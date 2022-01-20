CLINTON
Originally, it was called the European offense.
The concept was to create and locate the first good shot available, usually a 3-pointer.
Many variations of the offense now exist, and that European offense is now more commonly referred to as the Advantage offense.
For the last month, the Clinton High girls have mastered it.
The Cougars have won four consecutive games and are averaging close to 70 points a game. They’ve scored 306 points over their last four Rock Valley games heading into tonight’s showdown with seventh-ranked Edgerton.
First-year coach Goran Nikolic said the Cougars are a much different team than the one that started 1-4.
“It’s all about conditioning for us,” Nikolic said. “It took us a while to get into the shape needed to run this type of offense. You have to understand the speed of the shot and when to take the best shot available.
“It has been fun to watch the development from Day 1, but we knew it was going to take some time. Not only are they playing at a better pace because they understand the offense better, but they’re also stronger and more physical than they were earlier in the season.”
Clinton is shooting the 3 at a prolific rate. The Cougars have attempted 521 3-pointers in 15 games and have made 137.
In its second game of the season—a loss to Jefferson—Clinton missed 34 of 38 3-point shots. Last Friday, the Cougars again tried 38 3-pointers against Jefferson. This time, though, they made 12—and they won.
“I’d say on average, these girls are shooting 100 to 150 3-point shots a day at practice,” Nikolic said. “All that work is starting to pay off, and that was evident in our win at Jefferson where we took the same amount of 3s as we did the first time we played them but made eight more.
“To run the Advantage offense effectively and successfully, you have to be able to shoot and attack and score points in a hurry. And when you do that it’s fun to watch, and I know for our girls it’s fun to play.”
The Cougars hope that fun continues tonight.
Here’s a look at three area games on tap the next two nights, including the Edgerton vs. Clinton girls matchup.
Edgerton (12-2, 7-2) at Clinton (9-6, 6-4), girls, Rock Valley, 7 p.m. today—Will revenge be a motivating factor for the Cougars? Edgerton won the first meeting of the season between these two teams by 31 points.
Edgerton, ranked seventh in Division 3 in this week’s Associated Press high school rankings, has won eight of its last nine.
The Crimson Tide average 59.9 points a game thanks to a balanced offensive attack. Four players are averaging double figures in scoring, led by senior Kate Gunderson and junior Sylvia Fox at 12.9 a game each.
Clinton is the hottest team in the area. The Cougars have won four straight and are scoring at a rapid pace, averaging more than 80 points and 11 3-point baskets made a game the last four conference games.
Junior Jayden Nortier leads the team in scoring at 20.7 ppg, with senior Elli Teubert right behind at 17.9 ppg.
Best guess—Edgerton 72, Clinton 60.
Janesville Craig (8-5, 6-2) at Madison Memorial (4-4, 4-7), girls, Big Eight, 7:15 p.m. today—The Cougars are out to avenge an early-season loss to the Spartans and remain a game behind front-running Sun Prairie.
Memorial has lost three straight, but two of the losses were by single digits to Big Eight heavyweights Sun Prairie and Verona.
McClain Mahone is the only Memorial player scoring in double figures. The senior is averaging 11.9 points per game.
Craig lost to Memorial in the first meeting without starters Kate Huml and Ellie Magestro-Kennedy. Both will play tonight. Huml leads the Cougars in scoring at 18.9 ppg, with Magestro-Kennedy right behind at 18.7. Sophomore Mya Nicholson is averaging 14.5 ppg.
Best guess: Craig 66, Memorial 55
Janesville Craig (4-8, 3-5) at Madison Memorial (5-7, 2-7), boys, Big Eight, 7:15 p.m. Friday—The Cougars look to snap a five-game conference losing streak, while the Spartans have lost four straight in the Big Eight.
Memorial has yet to win in 2022. The Spartans have been close in their last four conference losses but haven’t been able to finish.
Sam Mickelson is the only play for Memorial averaging in double figures in scoring. The 6-foot-7 sophomore is averaging 18.0 points a game.
Craig has lost seven of its last eight since beating Memorial 73-54 back in early December.
The Cougars have three players averaging in double figures, led by senior point guard De’Marcus DeValk at 12.9 points a game. Sophomore Carson McCormick and senior Hayden Halverson both are averaging better than 10 points a game.
Best guess: Memorial 68, Craig 63.