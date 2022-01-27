N ot much went right early in the season for the Elkhorn High School boys basketball team.
The Elks started 1-5 and were blown out in three of the five losses.
That dismal start is a distant memory now. The Elks have righted the ship.
Led by senior Drew Davey, Elkhorn has gone 6-4 since the rough start and is coming off a season sweep of Union Grove after to a 76-69 overtime victory Tuesday.
Even the losses of late have been close. The Elks just missed upsetting seventh-ranked Monroe in a two-point loss and hung with Southern Lakes powerhouse Burlington until a late run by the Demons put the game away.
Head coach Josh Skatrud said Davey’s play has helped key the turnaround.
“I knew Drew had a chance to be really good this year, but not quite this good,” Skatrud said. “He’s had a great year thus far.
“He’s the kind of kid that I figured would be a late bloomer and that his game would really come together at some point. I think we really started seeing that happen the second half of last season.”
Davey has been a model of consistency scoring-wise all season. The 6-foot-2 guard is averaging 19.5 points a game and has scored in double figures in 15 of 16 games this season. He had a career-high 41 points in a nonconference win over Whitewater and has scored 22 points or more in six games.
“He’s long and lanky, works hard and never stops moving on the court,” Skatrud said of Davey. “That makes him tough to guard.
“And he’s an elite runner, as well. He’s going to run in college, and I know when I ask the team to run during practice, it’s hard on everybody else because Drew just loves to run and it doesn’t bother him.”
Elkhorn plays at eighth-ranked Westosha Central on Friday. The Falcons are unbeaten in the Southern Lakes at 8-0 and beat the Elks by 36 points in the fourth game of the season.
Skatrud said his team is in a much better place than it was back in early December and that Davey is a big reason why.
Here’s a look at three area games on tap the next two nights, including a pair of state-ranked teams squaring off at Milton on Friday night:
Madison Memorial (7-7, 3-7) at Janesville Parker (8-7, 5-6), boys, Big Eight, 7:15 p.m. today—The Vikings will look to remain unbeaten at home while at the same time snapping a decades-long losing streak against the Spartans.
Memorial has won two straight since snapping a three-game losing streak. The Spartans beat Parker 60-57 in the first meeting. Sam Mickelson leads the team in scoring at 17.0 points per game.
Parker has also won two straight after snapping its own four-game losing streak. Sophomore forward J.J. Douglas (10.5) and senior center Jake Naber (9.9) continue to be 1-2 in the Big Eight in rebounds per game. Naber is second in scoring in the conference at 20.5 ppg and junior point guard Tre Miller is fifth at 17.9.
Best guess: Parker 67, Memorial 59.
Verona (12-3, 9-2) at Janesville Craig (12-4, 9-1), girls, Big Eight, 7:15 p.m. Friday—The Cougars will look to retain sole possession of first place in the Big Eight, while the Wildcats can move past Craig by a half-game with a win.
These are the two hottest teams in the conference, both winners of nine straight. The Wildcats’ last loss came against Craig, 73-68, in early December.
Paige Lambe, Megan Murphy and Reagan Briggs all are averaging in double figures in scoring for Verona.
Craig counters with the conference’s second- and third-leading scorers. Junior guard Elle Magestro-Kennedy ranks second at 18.1 ppg and senior point guard Kate Huml is right behind in third at 17.3 ppg.
The Cougars have been sharp defensively, allowing less than 45 points in seven of their last eight games.
Best guess: Verona 64, Craig 57.
DeForest (12-3, 6-1) at Milton (14-2, 7-1), boys, Badger East, 7:30 p.m. Friday—The Norskies come into the game ranked sixth in the state by the Associated Press in Division 2—one spot below the fifth-ranked Red Hawks.
DeForest is coming off a big two-point win over seventh-ranked Monroe. Max Weisbrod, who will play at Division II Northern Michigan next fall, leads the Norskies in scoring at 21.9 points per game, ranking second in the Badger East. DeForest is averaging 76.1 points per game.
Milton has won 10 consecutive games following a nonconference loss to fourth-ranked Whitnall. Senior point guard Jack Campion leads the way for the Red Hawks, averaging 16.1 points and 6.5 assists per game. His assist average ranks second in the conference.
Best guess: DeForest 72, Milton 66.