I ’ve never been a fan of coaches’ meetings to determine postseason seedings. In any sport.
I always suspected that when trapped in a room, coaches from certain conferences were able (and willing) to gang up on other conferences to show solidarity for schools in their own conference ... that certain coaches and schools carried more weight than others ... and that in the end, things just became too political.
Appeals, shouting matches and finger-pointing became the norm and not the exception.
Evidently, the WIAA felt the same way.
For the first time in the 106-year history of the boys basketball tournament, seeding will be done electronically in 2022.
The WIAA girls brackets will be released Monday and the boys brackets will come out Feb. 21.
Here are the criteria guidelines programmed into the WIAA’s seeding computer:
- Own winning percentage.
- Opponents’ winning percentage.
- Opponents of opponents’ winning percentage.
- Defeated opponents’ winning percentage.
- Defeated opponents of opponents’ winning percentage.
- Winning percentage against teams in regional/sectional grouping.
From there, whatever seeding the computer spits out is the seeding you get. No appeals, no conference bullying and no coaches getting their way because they have the most seniority in the room.
Certainly, there will be pros and cons to the new format. Tweaks will undoubtedly be needed after these initial attempts.
Janesville Parker boys basketball coach Matt Bredesen is worried that strength of schedule won’t play an important enough role in the seeding.
“I don’t think they’re putting enough emphasis on divisional placement and strength of schedule,” Bredesen said. “If I play all D1 teams for the nonconference portion of my schedule, and another team ahead of us (seeding-wise) played all Division 2 and 3 teams in nonconference games and has one or two more wins than us, is it really fair that they’re seeded ahead of us?
“I also don’t see where head-to-head figures in all of this. We beat (Kenosha) Bradford by 12, but they may end up with one or two more wins than us. Shouldn’t that mean more than winning percentage because we beat them head-to-head?”
The bottom line in all this is that at some point, whether a room full of coaches or a computer picks your seed, you have to beat whomever is on the schedule next. That’s always been way to determine things.
Here’s a look at three area games the next two nights, including the crosstown showdown between the Craig and Parker boys.
Janesvillle Parker (9-10, 6-9) at Janesville Craig (7-12, 5-9) boys, Big Eight Conference, 7:15 p.m. today—The Vikings are seeking a regular-season sweep of their crosstown rivals in a game featuring two teams with vastly different offensive styles.
Parker leans heavily on the inside presence of 6-foot-8 senior center Jake Naber and the playmaking abilities of junior point guard Tre Miller. Naber ranks third in the conference in scoring at 19.4 points per game and and is second in rebounding in the Big Eight behind teammate J.J. Douglas. Miller ranks second in the Big Eight with 3.2 assists per game and averages 17.3 points. Naber and Miller combined for 43 points in Parker’s 64-59 win over Craig earlier this season.
Sam Bess has also come on lately for Parker. The junior forward is averaging 11.7 points per game and hit a game-winning 3-pointer against Verona last Friday.
Craig is the polar opposite of Parker when it comes to the offensive end. The Cougars can shoot the 3-pointer with the best of them. Carson McCormick leads the team in 3s made, but Da’Marcus DeValk, Luke DeGraaf, Hayden Halverson, Keagan Clark and Jackson Bertagnoli all are capable of racking up points from beyond the arc. Craig’s first six made baskets in Tuesday’s loss to Middleton were 3-pointers.
DeValk is the only player averaging double figures in scoring at 13.3 ppg, but Halverson, McCormick and DeGraaf all average better than nine ppg.
Best guess: Parker 68, Craig 61.
Jefferson (15-6, 12-3) at Edgerton (18-2, 12-2) girls, Rock Valley Conference 7 p.m. Friday—With a win, the Crimson Tide would clinch at least a share of second place in the conference and would eliminate Jefferson from title contention.
Jefferson has won five straight and boasts one of the top players in the conference in Ayianna Johnson. The 6-3 junior center is averaging 19.3 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. She had 18 points the first time the two teams met, a 58-39 Edgerton victory.
But Edgerton also has been on a roll. The Crimson Tide have won eight straight since a three-point loss to conference leader Brodhead and are ranked fifth in the state in Division 3 by The Associated Press.
A balanced offensive attack and a stifling defense continue to carry the Crimson Tide to new heights. Edgerton is allowing only 36.1 points per game. On offense, four Tide players are averaging double figures in scoring.
Best guess: Edgerton 64, Jefferson 47.
Brodhead (19-2, 15-0) at Whitewater (5-16, 4-11), girls, Rock Valley, 7 p.m. Friday—The Cardinals can clinch at least a share of the conference title with a win, and could claim it outright with a win and an Edgerton loss.
Brodhead is ranked sixth in the state in Division 4 and is riding a nine-game winning streak.
The Cardinals’ Kiarra Moe scored her 1,000th career point in Tuesday’s victory over East Troy. She finished the game with 18 points and is currently averaging 12.9 points per game. Junior center Abbie Dix leads the team in scoring and rebounding at 14.6 ppg and 11.2 rpg.
Whitewater will try to play the spoiler role. The Whippets are stuck in a three-game losing streak after winning three straight.
Gwen Tuesdale leads the Whippets in scoring at 9.4 ppg.
Best guess: Brodhead 72, Whitewater 45.