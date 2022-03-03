One way or another, Kate Huml will compete on the floor during the WIAA state girls basketball tournament at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon next weekend.
Ideally, it would be as the starting point guard for Janesville Craig.
If that doesn’t work out, Huml will showcase her long-range skills as part of the WIAA-sponsored 3-Point Challenge contest.
Huml is one of 10 players across five divisions selected to participate. The senior led Division 1 in 3-point accuracy during the regular season, making 47 of 97 attempts for a 48.5% average.
That average ranks third across all five divisions, trailing only Prairie du Chien’s Lily Krahn (84-for-166, 50.6%), a University of Wisconsin recruit, and Westfield sophomore Carly Drew (53-for-109, 48.6%).
To qualify for the the 3-Point Challenge at state, participants had to attempt at least 75 3-pointers.
“Kate’s the first one out there before practice shooting and the last one to leave,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said of the UW-Oshkosh recruit. “Last night, after a two-hour practice, she stayed for another hour to shoot. That’s how dedicated she is.
“And I don’t think there’s any question that her father—the late Tony Huml—made the biggest impact on her basketball career. His Close The Gate shooting clinics helped make her the pure shooter she is today. She’s got the best jump shot you’ll ever see.”
Storbakken hopes Huml won’t be able to participate in the 3-Point Shooting Challenge, because that would mean the Cougars made it to the Division 1 semifinals.
Craig plays state third-ranked Kettle Moraine in a Division 1 sectional semifinal game tonight and is two victories away from the program’s first state berth.
Here’s a look at three city tournament games on tap the next two nights.
Janesville Craig (19-7) at Kettle Moraine (23-3), girls, Division 1 sectional semifinal, 7 p.m. today at Waukesha South—The fifth-seeded Cougars look to pull a big upset against the top-seeded and state-ranked Lasers.
Kettle Moraine finished the regular season ranked third in the state by the Associated Press and won the strong Classic Eight Conference.
Kettle Moraine averages 71.3 points per game and has won seven straight. Grace Grocholski, a 5-foot-10 junior and Arizona State University recruit, averages 21.6 points per game. Janesville Parker coach Ryan Tyrrell, whose team lost to the Lasers in a regional semifinal game, called Grocholski the “best player I’ve seen all season.”
“She’s the real deal,” Storbakken said of Grocholski. “She’s a beast on the boards, can shoot the 3 and goes hard to the basket.”
Craig hopes to counter with its three-headed monster of Huml, Magestro-Kennedy and Mya Nicholson. However, Magestro-Kennedy still is nursing a high ankle sprain and her playing status is 50/50, according to Storbakken. Huml and Magestro-Kennedy—both first-team all-Big Eight selections—averaged a combined 37 points per game.
Nicholson chipped in 14.3 and posted a career-high total of 30 points in Craig’s regional final win over Kenosha Bradford last Saturday.
“We have be able to handle their 1-2-2 full-court press, and we’ve been able to do that whenever we’ve faced it this season,” Storbakken said. “The key for us is we have to rebound better than we did against Bradford, and we have to make some shots early.
“If Ellie can’t go, we’re going to need Bryn (McBride) to pick up some of the scoring slack, and she’s done that so far in the tournament. She came in averaging three points a game and has 30 in two games of the tournament.”
Best guess: Kettle Moraine 67, Craig 55.
Milwaukee Hamilton (15-9) at Janesville Parker (12-12), boys, Division 1 regional semifinal, 7 p.m. Friday at Parker—This should be a high-scoring game between the 10th-seeded Wildcats and the seventh-seeded Vikings.
Hamilton has won seven straight and is averaging 73.8 points per game. The Wildcats scored 114 points against Milwaukee Pulaski in their regular-season finale.
Demarion Burch is the catalyst for Hamilton. The 6-3 junior ranks fourth in the state in scoring at 29.7 points per game.
“If Burch gets downhill with his athleticism, he’s tough to stop,” Parker coach Matt Bredesen said. “And as a team, they really want to push tempo.
“If we can find a way to limit their attacks into the paint, I like our chances.”
Parker’s one-two punch of Jake Naber and Tre Miller continues to shine. Naber, an all-Big Eight first-team selection, leads the Vikings in scoring at 20.2 points per game, with Miller right behind at 17.5. Sophomore forward J.J. Douglas led the Big Eight in rebounding at more than 10 per game.
Best guess: Parker 74, Hamilton 59.
Janesville Craig (8-16) at Mukwonago (15-9), boys, Division 1, regional semifinal, 7 p.m. Friday at Mukwonago High School—The 12th-seeded Cougars and fifth-seeded Indians both lost three of their final four regular-season games.
Mukwonago tied for fourth in the rugged Classic Eight and comes in averaging 72.8 points per game.
Joey Jendusa leads three players averaging in double figures in scoring at 16.6 points per game.
The only common opponent between the two teams this season was Oconomowoc. Mukwonago split two conference games with the Raccoons, and Oconomowoc beat the Cougars in a nonconference game.
Da’Marcus DeValk, a second-team all-Big Eight selection, leads Craig in scoring at 13.5 points per game.
Best guess: Mukwonago 71, Craig 61.