Elkhorn Area’s boys basketball program went 32 years between state tournament appearances.
The Elks advanced to the WIAA state tournament in 1987 where they lost to Wisconsin Dells 43-40 in the Class B semifinals.
An Elkhorn High team didn’t make it back until last March.
The wait could be much shorter this time around with the way the current team is playing.
Led by standout point guard Jordan Johnson and UW-Parkside recruit Nick Brown, the Elks have won six straight and are alone in first in the Southern Lakes Conference at 8-1.
Elkhorn sits at 13-3 on the season and garnered honorable mention votes in this week’s Associated Press state poll.
Head coach Josh Skatrud said his team learned a valuable lesson in a 66-50 nonconference loss to Monroe in mid-January.
“We’re very much process-oriented as a team,” Skatrud said. “It’s not so much the results as trying to do the right thing day in and day out and the results will come.
“At Monroe, it was a tighter game than it looked at the end, but it was also a good little lesson for us, especially on offense, in that we need to play a little bit more up-tempo and move the ball better.”
Since the Monroe loss, Elkhorn has won six straight games—all by double digits.
Johnson is the catalyst. The 6-foot-1 junior has burst onto the scene thanks to a dazzling array of moves, three-point shooting accuracy and ball-handling skills that have frozen many a defender.
He averaged 5.9 points a game last year in a limited role for a state tournament team, but worked hard in the offseason and is now drawing plenty of collegiate interest.
Johnson leads the Southern Lakes in scoring at 23.1 points a game and has four games of 30 points or more.
“I have to give Jordan a lot of credit,” Skatrud said. “He was a kid last year who could’ve played a lot of minutes on most other teams, but we just had a lot of guards that were ahead of him in the pecking order. But he was a good soldier last year and played his role well.
“This year, he’s fitting in really well with our returning guys like Devon (Davey) and Nick. He has been a breath of fresh air at the point guard position for us with the way he handles the ball and distributes it.”
Elkhorn waited 32 years for a return trip to state.
Can the Elks make it back-to-back this year?
Here’s a look at three area games on tap, including Friday night’s key Southern Lakes Conference girls game between first-place Lake Geneva Badger and second-place Elkhorn.
Brodhead (12-5, 8-5) at Evansville (13-4, 12-1), girls, Rock Valley, 7:15 p.m., today—The Blue Devils can move one step closer to a conference title with a win, while an upset by the Cardinals would tighten the Rock Valley race.
Brodhead has won four of its last five to move into sole possession of third place in the Rock.
Abbie Dix is averaging a double-double for the Cardinals. The talented freshman is averaging 16.3 points and 12.2 rebounds per game and is coming off a 24-point performance in a win over Walworth Big Foot.
Evansville throttled Brodhead in the first meeting this season, winning 57-31.
Paige Banks and the Blue Devils continue to roll. The senior point guard leads the conference in scoring at 18.1 per game and has helped fuel the team’s current six-game winning streak.
Junior Josie Rhinehart is averaging 12.7 points a game.
Best guess: Evansville 61, Brodhead 47
Elkhorn (12-6, 6-4) at Lake Geneva Badger (13-4, 7-3), girls, Southern Lakes, 7 p.m., Friday—The Badgers can hang onto at least a share of first in the conference with a win, while the visiting Elks are only a game back and can stay in the hunt with a win.
The Elks have won four of their last five conference games to move into title contention.
Elkhorn senior Haley Remington is second in the Lakes in scoring at 15.8 points a game and scored 25 in Tuesday’s win over Waterford.
Badger comes in as the hottest team in the conference, winning five straight and eight of its last nine.
Macie Todd and Ashlyn Welch have combined to score more than 27 points a game.
Badger won the first meeting this season 65-47.
Best guess: Badger 59, Elkhorn 51
Janesville Craig (12-5, 9-4) at Madison La Follette (7-10, 6-7), girls, Big Eight, 7:15 p.m., today—The Cougars are coming off a big win at Sun Prairie, while the Lancers have won four of their last six.
La Follette, despite a rash of injuries, had been on a nice roll before being blasted by second-ranked Middleton on Tuesday.
Megan Lowrey leads the Lancers in scoring at 11.4 points a game.
Craig won the first meeting 73-61.
Claudia Fieiras continues to lead the Big Eight in scoring. The Craig junior is averaging 18.6 a game.
Sophomore Kate Huml is also in double figures at 13.1 points a game.
The Cougars are coming off a big 57-53 win over Sun Prairie that vaulted them into third place in the Big Eight.
“That was our best overall game of the season,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “ It’s tough to win up there, and we were without Hannah (Dunlavy), too.
“But this is a new week for us and a big week. The seeding meeting is right around the corner, and if we can get a couple of wins this week, we might have a chance to host two games in the tournament. That would be huge.”
Craig plays at Madison East on Saturday night.
Best guess: Craig 64, La Follette 51
Area conference standings
Boys
BIG EIGHT
Madison La Follette, 11-0; Sun Prairie, 10-2; Madison East, 9-2; Madison Memorial, 5-5; Janesville Craig, 5-7; Madison West, 5-7; Middleton, 4-6; Verona, 3-9; Janesville Parker, 2-9; Beloit Memorial, 2-9
Girls
BIG EIGHT
Madison Memorial, 12-1; Middleton, 12-1; Janesville Craig, 9-4; Sun Prairie, 9-4; Verona, 7-6; Madison La Follette, 6-7; Madison East, 6-8; Janesville Parker, 3-10; Beloit Memorial, 2-12; Madison West, 0-13