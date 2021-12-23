Is there something in the water in Brodhead?
Why is a high school with 393 students suddenly producing one championship-caliber team after another?
Brodhead High athletic director and girls basketball coach Brian Kammerer said the answer is fairly straightforward.
“First off, we have a great mix of kids who are true competitors,” Kammerer said. “They take great pride in keeping up with the winning tradition that we’ve had in the past.
“And we’re blessed to have a great coaching fraternity that pushes kids to be the best they can be both on and off the court. It’s a great combination to have.”
How successful has Brodhead been thus far this calendar season? Very:
The football team won the Southwest Wisconsin Conference title and finished 11-1 before losing in a WIAA Division 5 state quarterfinal.
The girls volleyball team finished tied for second in the Rock Valley Conference behind eventual Division 2 state runner-up McFarland and advanced to a sectional semifinal.
And on the hardwood, it’s been nothing but net for the Cardinals. Kammerer’s girls team is 10-0 on the season, including 7-0 and alone in first place in the Rock Valley.
The Brodhead boys basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Monday, but is 4-0 in conference play and alone in first place.
“The neat thing about the success we’ve had in both the fall and winter sports seasons is the support the kids have for one and other,” Kammerer said. “They’ll fill the stands and cheer when a boys team is playing and vice-versa.
“Pretty much all of them grew up together, so it’s a very tight-knit group of kids and really, the whole school is that way. That’s the neat thing about growing up in a smaller town.”
Kammerer is quick to point out that many of the athletes that starred on the football or volleyball teams now are playing an integral part of the basketball teams’ success. Junior Abbie Dix was honorable mention all-state in volleyball and currently ranks in the top five in scoring and rebounding in the Rock Valley. Gage Boegli was an all-state running back in football; as a starter in basketball, he scored 18 points last week in a victory over Clinton.
“The mentality these kids carry over from one sport to the next is a big reason they’ve been successful,” Kammerer said. “They’ve been in the trenches and know what it takes to get the job done season to season.
“And you’ll see a lot of the same names carry over into the spring season, as well. Some will play bigger roles in some sports more than others, but they all play a vital role to our overall success.”
Kammerer likes where his girls team is right now heading into the holiday break. The Cardinals rallied from a six-point deficit with five minutes to play to beat a very good McFarland team earlier this month and currently hold a one-game lead in the Rock Valley over Jefferson and Edgerton.
“We’ve got a brutal four-game stretch coming up where we’ll find out a lot more about our team,” Kammerer said. “We’ve got very good Belleville team, the second-ranked team in the state in Mineral Point, and then back-to-back conference games with Jefferson and Edgerton.
“But it will be nice to go into a little mini-holiday break and enjoy what we’ve accomplished thus far, hang out with family and enjoy a few days off before we get back to work.”
And a tall glass of some of that fine Brodhead tap water wouldn’t hurt the cause, either.
City update
A third of the way through the Big Eight Conference girls basketball season, Janesville Craig finds itself in a tie for first place along with Sun Prairie. The Cougars (5-1) have rattled off five consecutive conference victories, including impressive road wins at Verona and sixth-ranked Sun Prairie.
Craig junior Ellie Magestro-Kennedy and senior Kate Huml are one and two in scoring in the Big Eight at 20.3 and 18.0 points per game, respectively.
On the boys side, Craig and Janesville Parker both find themselves sitting at 3-3 in the Big Eight but headed in opposite directions. The Vikings have won four straight overall, including a 64-59 win over Craig.
Sophomore forward J.J. Douglas leads the Big Eight in rebounding at 11.4 per game, with teammate Jake Naber is right behind at 10.6.
The Cougar boys started the Big Eight season 3-0 but have lost four straight overall and three consecutive conference games.