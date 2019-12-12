The numbers are staggering. Since 2010, East Troy’s overall record in boys basketball is 179-48.

McFarland has the next best record of Rock Valley teams at 144-68.

Area-wise, Beloit Turner has the best mark at 128-87.

The trend looks to continue in the 2019-20 season.

East Troy is off to a 3-0 start and is currently ranked second in the state in Division 3 in the wissports.net weekly coaches poll.

The Trojans have won or shared six of the last 10 Rock Valley Conference titles. Clinton and Turner have won or shared three each.

East Troy’s success has continued in the postseason. They’re the only Rock Valley school to play at state over the last 10 years, earning bids in 2013, 2015 and 2018 and have made five sectional title game appearances.

Turner and Edgerton have one each, with no other school in the Rock making it as far as a sectional title game.

East Troy’s also had the best overall player in the last 10 years. Senior AJ Vukovich is the two-time Rock Valley player of the year and well on his way to winning it for a third straight season.

Some things never change.

Here’s a look at three area games on tap for tonight and Friday, including the first of two meetings between crosstown rivals Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker in boys basketball:

Janesville Craig (2-0, 1-0) at Janesville Parker (1-0, 1-0), boys, Big Eight, 7:15 p.m. today—A rare battle for first place in the Big Eight for the longtime city rivals as both teams won their conference openers.

The Cougars have started 2-0 for the second straight season and are looking for their ninth straight win over the Vikings.

Craig coach Ben McCormick knows Parker is on the upswing and that regardless of records or stats, rivalry week is still a big deal.

“There’s no doubt that they’re an improved basketball team,” McCormick said. “They’ve got another year of Coach Bredesen’s system under their belt and picked up a big road win in their first game.

“And let’s face it, we all know that this is just not another game.

“It’s one of the two biggest games in front of the biggest crowd you’ll play in front of all season. It’s still a really big deal.”

Led by Caleb Scoville, Craig has five players averaging in double digits in scoring. Scoville is coming off a career-high 24 points in the conference-opening win over Beloit Memorial and is averaging 21.9 per game. Senior Angelo Rizzo is at 14.0 points per game.

“We’ve been very unselfish with the basketball, and our shot selection, for the most part, has been pretty good,” McCormick said.

“The key for us is to stay out of foul trouble and do a better job of communicating on the defensive end.”

Parker snapped a long road losing streak with a win at Verona in the season opener last Friday.

The Vikings jumped out to a 16-point halftime lead and were able to hold off the Wildcats in the second half.

Brenden Weis led a balanced Parker offense with 15 points, while four other players also reached double figures.

Parker coach Matt Bredesen said rivalry week is always special.

“You try to tell yourself and the team that it’s just one of 23 games you’re going to play and not make too big of a deal out of it, but it is a big deal,” Bredesen said. “These kids know each other growing up and play against each other.

“For all the new pieces Craig has, they’re probably playing at a higher level than I thought they would be at this time. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Best guess: Craig 72, Parker 65.

Sun Prairie (3-1, 2-1) at Janesville Craig (4-1, 3-0), girls, Big Eight, 7:15 p.m. Friday--The Cougars try to keep pace with second-ranked Madison Memorial and third-ranked Middleton in the conference race.

The Cardinals’ only loss was to Memorial, while the Cougars suffered their first loss Tuesday night in a nonconference game at Oconomowoc.

Junior Jazzanay Seymore is averaging 16.2 points per game.

“Sun Prairie’s always a real tough game because they’re always strong defensively and really make you work on the offensive end,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “Fortunately for us, we get them at home the first time around.”

Craig counters with Big Eight’s second-leading scorer in Claudia Fieiras. The junior is averaging 18.8 points per game. Sophomore Kate Huml is averaging 11.2.

“Our seniors have given us the kind of leadership we’ve needed, and our younger girls have stepped up their games,” Storbakken said.

“What we’ve got to avoid are the long scoring droughts. We were 3-for-23 shooting against Verona the first half, but were fortunate to survive and come away with only our second win at Verona in the last 10 years.”

Best guess: Craig 61, Sun Prairie 56.

East Troy (3-0, 1-0) at Evansville (2-2, 1-1), boys, Rock Valley, 7:15 p.m. today—Can anyone slow down Vukovich and the high-flying Trojans?

The 6-foot-5 Vukovich, a University of Louisville baseball recruit and the two-time conference basketball player of the year, is averaging 24.5 points per game. The Trojans are averaging more than 83 points per game in four lopsided wins.

Evansville opened the season with a win over defending Division 4 state champion New Glarus but lost a tough 50-47 decision to Beloit Turner in the Rock Valley opener.

Seth Maag and Trey Louis are both averaging in double figures in scoring for the Blue Devils.

Sulley Geske, who is a two-time all-Rock Valley first-team selection, missed two games earlier in the season but played last Friday in Evansville’s most recent outing.

Best guess: East Troy 83, Evansville 66