has made recruiting new officials in all high school sports a priority, but thus far it has been met with mixed results.
All I know is that it’s unfair to coaches and athletes to have games refereed by unqualified officials. Not having a foul called under the basket because an official wasn’t in good enough shape to get down court after a steal is unacceptable. But I also understand with the shortage of officials, that’s going to be an ongoing problem.
Here’s a look at three area games on tap beginning tonight:
Janesville Craig (4-1, 3-1) at Madison La Follette (3-1, 3-1), boys, Big Eight, 7:15 p.m., today, La Follette High School—The Lancers swept the season series from the Cougars a year ago. Tonight’s winner will likely stay in second place, one game behind Madison East.
A balanced attack has been the key to La Follette’s strong start. Five players are averaging nine points or more per game, including three in double figures. Troy Reeves Jr. is averaging 18.5 points a game, while Ben Probst is at 13.7.
Craig suffered its first loss of the season last Friday against Sun Prairie. The Cougars fell behind by nine at half and could not recover.
Aaron Leverson leads Craig in scoring with 16.8 points per game. Second-leading scorer Jack Huml, who missed the Sun Prairie game with an ankle injury, is expected to play.
Best guess: La Follette 73, Craig 65
Waterford (6-1, 3-0) at Elkhorn (6-1, 2-1), girls, Southern Lakes, 5:30 p.m., Friday, Elkhorn High School—The Elks can move into a tie for the top spot in the Lakes with a win.
Waterford has won five straight since a nonconference loss to West Bend West. The Wolverines are averaging 53.5 points per game and are led by Katie Rohner. The junior is averaging 20.1 points per game.
Elkhorn is the surprise team in the Lakes. Despite its first loss of the season Tuesday, the Elks are off to their best start in program history and are getting it done on both ends of the court. The team is averaging 57 points per game and allowing only 30. Payton Christensen leads the Elks in scoring at 10.6 points per game.
Best guess: Waterford 58, Elkhorn 50
Janesville Craig (2-3, 2-3) at Madison East (5-2, 3-2), girls, Big Eight, 7:15 p.m., Friday, East High School—The Purgolders have won three straight, while the Cougars have dropped three in a row after starting the season 2-0.
East is getting it done defensively. The Purgolders are allowing less than 40 points per game.
“They’re not very big, but they’re very quick,” Storbakken said. “They can get to the rim because of their quickness and thrive on turnovers.
“We have to value the pumpkin and do a better job of finishing games. That’s the difference for us between being undefeated and losing three in a row.”
Claudia Fieiras and Emily Pierson are averaging a combined 27 points a game for a Craig team averaging 56.8 points per game.
Best guess: East 54, Craig 47
