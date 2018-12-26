The high school basketball season is nearing the halfway point.
Most area conferences have two or three games left to complete their first trip through their double-round-robin schedules.
Here's a look at what's likely in store for the second half for area teams and conference races.
Big Eight boys
The best team in any area conference--boys or girls--is the Madison East boys. The Purgolders are 10-0 and ranked third in the state in Division 1. This team is long, athletic and highly-skilled, and it is coming off a seven-point road win over defending conference-champion Sun Prairie.
Janesville Craig gets a first-hand look at East tonight at 6 p.m. when it hosts the high-flying Purgolders on Bob Suter Court. The Cougars are 5-3 on the season, including 3-3 in conference play. Inconsistency has been the story for Craig. The team started the season 4-0 but has lost three of its last four.
Janesville Parker recently snapped a 20-game losing streak with a win over Madison West, but it followed that up with a 10-point loss to a Milton team that had lost 35 straight. The Vikings have to get better defensively if they hope to be competitive in the second half.
The Big Eight title game likely takes place Jan. 24 when once-beaten Madison Memorial hosts East.
Big Eight girls
Injuries have been the story here.
The conference's top two returning players are out for the season. Parker's Julia Hartwig tore the labrum in her shoulder and had surgery, while Memorial's Leilani Kapinus' knee injury ended her season.
Second-team selection Cassie Goswick of Craig and third-team selection Elle Moore have not played, either.
Kapinus' injury took the Spartans from heavy favorites to win a conference title to simply one of the favorites. Middleton and Memorial currently share the top spot with one loss, but Sun Prairie, East and Madison La Follette are only a game behind in the loss column.
I have to believe that when all is said and done, Middleton stands alone at the top. Coach Jeff Kind's Cardinals are athletic, tall and have great depth, as usual. Middleton beat Memorial by 19 earlier in the season and play at the Spartans on Jan. 25.
Craig has lost four straight in conference play after starting 2-0. The Cougars, much like a year ago, have been hurt by prolonged scoring droughts.
Parker has failed to find the win column. The Vikings, decimated by injuries to Hartwig and starter Tina Shelton, are 0-9 on the season.
Rock Valley boys
This looks like a one-team race. East Troy is clearly a cut above the rest of the teams in the Rock and has proven it in the first round. The Trojans, who are 7-1 overall and ranked 10th in Division 2, are 5-0 in conference play and are winning by an average victory margin of 27.5 points.
Outside of East Troy, the hottest area team is Beloit Turner. The Trojans have won six straight and are 5-1 in the Rock.
Evansville is tied with Turner for second at 5-1 and features one of the top players in the conference in Sulley Geske. The junior is averaging 17.9 points per game to rank fifth in the rock.
Rock Valley girls
Topsy-turvy is the best way to describe the first half for the Rock Valley girls. McFarland, East Troy and Walworth Big Foot currently share the top spot with 6-2 records, but Whitewater and Evansville are just a game back.
Big Foot and Evansville are the two hottest teams.
Reagan Courier leads the conference in scoring at 20.6 points per game and has led Big Foot to wins in five of its last six games.
Paige Banks of Evansville is fifth in scoring at 14.9 a game and has helped the Blue Devils win four straight.
Big Foot and Evansville meet in the last game of the regular season. Will a Rock Valley title be on the line?
Badger South boys
Stoughton is the only unbeaten team in conference play at 5-0. The Vikings' stiffest test likely comes from Oregon (4-1) or Monona Grove (3-2).
Milton hasn't won a conference game yet, but the Red Hawks did snap a 35-game losing streak with a 75-65 nonconference win over Parker last Saturday. Jack Campion is a player to watch for the Red Hawks. The freshman dazzled, at times, in the win over Parker.
Much like the Rock Valley girls race, the Badger South champion for boys could be crowned on the last day of the regular season when Stoughton hosts Monona Grove.
Badger South girls
Monona Grove, Watertown and Stoughton are currently tied for the stop spot in the conference, but Monroe is lurking one game back. The Cheesemakers are ranked eighth in the state in Division 3, with Monona Grove seventh.
The conference features two players that will play in the Big Ten next year. Monona Grove's McKenna Warnock, a University of Iowa recruit, leads the conference in scoring at 30.5 points per game. Monroe's Sydney Hilliard is second in scoring at 20.3 and is University of Wisconsin-bound.
Milton won't likely contend for a conference crown, but the Red Hawks have won three of their last four.
Although it may not decide the conference title, the Feb. 5 rematch between Monona Grove and Monroe figures to be the game of the season in the Badger South.
Southern Lakes boys
Burlington holds a half-game lead over defending champion Westosha Central, with Elkhorn and Wilmot a game and a half back.
Elkhorn may still contend for a title, but the Elks lost their conference-opener at home to Westosha. The team has rattled off three straight wins since.
Westosha and Burlington don't play until Jan. 8 and meet again on Feb. 12.
Southern Lakes girls
Waterford is 5-0 thus far in the Lakes, one game better than Badger and Wilmot.
Katie Rohner of Waterford leads the conference in scoring at 17.2 points per game.
Elkhorn is off to a good start at 8-2 overall, including 3-2 in conference play. The Elks started the season a program-best 6-0.
Trailways South
Orfordville Parkview's boys have got off to a good start at 4-3 overall and 2-1 in conference play. Eli Hoscheit is averaging 17.2 point per game for a Vikings team averaging close to 70 points a game.
Palmyra-Eagle is 4-0 overall in the conference and has a game-and-a-half lead over Parkview, Johnson Creek and Deerfield.
Parkview still has two cracks at the Panthers, with games at Palmyra-Eagle on Jan. 18 and at home on Feb. 21.
On the girls side, Parkview, at 3-1, sits a game and a half behind first-place Palmyra-Eagle (5-0). The Vikings have won three straight and play the Panthers twice before the end of the conference season.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse