Ben McCormick wasn’t sure what to expect from his team this season.

Janesville Craig’s boys basketball coach knew his Cougars would be more athletic than in years past, but he also had to find a way to replace four starters and 90% of the scoring from a year ago.

Four games into the season, McCormick likes what he sees.

Craig is 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the Big Eight Conference, which leaves it tied with Sun Prairie and Madison La Follette for first place. The Cougars play at Sun Prairie on Friday night.

“I would say our schedule has been favorable early on, and now is when we start a pretty tough stretch,” McCormick said. “But still, I’m very pleased with the way we’re playing right now.

“The chemistry on this year’s team is probably the best I’ve ever had. We’re certainly not where we want to be yet and we haven’t really proven anything yet, but our start is very encouraging.”

Craig began the season with an impressive nonconference win over Madison Edgewood and has followed that up with three conference wins.

Highlighting the early conference portion of the schedule was a resounding 65-42 win over crosstown rival and much improved Janesville Parker.

Senior Angelo Rizzo, the lone returning starter, leads the Cougars in scoring at 19.5 points per game, third in the Big Eight.

Teammate Caleb Scoville is fourth in the conference in scoring at 18.2.

“I don’t want to take away the joy of getting the season off to a good start, but we have to temper it a little bit,” McCormick said. “If we start reading the headlines and how good we are, we’ll be in trouble.

“We have to continue to fix the things that need fixing and do a better job of closing games.”

Although Rizzo and Scoville have carried the load offensively, the team’s supporting cast has filled a valuable role. Sophomore point guard Marshaun Harriel, senior forward Connor Clark and senior Luke Brown round out a starting five that has jelled from day one.

McCormick said Brown, who is not a big scorer, does all the intangibles on the court, including guarding the opposing team’s top scorer.

Craig will find out Friday if it is for real or not against third-ranked Sun Prairie, but for a team not expected to make a splash this season, the Cougars, so far, have jumped in head first.

Janesville Craig (4-0, 3-0) at Sun Prairie (4-0, 3-0), boys, Big Eight, 7:15 p.m., Friday—The winner retains at least a share of the conference lead.

The Cardinals were the Division 1 state runner-up last season and are currently ranked third in the state.

Colin Schaefer leads Sun Prairie in scoring at 19.8 points per game and is second in scoring in the Big Eight.

“Even though they start two sophomores, Sun Prairie is big and skilled,” McCormick said. “Schaefer is a really nice player, but he’s not all they have.

“This will be a big test for us, especially on the road.”

The Cougars are averaging 68.5 points per game.

“It’s nice to have those two big scorers in Rizzo and Scoville, but we’ve also done a great job of finding that third scorer to take a little pressure off those two,” McCormick said. “Harriel, Eric Hughes and Clark have all had games scoring in double figures. It’s kind of been by committee.”

Best guess: Sun Prairie 71, Craig 62

East Troy (7-0, 4-0) at Beloit Turner (5-1, 4-0), boys, Rock Valley, 7:15 p.m., Friday—The winner takes over sole possession of first place in the Rock.

Two-time defending conference champion East Troy has not lost a Rock Valley game since Jan. 9, 2018—an 82-66 loss to Turner.

AJ Vukovich continues to terrorize Rock opponents. The senior and University of Louisville baseball recruit leads the conference in scoring at 25.7 points per game and rebounding at 15.5. He’s also the reigning two-time conference player of the year.

Turner suffered its first loss of the season last Saturday. Freedom outscored the Trojans 37-17 in the second half en route to a 64-51 nonconference win.

Dai’Vontrelle Strong (15.6) and Jordan Majeed (12.6) lead the Trojans in scoring.

Point guard D.J. Wash leads the conference in assists per game at 6.5.

Best guess: East Troy 74, Turner 67

Madison East (4-4, 3-3) at Janesville Craig (5-2, 4-1), girls, Big Eight, 7:15 p.m., today—The Cougars look to stay on the heels of first-place Madison Memorial, while the Purgolders can climb into the upper half of the conference standings with a win.

East has scored 90 or more points in each of its last three games, including 97 against Janesville Parker on Tuesday, and is averaging nearly 73.

“They get a lot of easy baskets with their press and the way they run their offense,” Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “They’re very quick, but they don’t shoot the ball particularly well, so we have to try and force them into a half-court game because they want to get out and run.

“We’ve got to take care of the ball and limit our turnovers.”

Kalena Bentley leads four Purgolders averaging double figures in scoring at 15.0 points per game.

Craig’s Claudia Fieiras leads the conference in scoring. The junior forward is averaging 19.2 points. Sophomore Kate Huml enjoyed a breakout night Tuesday, scoring 33 in a victory over Madison La Follette.

Craig won its first four games to start the season but lost twice last week before bouncing back against the Lancers.

“It’s the same thing that bothered us last year in our two losses last week, and that was the long scoring droughts,” Storbakken said. “We have to avoid those, especially against a team like East.

“We need to be patient offensively and dictate the tempo.”

Best guess: Craig 68, East 57