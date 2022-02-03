As we head into the final month of the regular season for high school basketball, several area conference races are heating up.
The Milton boys already have clinched their quadrant under the new Badger East Conference format and will play for a conference title later this month. But the majority of conference crowns are still up for grabs.
Here’s a look at what to expect in area conferences before March Madness hits.
Big EightBoth the boys and girls championship races could come down to the final week.
On the boys side, sixth-ranked Madison La Follette and 10th-ranked Middleton are currently tied for the lead with 10-2 records, with Sun Prairie two games back. I’ve seen both teams play and the second meeting (the conference finale at Middleton on Feb. 24) should be a dandy. La Follette has the athletes, but Middleton boasts the size. I’ll go with the Lancers to prevail and win the Big Eight title.
In the girls race, Janesville Craig and Verona sit on top at 10-2, with Sun Prairie a half-game back. The Cougars live and die by the 3-point shot, and when they’re dialed in from long distance—as they were in scoring 108 points against Beloit Memorial—they’re tough to beat. Still, having seen Verona play and the emergence of 6-2 junior center Paige Lambe, the Wildcats get the nod.
If Craig can complete the season sweep of Sun Prairie tonight, the Cougars have a favorable schedule remaining with games against Madison East, Janesville Parker and Beloit Memorial.
Rock ValleyOn the girls side, Brodhead is clearly in the driver’s seat. The Cardinals, ranked sixth in Division 4, are unbeaten in conference play at 13-0 and have a 2½-game lead over Edgerton (10-2), ranked fifth in Division 3. Brodhead’s next three conference games are against Big Foot, East Troy and Whitewater, who combined have fewer victories (nine) than Brodhead. The Cardinals finish the season at home against Edgerton, but my guess is that the game won’t matter in the conference race.
In the boys race, East Troy’s seven-point victory over Brodhead on Tuesday tightened things up. The Trojans and Cardinals are tied for first at 9-2, with McFarland one game back at 8-3 and Beloit Turner right behind at 7-3.
Brodhead started 9-0 but has lost two straight. On the other hand, East Troy seems to have gotten its swagger back and has two prolific scorers in Chase Cummings and Colin Terpstra. I have not seen McFarland or Turner play, but I know that Turner is playing as well as any team in the conference right now.
When all is said and done, it’s hard to bet against Darryl Rayfield and his powerhouse program at East Troy. The Trojans have two games left against McFarland which likely will decide things.
Southern LakesThe Westosha Central boys have ran roughshod over the rest of the Southern Lakes thus far. The Falcons have rolled to a 9-0 conference record—with each victory coming by double digits—and appear to be on cruise control to the title. Burlington has one conference loss and is a game behind Westosha, but the Demons lost by 28 points in the first meeting between the teams.
In the girls race, Union Grove, ranked fifth in the state in Division 2, is rolling to another Southern Lakes title. The Broncos are 10-0 in the league and 18-2 overall and have not been tested yet in conference play.
Here’s what’s on tap for the next couple of nights, including a pivotal match-up in Big Eight girls play that could go a long way in deciding crowning a champion.
Sun Prairie girls (14-3, 9-2) at Janesville Craig (13-5, 10-2), Big Eight, 7:15 p.m. today—The Cougars look for the season sweep of the ninth-ranked Cardinals and to keep a grip on their first-place tie with Verona.
Sun Prairie has won six of its last seven, with the only loss to conference co-leader Verona, Marie Outlay averages 14.5 points per game for the Cardinals, while teammate Avree Antony is at 12.2 ppg.
The Cardinals are allowing opponents an average of only 37 points per game.
Craig bounced back from a tough home loss to Verona by routing Beloit Memorial on Monday. The Cougars erupted for 108 points, including 27 from senior guard Kate Huml. Junior guard Ellie Magestro-Kennedy and Huml rank second and third, respectively, in the Big Eight in scoring.
Best guess: Sun Prairie 57, Craig 51.
Verona boys (10-6, 5-5) at Janesville Parker (8-9, 5-8), Big Eight, 7:15 p.m. Friday—The Wildcats have won six of their last eight while the Vikings have struggled, losing six of their last eight.
Verona is coming off a four-point overtime win over Craig that saw the Wildcats rally from a six-point deficit in the final 30 seconds of regulation. Freshman Andrew Murphy leads four Wildcats averaging double figures in scoring with 14.8 per game.
Parker suffered its first home loss of the season last week to Madison Memorial and lost by 18 at Verona in the teams’ first meeting this season.
Senior center Jake Naber ranks third in the conference in scoring at 19.1 points per game but was held to four in Tuesday’s loss to Sun Prairie. Junior point guard Tre Miller is averaging 17.5 points per game and sophomore forward J.J. Douglas continues to lead the Big Eight in rebounding at 10.5 per game.
Best guess: Verona 67, Parker 62.
Deerfield girls (13-7, 9-0) at Orfordville Parkview (7-12, 5-4), Trailways South, 7:15 p.m. today—The Vikings are out to pull the upset and knock the Demons from the unbeaten ranks in conference play.
Deerfield has won six of its last seven with the lone loss to Belleville, ranked eighth in the state in Division 4. Moli Haak and Steffi Stewart are averaging a combined 22 points per game for the Demons.
Parkview lost by 39 in the teams’ first meeting, but has shown quite a bit of improvement as of late. Senior guard Jenna Olin is averaging 17.2 points per game for a team that currently sits in fourth place in the Trailways South.
Best guess: Deerfield 59, Parkview 43.