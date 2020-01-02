The Big Eight Conference has left its mark at the WIAA girls state basketball tournament.

Led by Janesville Parker’s three Division 1 state titles, the conference has produced six state champions in the 44-year history of the Class A and Division 1 fields.

Verona won the Big Eight’s last state title in 2016. Middleton brought home the runner-up trophy in 2019.

Can Madison Memorial produce the conference’s seventh state title in 2020?

Don’t bet against it.

The Spartans are loaded and have destroyed everything in sight thus far en route to a 9-0 start and the state’s No. 2 ranking. Defending state champion Bay Port is ranked No. 1.

Memorial took its act on the road last week and won the prestigious Rock Holiday Classic Tournament title in Florida with wins over teams from Ohio, Florida and Arizona.

“Memorial is as good of a team as our conference has seen in a long time,” Janesville Craig coach Kerry Storbakken said. “They were already a good team last year, and now they’ve added two Division I recruits to the team with Leilani Kapinus, who was out last year with an injury, and the (Mia) Morel girl, a transfer from Marshall who led her team to two state titles.

“Bay Port is ranked No. 1, but they lost one of their top players for the season to an injury. I think that certainly makes Memorial the favorite to win it all.”

Kapinus, a senior and Penn State University recruit, leads the Spartans in scoring and rebounding at 16.1 and 10.9 per game, respectively.

Morel, a 5-foot-7 junior point guard, is averaging 13.9 points per game and ranks second in the Big Eight in assists at 4.0 a game. She led Marshall to back-to-back Division 3 state titles before transferring to Memorial.

Memorial has never played at state but that should change in 2020.

Parker is the conference’s all-time leader in state appearances with 12, which is tied for second-most all-time with Catholic Newman. Cuba City is the record-holder with 16 state appearances.

Middleton, under longtime head coach Jeff Kind, has 11 state berths, including four runner-up finishes.

As we head into the 2020 portion of the high school basketball schedule, here’s a look at three upcoming area games.

Middleton (9-1, 5-1) at Janesville Craig (8-2, 5-1), girls, Big Eight, 7:15 p.m. Friday—The winner stays on the heels of front-running Memorial, while the loser falls two games back.

Fourth-ranked Middleton is coming off an impressive holiday tournament title that featured wins over Green Bay Notre Dame and Hartland Arrowhead.

“Their two best players are 6-2 and 6-1, so it’s crucial that we keep them off the boards,” Storbakken said of Middleton. “We cannot give up too many second-chance points.”

Sitori Tanin leads the Cardinals. The 6-2 senior and Division I Loyola University recruit is averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds a game.

Craig is also coming off a tournament title, as the Cougars won their own Optimist Holiday Classic with wins over Milton and Evansville.

Claudia Fieiras continues to lead the Big Eight in scoring at 19.5 points per game.

Sophomore Kate Huml is averaging 14.7 points per game.

“It should be a great high school game,” Storbakken said. “We get them at home, and we’ve played very well at home.

“The keys for us are to take care of the basketball, get on the boards and be patient offensively and get good shots.”

Best guess; Middleton 66, Craig 59

Elkhorn (5-2, 2-1) at Wilmot (4-3, 2-1), boys, Southern Lakes, 7 p.m. Friday—The winner likely stays a game behind first-place Westosha Central, while the loser falls into a logjam of teams at .500 in the conference.

Wilmot had won three straight before losing a nonconference game to Kenosha Bradford last week.

London Glass leads three Panthers in double figures in scoring at 18.4 points per game. Kevin Sandman is averaging 15.7 points a game.

Elkhorn has won three straight since losing Westosha.

Jordan Johnson continues to torch the nets for the Elks. The junior guard leads the Southern Lakes in scoring at 23.4 points a game, including three games with 28 points or more.

Senior center Nick Brown, a Division II UW-Parkside recruit, is averaging 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Best guess: Elkhorn 62, Wilmot 51

Madison La Follette (6-0, 4-0) at Janesville Craig (5-2, 3-1), boys, Big Eight, 7:15 p.m. Saturday—Can the Cougars contain the high-flying Lancers?

La Follette is ranked seventh in the state in Division 1 and is coming off an impressive 69-52 nonconference win over second-ranked Brookfield Central.

The Lancers are averaging 75 points per game and have won their last four games by an average of 25 points.

Senior sharpshooter Ben Probst leads three Lancers averaging in double figures in scoring at 16.2 points per game.

Craig counters with two of the conference’s five leading scorers in junior Angelo Rizzo and senior Caleb Scoville.

Rizzo is averaging 19.4 points in Big Eight games, while Scoville is at 17.3.

Best guess: La Follette 75, Craig 62