Change the culture. That was project No. 1 in Matt Bredesen’s plan of revamping Janesville Parker’s boys basketball program.
When Bredesen was named head coach prior to the 2018-19 season, he knew all too well the program’s ongoing struggles. Parker had been a constant Big Eight Conference cellar-dweller and had six seasons in the last 20 years with one win or fewer.
Fast forward three years, and it’s safe to say that the culture has definitely changed.
Parker is in the midst of its best season since the 1981-82 team won the program’s only Big Eight title. The Vikings take an 18-8 record into tonight’s WIAA Division 1 sectional semifinal game in Baraboo against DeForest.
“A lot of things went into getting to this point,” Bredesen said of the sectional berth. “I don’t think you can say it’s just one thing that got us here.
“I thought we’d have a chance to be a better team than last year and could still be playing right now, but I don’t think anybody else expected that.”
One of the first moves Bredesen made was to bring four players from a talented sophomore class up to the varsity roster for the 2018-19 season. Those four—Robert DeLong, Matthew Hartwig, Ethan Thompson and Brenden Weis—took their lumps the first two seasons in going 8-38, but they have been the backbone of the team’s success this season.
“I thought the best thing for them was to bring them up as sophomores to learn my system and gain valuable experience while playing against some of the best talent in the state in the Big Eight,” Bredesen said. “Now they’ve logged a lot of minutes and aren’t fazed by anything anymore.
“I certainly think it was the right decision. They’ve learned how to win and finish games.”
Besides the strong play of the four seniors in the starting lineup, the Vikings have also benefited from the improved play of junior center Jacob Naber and top senior reserve Braxton Conners.
Weis (17.1), DeLong (13.8) and Naber (12.9) all average in double figures scoring, while Hartwig and Thompson are also capable of handling the scoring load for a team that averages 62.2 points a game.
“The system we run offensively is one where anybody can score,” Bredesen said.
“It’s built around being unselfish and making the right decisions.”
Bredesen said a COVID-driven season has tested the Vikings, but that they’ve handled the adversity well. Parker played a full 24-game regular-season schedule against quality opponents. The Big Eight did not have a conference schedule because the four Madison schools opted out of winter sports.
“We’ve shown a lot of resiliency as a team,” Bredesen said. “Considering we weren’t even sure we were going to have a season, things turned out pretty well.”
It’s been a season that has helped put Parker boys basketball back on the map.
Game of the Week
Janesville Parker (18-8) vs. DeForest (14-5), boys, Division 1 sectional semifinal, 7 p.m., today, at Baraboo High School—The winner plays either Hartland Arrowhead or Kettle Moraine in a sectional final Saturday.
Parker is making its first sectional appearance since 2002, while DeForest advanced to a Division 2 sectional title game last year before the season ended abruptly due to COVID-19.
These teams met on Jan. 19, with DeForest winning 69-65.
The Norskies have won six straight, including regional wins over Big Eight schools Sun Prairie and Verona.
Junior guard Max Weisbrod leads DeForest in scoring at 17.9 points a game and had 22 in the win against Parker.
“He makes them go, there’s no question about that,” Bredesen said of Weisbrod. “He’s a threat from the perimeter or off the dribble. We’re going to have to do a better job of defending him than we did the first time we played them. He’s already got some Division II offers.”
Parker has won five straight. The Vikings played without point guard Ethan Thompson in the teams’ first meeting.
Best guess: DeForest 68, Parker 61